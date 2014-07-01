All About Old Towne: Telling Tales of Traverse City’s Old South Side

By Marty MacLeod

Reviewed by Chris Wendel

It’s not often that I’m able to write in this space about local business history. The recently-released book “All About Old Towne” by Traverse City resident Marty MacLeod uncovers photos and well-researched stories that chronicle the foundation of Traverse City’s history and commercial success.

The book centers on the neighborhood located just south of the city’s downtown. Prior to the early 1960s, the area was referred to by local residents as the “South Side.” The term “Old Towne” was first coined by business owners Barney Deering, Tom Deering, and Tony Wilhelm. Prior to 1952, Union Street was the main north/south thoroughfare in and out of Traverse City. When U.S. 31 (Division Street) was constructed in 1952, it bypassed the Southside Union Street businesses. To win back customers, the Deerings and Wilhelm formed the “Old Towne” brand as “…a customer and service-centered hub of entrepreneurs.”

It’s these anecdotes that make “All About Old Towne” appealing. At first glance the book may seem like a collection of postcard photos – there are more than 300 photos – but it’s MacLeod’s extensive research and storytelling that uncovers the beginnings and rich history of Traverse City’s development.

Like many Midwestern towns in the late 1800s and early 1900s, the residential and commercial areas of Old Towne meshed together in a well-functioning manner. MacLeod writes: “Homes and shops were intermingled, with shop owners frequently living behind or above their stores or renting out rooms.”

In the 1800s, lumbering was the focus of economic development. Traverse City moved from a small Great Lakes outpost to a booming lumbering town. Businesses trading and providing essential items were built along the neighborhood’s Union and Cass streets before heavy industry emerged at places like Boardman Lake, which took an environmental toll. It took many years for residents to recognize the value of Old Towne’s natural attributes, a pattern that took place in towns throughout northern Michigan.

As the town and Old Towne evolved, bars, meat markets, and grocery stores popped up. Over time, manufacturing enterprises that produced everything from dishes to cars to war munitions came to life.

With its range of historical photos, “All About Old Towne” gives readers a mind-bending look at local buildings and places that look far different now than they did 50-plus years ago. There are longstanding landmarks and names that are easily recognizable and others that are now only memories (i.e., Dill’s Old Towne Saloon). We also learn about heavy industry that dominated the Boardman Lake area and how the first passenger trains from Chicago converged in 1880 at a train station that was once located at Cass Street near Lake Avenue. Other stories show how the community reacted and adjusted to wars, the Great Depression and other significant events.

For MacLeod, “All About Old Towne” was a hobby project that took on a life of its own. (Full disclosure: MacLeod is my neighbor and I offered encouragement and input as she navigated the self-publishing world. She also had guidance from national publishing expert Jerry Jenkins, who resides in Traverse City.) After accumulating hundreds of photos, performing dozens of interviews, and laboring through several rewrites, it became clear that the book had storylines that would appeal to local residents and former residents with lasting ties to Traverse City.

“All About Old Towne” also highlights the traditions and residential nuances of the area. The book has a consistent theme of neighborly cooperation that many believe persists today. MacLeod’s narrative has both an original and humorous voice that accentuates the neighborhood’s interesting characters and character. The end result is a local bestselling book that anyone familiar with the Grand Traverse region will find interesting.

Chris Wendel works for Northern Initiatives, a mission-based lender located in Marquette, Michigan. Northern Initiatives provides funding to businesses in Michigan and “know-how” to organizations throughout the United States. Wendel lives and works in Traverse City.

