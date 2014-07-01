Build: An Unorthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making

by Tony Fadell

Reviewed by Chris Wendel

For years, there’s been a stream of business books written by public-facing CEOs touting their instrumental roles with uber-successful companies.

“Build” is a book that reveals more of the inside workings of tech start-up companies. The book’s author Tony Fadell has vast experience working on the front lines of product development, while also managing high-growth businesses.

Fadell worked with teams on the genesis of the iPod and iPhone and later founded the Nest connected home system company. He left Nest in 2014 when the company was purchased by Google. With some time to reflect, writing “Build” afforded Fadell the opportunity to use his wide-ranging career lessons as a guide for others. In writing the book, Fadell also offers practical lessons for those starting out on their professional paths.

The book is arranged in a series of six chapters starting with career-related information. To Fadell, early in one’s life is the time to follow a strong passion or interest. Because one is less likely to have time commitments, this is also the time to work long hours and throw one’s self into work.

This section may seem irrelevant to those beyond this career stage who are looking and reading Fadell’s expertise on launching a new product or a business. Still, the chapters “Build Yourself” and “Build Your Career” are great reviews and foundations for having a broader mindset that is applicable for later chapters.

The chapter “Build Your Product” stresses the customer experience for creating a product or service. Fadell discusses the process of having a vision first and data second as product development first occurs. Further along in the process this changes at a point where feedback and data become critically important and the vision is secondary. He discusses the importance of paying attention to that nagging idea or concept that lingers in one’s mind, especially if it persists over the long-term.

Chapters related to running a company stress how important it is to understand managing from the employees’ point of view and balancing it with immediate goals and demands. Someone moving into management because of their strong sales or engineering skills may not be immediately successful. Fadell writes, “Once you become a manager, you stop doing the things that made you successful in the first place.”

“Build” also talks about Fadell’s experience working with Steve Jobs at Apple and Job’s attention to detail. He cites his direct approach to managing as off-putting to many, but effective for producing products that solved consumer problems that Apple’s competitors failed to see.

Fadell discusses break points in the expansion of a company; an early start-up can be managed by its founder until it reaches the 15-employee mark. After that point, managers are hired to manage additional employees until the organization reaches roughly 40 employees. After that, a second layer of management takes hold for a company to be successful. For a founder, moving further away from direct control and communication with employees and processes can be a challenge.

In the book’s final chapter, Fadell dives into strategies for leadership success. These include owning one’s own mistakes as a leader and knowing the difference between opinion and data driven-making decisions. He takes a jab at Google when discussing useless perks (i.e., massages, free food) that lead to a sense of entitlement that can squelch innovation.

“Build” is a realistic portrayal of what it’s like to work on the front lines of a company developing meaningful products. It’s also genuine when Fadell discusses failure and the toll it took on the companies he worked with. He stresses the importance of one having their own passion and motivation and, as a manager, providing those same conditions and opportunities to employees. Although his writing tends to wander throughout the book, “Build” serves as a valuable guide for any aspiring or established entrepreneur.

Chris Wendel works for Northern Initiatives, a mission-based lender located in Marquette, Mich. Northern Initiatives provides funding to businesses in Michigan and know-how to organizations throughout the United States. Wendel lives and works in Traverse City.

