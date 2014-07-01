At the Ready: Clark Manufacturing serves diverse customer base with talent and technology

A few common sense (yet well-executed) strategies explain why Traverse City-based parts maker Clark Manufacturing Co. has survived and thrived for nearly 50 years.

The company, located in a 55,000 square-foot facility on Aero Park Dr., has followed what might be called an organic approach, especially regarding capital investments and whether to expand (or reduce) employee numbers. Those decisions have been based on demand. If the workload warranted it, then it was time to hire more workers and think about investing in new machinery.

Company founder Gary Clark and his successor Brian Walter have understood how to pull off that balancing act. Their modus operandi was to have the right size of workforce and at the same time avoid lagging too far behind, or jumping too far ahead of the technology curve.

Another business decision was to focus on “batch” work. Instead of relying on just a few products and customers, employees and equipment have to be ready to quickly provide a wide range of products. (Clark’s reputation for speedy, high-quality turnarounds is well established.)

Batch work also frees the company to build a diverse customer base, which is always a business advantage.

Traditionally, a significant part of annual revenues have come from the oil and gas industry. Recently there’s been a slight upturn in demand in that sector due to rising market prices, but most of that growth is for machine parts aimed at increasing current production capability or improving workplace safety, according to Walter, who took over sole ownership of Clark Manufacturing in 2018.

Walter also has clients in the medical, automotive and aerospace sectors and among makers of hydraulic equipment and electronics. Looking ahead, he sees the potential for expansion into the burgeoning field of robotics.

That high level of customer diversity explains why, on any given day, the company might be building pistons for heavy duty compressors and at the same time producing surgical clamps and even parts that go into outer space.

If the company could be said to have a mantra, it’s this: “Tight tolerance, critical application.” Clark products, regardless of their end use, are expected to be made to exact specifications.

“We have some components on the bottom of the ocean that help keep the world safe,” Walker said. “And even if it’s a medical clamp, you don’t go into surgery with anything but the best.”

It’s a sign of success that the company depends mostly on word of mouth marketing and its website. In recent years, Clark’s website has become especially important.

“Just Google ‘machine shops in Michigan’ and you’re likely to find us,” Walter said. “In years past, we‘ve had sales reps. But we never had to rely on that much.”

In large measure, that level of brand awareness goes back to a decision made in 2009.

“That’s when we got government-certified, which opened doors in the aerospace industries, all sorts of medical work and military contracts,” he said.

At the same time, Clark Manufacturing, like so many Up North companies, faces two major challenges: supply chain delays and a very tight labor market. Walker cites his recent disappointment that a critical shipment of steel will be delivered months later than expected. He admits it’s tough to find new employees. In the long term, though, he finds some solace in the fact that various industrial training programs are being offered in the region.

