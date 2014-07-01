Though inventory continues to be tight and interest rates are rising, the northern Michigan real estate market booms on. As such, here’s our annual list of top real estate sellers, a group of experts who are navigating this record-setting market better than most, with many hitting all-time sales records of their own.

Editor’s note: This is the seventh year the TCBN has published this ranking for single-family residential sales in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Kalkaska and Antrim counties by local sellers. This ranking is based on the official MLS data provided by Realtors to their regional association. TCBN did not receive any MLS database access nor any information from Aspire North Realtors (formerly Traverse Area Association of Realtors) or NGLRMLS for these rankings; there is no differentiating real estate “teams” from individual sellers — data is published as provided with no changes or manipulations. For commercial-only sales, see second list below.