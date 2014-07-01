Alone at Work: Tips for encouraging employee retention

For years my wife has been binge-watching a show called “Alone.”

For those unfamiliar with it, it’s a reality show where contestants get dropped off alone in the wilderness with a few basic tools and no firearms.

They then fend for themselves. This means making shelter, finding food, staying warm, catching fish, fighting off predators, building housing, etc. Contestants can radio in to be taken home whenever they want. They’ll also get taken home if they get seriously injured, or there is a risk to their health.

It’s incredible. I grew up hunting and fishing in Alaska, but I’m soft compared to these people. The show’s winner – who receives $500,000 – is the person who lasts the longest alone in the wilderness.

Here’s the interesting thing: It’s not usually the physical hardships that make people tap out. It’s not the hunger. It’s not the hard work.

It’s the isolation. It’s the lack of community, friendships, and family. It turns out that several weeks or months without community is not worth $500,000

Think about that reality for a moment. Professionally, the same holds true. If you have a great workplace community, you’ve got something precious. You’re probably going to be reluctant to leave it.

Good employees don’t usually quit because a job gets challenging. They quit because they feel a lack of community. They quit because they don’t feel respected, heard or appreciated.

Why the elaborate anecdote from an employment attorney? It’s because many employment law problems are, at the heart, retention problems. If you can retain the right people, many legal issues start to take care of themselves. Your business will have enough trouble recruiting and hiring workforce talent in our region because of housing costs. You cannot afford to hurt yourself by failing to retain great employees.

Here are three quick tips I have for building a workplace community that will encourage retention:

Equitable pay practices. In the workplace, community starts with equitable pay practices, because fair pay is one of the most straightforward ways to show respect. You cannot have healthy relationships where one side lacks respect. You need to pay your employees market rates. Camaraderie does not put food on the table or fuel in the gas tank. My recommendation is that you consider a workplace pay audit so that you can make sure your employees are equitably compensated. Preferably, you should conduct this audit with your attorney so that if the audit exposes any liabilities, you are protected by the attorney-client privilege.

Create a culture of appreciation. Words of affirmation can go a long way in making employees feel like they are not on an island. It can be as simple as saying thank you or giving a verbal shout-out. Or it can be more formal, such as providing a public award or bonus. But when employees feel appreciated, they’re more likely to be engaged and productive. Words of encouragement show an employee working on a project that he or she is not alone and that others notice and appreciate the work being done.

Foster connections between employees. You can be on a crowded bus and still feel alone. That’s because community is about more than physical presence, it’s about connection. Fostering connections between employees is critical to employee retention. If your company is not having the occasional celebration or social event for employees, you’re doing something wrong. Hosting after-hour social events won’t be for everyone. But almost no employee will turn down a free lunch with a few lighthearted games. Creating opportunities for employees to collaborate on workplace projects is also essential.

Some remote employees may feel isolated, even if they don’t articulate it. If you have remote employees, consider making an occasional work-from-work day where employees are encouraged to connect and work together in person. While physical presence does not equal community, it can help build authentic relationships for many.

No employee should feel alone at work, but employees who do not feel respected, encouraged and connected will likely feel isolated or abandoned even if they are physically present. These employees are a flight risk. So, consider your pay practices, words of affirmation (or lack thereof), and what your business is doing to help employees connect inside and outside work projects. On average, finding a replacement employee costs at least six months’ worth of a departing employee’s salary.

Retention is critical to your business’s success. Take time to think about what you can do to improve it. It will pay dividends for you financially and relationally.

Anders Gillis is a labor and employment attorney at Parker Harvey PLC. He can be reached at (231) 486-4507; agillis@parkerharvey.com. He is also the author of an employment law blog.

