Book review: ‘My What If Year’

Written by Alicia Fernandez Miranda

Reviewed by Chris Wendel

As we grow older, most of us think of the direction our lives would have gone if we had chosen a different path. Those forks in the road that we passed on usually don’t have do-overs. The premise of the book “My What If Year” is that one can (sort of) go back again, even if it’s only for one chaotic year.

“My What If Year” is a memoir by Alicia Fernandez Miranda. She has a successful career that is regularly interrupted by nagging feelings of unhappiness. Serving as the CEO of an agency that works with nonprofit foundations, she is quickly approaching the age of 40 when she decides to take a professional sabbatical.

Married and the mother of twins, Miranda makes a bold decision to explore different professions that she had keen interests in earlier in her life. Taking a 12-month leave of absence from her company, and with the full support of her loving husband, she applies for multiple unpaid internships. It’s worth noting that she secured her first internship in early 2020, just prior to the recent pandemic.

The book follows her spirited journey to fulfillment as she is reinvigorated with the naïve enthusiasm and flexible mindset of a 20-year-old on their first internship. At the same time, she knows from experience that some failures are inevitable and part of the process. It’s this combination of enthusiasm and perspective that makes “My What If Year” appealing.

Her first foray moves her to New York City to work on Broadway, working behind the scenes on a production of the play “Assassins,” which is working feverishly toward its opening night. Perhaps overqualified for being an intern, Miranda is given menial tasks that she is glad to perform.

Just days before the show is to start, the world comes crashing down as a result of the coronavirus. Miranda is heartbroken to leave the production which she is passionate about, and heads home across the Atlantic to rejoin her family at a home in Scotland to ride out the pandemic.

It’s at this time she writes: “I stood center stage and closed my eyes, imagining an audience filled with anticipation of the opening chords about to be played. It was a future that seemed like it would never happen now. I took a deep bow to the empty room, savoring my last moments as a theater intern, or maybe as an intern altogether, and then stood up and silently walked out the stage door for the last time.”

After regaining her bearings, Miranda works her connections to land an internship with a posh Scottish hotel, followed by another at a London gallery. Each experience is full of mishaps and adventure. Yet with each one she’s able to rebound and chalk up her mistakes and lack of experience as something to learn from, realizing that a younger version of herself may have seen these challenges as major disappointments. Things take an interesting turn when her gallery experience results in an unexpected job offer. Instead of a string of internships with limited consequences, Miranda has a serious career choice to consider.

One has to admire Miranda’s courage and undeterred determination to scratch her creative itch. She gives proper due to her understanding husband, who is left with the home duties and responsibilities of raising their children. There is also a tinge of irresponsibility here that might make some readers scratch their heads when thinking about taking on such a risk themselves. Miranda’s conversational, rapid-paced writing style brings readers along on her exciting adventure. At the same time, some of her musical theater references may be lost on some uninitiated audiences.

Regardless, “My What If Year” is a rollicking ride that creates an exciting world for readers to follow along on without any serious repercussions. Miranda also successfully gives readers the idea that it’s never too late for second chances.

Chris Wendel works for Northern Initiatives, a mission-based lender located in Marquette, Michigan. Northern Initiatives provides funding to businesses in Michigan and know-how to organizations throughout the United States. Wendel lives and works in Traverse City.

