Brain Waves: New tech assesses brain function, helps it to heal

Dr. Ramona Pleva wants to change the way that people think about chiropractic care in Traverse City – and she wants to do it by offering tech-driven services that aren’t available anywhere else within hundreds of miles.

Typically, chiropractic care is thought of as a means of relieving pain and improving range of motion and overall physical function. By using controlled adjustments to the spinal column, a chiropractor can help a patient resolve low back pain, neck pain, chronic headaches and other similar issues.

In addition to pain management, there has also been research suggesting that chiropractic care can alleviate symptoms of some types of mental illness. Pleva is hoping to explore that idea in Traverse City by offering a pair of new treatments at her practice, Northern Lights Chiropractic.

Pleva is quick to note that her new treatments will still exist and function in the domain of chiropractic care. They are not an attempt on her part to expand her services into mental health.

However, she does see potential to help patients who are struggling with more than just back or neck pain.

“As a chiropractor, my scope of practice focuses on the brain and the nervous system,” Pleva said. “I have to make that clarification, because I’m sure there’s somebody out there that would really not appreciate (the idea of a chiropractor) ‘getting into mental health.’

“But when the brain is out of balance, we can address some of those imbalances with the new technologies that we’re offering in our office.”

So, what are the new technologies? One is called the WAVi, a multifaceted tool for practitioners to measure brain performance. Northern Lights is the only clinic in northern Michigan with the tech.

“This is brain scanning technology,” Pleva said of WAVi. “What it does is it helps to measure the electrical activity in the brain. [It tells you] whether the brain is functioning well, in a balanced manner; and if [the brain] is not balanced, why is that?”

WAVi can reveal a variety of electrical activity in the brain, Pleva says.

“So, people can come in with a variety of diagnoses, and what we look at is, where is the imbalance? And what do we see on the scan that can help them understand what’s going on?” she said. “Somebody might be suffering with PTSD, or they might have anxiety and depression, and the electrical activity in the brain can shift when people are struggling with these types of imbalances.”

In the context of chiropractic care, Pleva sees WAVi primarily as an assessment tool – one that can offer a pathway for treatment or even show whether that treatment pathway is having the intended effect. The WAVi device – a helmet with 20 electrodes on it – will allow Pleva to take in-office brain scans of patients in as little as 30 minutes.

“If somebody comes in and they’re not balanced, we can do some treatments, and then do a post-scan to see what the improvements actually are,” Pleva explained.

One application would be for school sports.

“If you had an athlete who was participating in a sport that has a higher potential for, say, concussions – so, looking at football, soccer, rugby, hockey, things like that – perhaps we would do a brain scan at the beginning of the season,” she said. “Then, should they have a concussive or traumatic event, you can do a follow-up scan to see how they’re functioning compared to the baseline that we did initially. And then before they return to play, we could do another scan to say, ‘Yep, you’re back to firing on all cylinders,’ or ‘No, you might need a little more time to recover.’”

The second new technology making its way to Northern Lights Chiropractic is an innovation called the Clarity Chair, which uses sensory therapy to harness the brain’s neuroplasticity.

Neuroplasticity is a term used to describe how the brain can change and reorganize itself by forming new nerve connections. In other words, Clarity Chair treatments are intended to help the brain heal and improve its own function, simply by exposing the patient to simulated sensory experiences.

“The brain has to take in information from the world around us, assess it, and then respond accordingly,” she said. “If there is something that is deficient in our ability to sense the world around us, our response (to sensory impulses) is going to be aberrant or sometimes a little off-kilter.”

One example she refers to is children in social situations.

“For example, you might see kids who don’t have appropriate behaviors for social situations, because their brain can’t determine appropriately what is going on and what is the appropriate etiquette for that type of setting,” she said. “As a result, they might have an outburst that is inappropriate, or that sort of thing.”

Essentially, the Clarity Chair is intended as a way of allowing the brain to reorganize itself in response to sensory experiences. A successful reorganization along these lines would then allow the brain to have a healthier and more even-keeled response to certain stimuli, affecting everything from learning/memory to anxiety and depression.

“This chair provides the appropriate sensory stimulation for the brain (to treat those types of symptoms) in as little as five days,” she said.

Patients lie in the chair, with a tablet overhead that they watch with a headset on. The chair moves in a figure-eight configuration throughout the treatment.

“So they’re getting visual, auditory, tactile (touch) and vestibular (coordination and balance) stimulation … then proprioception, which is information from muscles and joints that tell your brain where you are in space,” she said.

The goal of the treatment, according to the developers of the Clarity Chair, is to improve the interaction between the brain and the sensory system.

And based on implementation of the technology so far, it’s working. The developers tout results such as parents who have watched their child speak for the first time, older adults with Alzheimer’s who have regained their ability to recognize their grandchildren, and kids with attention or learning disorders who have been able improve their focus and performance in school.

While Pleva is new to the technology, she’s excited to see what it might be able to do for her patients – especially since it’s a drug-free, pain-free treatment option. Those attributes, she hopes, will make the Clarity Chair a useful first step in tackling complex issues, even for patients who end up needing more in-depth treatments than a chiropractor can provide.

Northern Lights is the only clinic in the Midwest with a Clarity Chair and one of only 11 clinics in the United States, Pleva says, add it’s “not a well-known treatment option at all.”

“But what’s great about it is that it’s very passive for the patients. It’s an easy way to build a good foundation of brain balance,” she said. “Then, when people go to develop into other therapies, they have that foundational building block of the brain balance to build their skills and such from.”

In terms of getting a child to speak, the chair will help stimulate the sides of the brain that focus on processing language, which can develop more easily, she says.

“Because if you’re trying to teach them how to speak without that development happening, then it’s going to be a long, drawn-out process,” she said.

To start, Pleva is hoping to get a proof-of-concept for the WAVi and Clarity Chair technologies in the form of a new pilot program aimed at helping veterans who are struggling with PTSD through a foundation called Where the Light Is, the focus of which is giving veterans access to alternative treatments.

“For the pilot program, we’re going to do the brain scans, we’re going to have the veterans go through the five-day treatment with the Clarity Chair, and then we’re going to re-scan and track how they responded to the care,” she said “So, it’s going to be like a mini research project for us and it’s going to be really exciting to see what we can uncover here by combining two really cool therapies that nobody else has really brought together before.”

Longer-term, Pleva hopes these two technologies might open up opportunities for collaboration or cross-pollination across northern Michigan’s healthcare scene.

“I would love to collaborate with some other professionals who, where we can work in tandem with each other,” Pleva said, “We can help (other providers) and they can help us.”

In the end, it’s about helping patients, she says.

And in turn, if people are getting better results – if they’re getting out of some of the old patterns of behaviors and what not that are holding them back – that’s amazing,” she said. “Ultimately, it’s all about making sure people get the care that they need.”

Comments

comments