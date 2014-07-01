Boride Engineered Abrasives on the grow under new leadership

Jeff Gale has his hands full with a new job. Three months ago he moved from Wisconsin to become CEO at Boride Engineered Abrasives, a Traverse City manufacturer of abrasives and related tools for customers around the world.

He compares his first 100 days on the job to “drinking from a fire hose.”

In terms of academic training and practical managerial experience, however, Gale comes to the job well prepared.

He has a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin, an M.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of California-Davis, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

Gale also has extensive manufacturing experience, including a stint with car parts maker Tower Automotive, then 20 years at Thermal Transfer Products/API Heat Transfer, a maker of water and air-cooled industrial heat exchangers. He moved up the ranks at Thermal all the way to general manager, a fact he credits with helping him land the job at Boride.

Boride relies mostly on abrasives, which are a consumable with a well-defined and loyal customer base. The company serves four types of businesses: Mold polishing and floor finishing account for roughly one-third of annual revenues each, while clients in the automotive and gas sectors split the remaining one third of sales.

“Our product is an enabler for other companies,” he said. “It doesn’t last for 30 years but it’s important to the people who use it.”

Gale isn’t the only new face at Boride. Late last year Cleveland-based private equity companies The Hunter Valley Company and The Vitruvian Group bought the company. Gale has already worked within that type of ownership structure. During the hiring process, the owners gave Gale a list of scenarios to see how he would adapt to the job. He has used those topics to formulate an action plan for his first 100 days on the job.

“The two owners have been candid and supportive,” he said. “They are good sounding boards.”

During the transition, two of Boride’s former owners – Larry Tiefenbach and John Sak – continue to share their expertise. It also helps that Boride utilizes lean manufacturing, lean office and continuous improvement, all approaches he understands and has implemented before.

Gale says he also relies on current employees.

“I solve problems through the grace of others,” he said. “I listen to what employees say, but I also like working in tandem with them to fix a problem. That way they are part of the solution, not just an identifier of a problem.”

As to why he changed jobs and moved from Wisconsin, Gale says an empty nest and desire for adventure pushed him and his wife east to Michigan.

“Taking this job was almost a no-brainer,” he said. “There are so many commonalities: the work culture, the caring attitude for our team, for instance.”

Add it all up and Gale is confident and clear about his role at Boride.

“I’m chartered to help grow the company,” he said. “I’m an Up North guy. I think that helped in the interview process. I’m a Big 10 guy, so (the owners) took pity on my support for the Badgers.”

The Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council (GTAMC) sponsors this column. Its mission is to support a sustainable and globally competitive manufacturing sector for a stronger economy; makegreatthings.org.

