Startups can be intriguing to study because they exude optimism and high energy. A case in point is Priorlife, a reimagined division of signage and branding company Traverse City-based Britten Inc. Priorlife will use leftover vinyl material from Britten’s commercial banner projects to produce high-quality tote bags for wholesale, retail and special event markets.

Traverse City native Jessica Reehorst – who Paul Britten Jr. calls “a super entrepreneur” – has been hired to lead the project. She seems uniquely qualified, especially on the creative side of the venture. She graduated from the design program at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and spent two years studying the clothing industry in the fashion capital of Europe, Milan. (She’s also a graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy’s dance program.)

Working from her well-lit workshop at Britten, she has already created three prototype lines of totes – Panel, Uniform and Patchwork. All three are sleek and stylish. Reehorst’s artistic sense is obvious in the way she uses complementing (and contrasting) shapes and pops of color that work off each other. Prices, though not yet set, will depend on the amount of labor involved in each design. Not surprisingly, the patchwork model requires the most work.

Practicality matters, too. The bags are sturdy since they are made from commercial-grade vinyl that is water and tear-resistant. Reehorst is particularly excited about making something useful that might otherwise end up in a landfill.

At this point, she is the only full-time employee at Priorlife, but she plans to hire a part-time seamstress soon. If demand grows, she will hire additional commercial sewing expertise. All production will be in-house. If Priorlife someday needs outside help, the plan is to hire within Michigan.

(A more-or-less similar Britten project around 2009-10 was discontinued due, in part, to out-of-state production issues.)

Reehorst has plenty of heavy-duty programmable sewing machines at her disposal. During the peak of the Covid pandemic, Britten’s sewing department (which plays a key role in banner making) bought the machines to help produce isolation gowns for healthcare workers.

Also, she’ll be able to rely on a steady supply of raw material from Britten’s past projects for clients in the U.S. and abroad. Britten’s printing department can add any color or combination of colors needed. Some of the leftovers are already imprinted with full-color logos and event-oriented artwork that can add visual appeal to the finished totes.

The tagline, “Powered by Britten,” seems especially apt for Priorlife. In addition to having access to an easily expandable workshop, all the necessary equipment, and a dependable supply chain, Reehorst can rely on Britten Inc.’s marketing and sales expertise and its large customer base.

“These aren’t resources you come across every day,” she said. “And the creativity here is on a par with what I experienced in New York City. It’s real and organic.”

In the long run, like any other startup, Priorlife will need to turn a profit.

“The concept is ecofriendly, useful and fun. All of that resonates with people,” Reehorst said. “The main thing right now is to first build good relationships with customers.”

