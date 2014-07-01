Buy, Sell, Or Build? Meet four local real estate agents who are doing all three

What do you do when you’re a real estate agent and there aren’t any homes to sell? For a few local realtors, the answer is clear: You build your own inventory.

It’s no secret that Traverse City has faced an unprecedented real estate boom over the past few years. Nor is it a secret that feverish buying has created a low-inventory market.

Those challenges certainly aren’t lost on local real estate professionals, who have spent recent years navigating each hurdle right alongside their clients. Lower inventory has meant that realtors themselves are carrying fewer listings, while high prices and bidding wars mean that realtors are often working harder and longer to find the perfect house for each of their clients.

Four local real estate professionals are reshaping the conception of what a realtor can be and do. Faced with a market that, for a variety of reasons, is years behind in terms of inventory, each of these realtors is diving wholeheartedly into the world of real estate development. These are their stories.

Mark Hagan, Coldwell Banker Schmidt

Mark Hagan has long been one of Traverse City’s most successful real estate professionals. In 2018, he even topped the TCBN’s annual list of top-volume realtors, with over $50 million in sales for the previous year. Perhaps some of that success comes from the fact that, long before the market arrived at its current state, Hagan was thinking outside the box about northern Michigan’s inventory quandary.

“I’ve been a licensed builder since the early 1980s and I have a construction company,” Hagan said. “So, while my primary focus is obviously selling real estate, I’ve also been involved in development for 20 years.”

Hagan’s development company – simply called Hagan Construction – focuses largely on building “high-end second homes or third homes.” Over the years, though, Hagan has tried to be responsive to needs when and where he sees them.

“One thing that’s been a forte of mine has been coming to developments that have been stalled, and then we take them over and market all the properties,” he explained. “…(T)hat’s always been a fairly large part of my business…creating inventory.”

Most of Hagan’s development work involves collaborating with other builders to bring new inventory online. For example, in the Kingsley area, he’s currently working with the construction company Boards N Bolts to create and sell a trio of spec homes “in the $375,000 to $400,000 range.”

He also does considerable work in bringing large swaths of vacant land to the market and selling that property to developers to be turned into subdivisions. Recently, he sold “the top of Morgan Farms” – a major housing development near Greilickville – to project developers who plan on turning the land into 66 new homes.

Overall, with approximately 60 real estate listings to his name right now – compared to the 300 listings he used to carry at any given time – Hagan is extremely cognizant of how important it is for real estate professionals such as him to do whatever they can to bring new inventory to market. The bigger question, he said, isn’t deciding whether or not to be involved in development, but deciding how that development can best impact the local community and real estate market.

“We actually sent our photographer to pilot school, so now she flies drones, which we do a lot of for these developments,” Hagan said. “A lot of these properties are pretty vast, so getting up there and looking at these large-acreage parcels that we have in Grand Traverse County is helpful for answering questions like, ‘What’s the best use for this property?’ and ‘What’s the most responsible way to develop it?’ Though, of course, our engineers at Mansfield Land Use Consultants certainly help us with that, too.”

Sue Kelly, Real Estate One

Similar to Hagan, Real Estate One’s Sue Kelly is not new to the real estate development game. In 2000, Kelly and her late husband bought an apartment complex and some neighboring land west of town for an investment project. They converted the apartments to condominiums and sold them off “very quickly,” but were left with 18 acres of land south of the complex. Today, efforts are underway to turn that acreage into a development that Kelly said will break new ground for Traverse City in the realm of energy-efficient housing.

“I’ve been watching for this kind of market,” Kelly explained of the project and the land she’s held for all these years. “I was looking for a market where we really needed housing, and trying to figure out the best way to maximize those 18 acres that I still have.”

It was the current market, plus talks with a pair of close confidantes, that convinced Kelly the time was right to flex her development muscle once more.

“My partners are Dan Paulson, who is a very experienced local builder; and Max Strickland, who is our engineering advisor,” Kelly said. “It’s been a longtime goal of Dan’s to provide a pocket neighborhood development for a lifestyle of people being outdoors. And it’s been a longtime goal of Max’s to have an energy-efficient development. And I have this land that’s close to Traverse City.”

Together, Kelly, Paulson, and Strickland cooked up the idea of Evergreen TC, a new “net zero energy multi-family residential development” to be built near the intersection of Gray and Barney roads. The development will bring a total of 126 units to the Traverse City area, laid out “so that it feels like a neighborhood” with sizable outdoor common areas, and built with state-of-the-art technologies designed to improve the efficiency of everything from heating and cooling systems to septic/wastewater treatment systems. Kelly is also hopeful that the units will be priced at “an attainable price point,” though she acknowledged that COVID-19 and its disruptions to supply chain and labor variables are making that goal challenging to achieve.

Despite the difficulties of development in 2022, Kelly is glad she held onto her land and waited for a vision like the one Paulson and Strickland brought to the table.

“This isn’t just another residential development to satisfy current demand,” she said. “The market certainly is very demanding right now. Normally, I carry an inventory of 20-30 listings, and right now I have two. But we also want to build something different than the normal development that I’ve seen for the last 35 years.”

Kelly says she believes Evergreen TC could become the largest net zero development in the eastern United States.

“Traverse City is on the leading edge of so many topics, and I think that this housing development could put us on the leading edge of energy-efficient housing,” she said.

Sam Flamont, The Mitten Group

“It was a natural progression for me as a person,” Sam Flamont said when asked why he’s focused so much of his energy over the past few years on real estate development. “I’m an entrepreneur, so I like to be in charge of the process when I’m working.

“I’m hiring myself, and I like that.”

As the owner of The Mitten Group, Flamont’s primary job responsibility still revolves around the selling of real estate. But the above reasoning helps explain why he is also the face of multiple prominent developments currently underway in and around Traverse City – from the Eastside One multi-family complex nearing completion on Eighth Street, to a new 80-acre single-family development to be built south of town off Rusch Road.

As he explains it, being a developer and a realtor on a project helps him “keep some rhythm” with his business and plan out his year in a way that simply selling listings for others doesn’t.

That’s not to say Flamont isn’t motivated by the same lack of inventory that is driving other local real estate professionals to the development sphere. Last year, when Flamont and his partners bought the 80 acres off Rusch Road, they were led to that decision in large part by the area’s “complete and utter lack of housing.” Even beyond the inventory piece, though, Flamont just deeply enjoys the unique challenges of investing in development projects and then having skin in the game as they get built.

“The first project that I invested in was East Side One, and I got to have some input on floorplans and layouts, and I also raised a bunch of money for the project,” Flamont noted.

Fast-forward about two years and Eastside One is nearing fruition – a 50-unit complex with a rooftop lounge and close proximity to downtown and East Bay Park. That project is slated to be completed and ready for move-in by February 2023, with more than half of the 50 units already under contract.

Flamont also has numerous other irons in the fire: The Rusch Road development, called Wildflower Acres, which will ultimately yield 127 single-family homes; the Shadowland Motel on Munson by the Cambria Hotel, which is presently being converted into 24 short-term rental units; a partnership with a friend to add 12 condo units above the old Little G’s building on West Front Street; and more.

Increasingly, Flamont is also bringing his employees at The Mitten Group along for the ride – and perhaps bringing the next generation of realtors into the world of property development and investment.

“The people on my team, they’re investing with me,” he said. “A lot of people who join my team, they want to learn how to invest overall into real estate. I don’t want to say I’m a mentor, but we have formed a group that’s very cohesive, and we help each other.”

Matt Hodges, Kultura Group

If Matt Hodges’ name sounds familiar, that could be because he’s a member of TCBN’s recent 40Under40 class of 2022. When we honored him there, Hodges spoke about opening his own real estate firm, Kultura Group, in 2021, and about the challenges and reward inherent in that milestone. What he didn’t talk about then was his work in the real estate development space – a type of work that, in his words, “fell into his lap” rather unexpectedly.

“I grew a relationship with somebody that was in the construction trades,” Hodges explained of his roots in the development side of real estate. “They took a risk and started a development, and broke ground on what is going to be 110 new homes in Blair Township. They hadn’t started building yet, and we ended up getting together and talking about what the project could look like in terms of price range, style of homes, that kind of stuff.”

That conversation led to two fateful decisions: First, the Blair Township development would focus on first-time home buyer homes, but with “middle-to-higher-end finishes for that price range.” Second, Hodges would invest in and become a partner in the project, selling his first home in 2020.

“Our thought was that we’re going to build homes from about $199,000 to $265,000 as our price range. Then we ran into what everybody else ran into with COVID, and labor shortages and construction costs began to rise,” he said.

The prices rose to about $340,000 or $350,000.

“But now we’re building homes that start at $300,000 and go all the way up to just over $500,000,” he said.

The development, called Lakewood Trails, is described on its website as “an affordable luxury home development,” located near Blair Township Park. So far, Hodges and his partners have built about 60 homes in the neighborhood, with three phases left to go. Hodges estimated that the next phase will break ground in the spring.

In the meantime, Hodges and the development company he now co-owns – called Rock Creek Homes – have “bought and are developing several dozen other lots in other neighborhoods” throughout Blair Township, including in existing developments like Westfield Estates and Stafford Meadows.

For Hodges, the most exciting thing about property development lies not in the ways the job is different from being a real estate agent, but in the one very crucial way in which it’s the same.

“I saw the real estate crash that happened last time, in 2008, 2009, 2010, and I saw what that did to our market,” Hodges said. “The majority of the construction trades workers in Michigan left the industry, and they didn’t come back. As a result, from that previous crash, we’re six to 10 years behind in inventory. So my goal is really to keep doing what I’ve always done, which is finding buyers homes. It’s just that, with development, we can really try to fill the void on what we believe buyers are looking for in this market.”

