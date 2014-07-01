CityMac Closes Its Doors: Former customers fondly recall 40 years of service

Jeff Broderick tried – but he couldn’t escape the one-two-three punch of competition from big box and online retailers, increasing rent and the multiple impacts of the pandemic. The result: longtime local Apple dealer CityMac has closed its doors for good.

“For the longest time, we were it for Macs,” said Broderick.

It’s a sad day for many longtime customers.

“I went in and started bawling,” said Janet Mortensen-Chown.

Many graphic designers like Mortensen-Chown favored the Mac for its ease of use. And like many of her peers, she began patronizing the store when it was located across town in the Bach Shops on Garfield, when it was known as The Computer Haus.

Nick Boudjalis, owner of Boone’s Long Lake Inn, is another who goes way back with the store. He said the service was always top-notch and the knowledgeable employees were always a pleasure to work with.

“The business will be missed in the community,” he said.

CityMac has had a rich 40-year history. It originated in 1982 as The Computer Haus, owned by Wayne Kladder, a teacher from Traverse City Area Public Schools, Gaylord businessman Larry Gordon, and Tom Zick, an accountant from Lewiston.

Their stores in Traverse City and Gaylord sold the latest electronics as well as newly evolving gaming systems, such as the Apple I, Apple II, Commodore 64 and Atari. They also offered a full line of repair and support for most of the products.

Shortly after opening they joined the MicroAge franchise to allow access to product lines such as IBM, Compaq, AT&T, Hyundai and others that were catering to the fast-growing market of personal computers for small businesses.

It wasn’t long before Gordon was offered a job with Apple Computer, and he sold his interest to Zick, who now had controlling interest in The Computer Haus. It began to focus on the growing education market in which Apple held a large market share.

Soon The Computer Haus was the premier installation and service center for school system Apple products in most of northern Michigan, from Big Rapids to the Upper Peninsula, including Beaver Island.

In 1987 Zick sold to Richard and Shirley Neu, who decided to focus exclusively on Apple and Macintosh products. That endeared it to the Macintosh enthusiasts in the area, many of whom were doing graphic design.

Rick Stringer, former vice president of Corbin Design and now solopreneur at Rick Stringer Creative Services, has been a loyal customer for more than 30 years.

“All our computer buying was through CityMac/Computer Haus,” Stringer said. “We were fortunate to have a Macintosh dealer in town.”

Jim Neu, Richard and Shirley’s son, took over the operation later in 1987, running it for several years. In 2010 he moved it from its longtime location in the Bach Shops on Garfield to a building in the Grand Traverse Mall complex next to MC Sports and Mongolian Barbecue (now Burlington/Five Below and Buffalo Wild Wings, respectively) and renamed it CityMac.

The next year, longtime employee Greg Nickerson bought a half share in the company, while Jim Neu moved to Asheville, North Carolina, where he opened a second CityMac store. Soon Nickerson approached his brother-in-law and sister, Broderick and his wife Pamela Nickerson, with the offer to buy Neu’s half of the Traverse City store, which they did Jan. 1, 2010.

The timing was fortuitous – Apple launched the iPad in April that year. The iMac and its laptop version also started to capture a larger share of the market.

But change was in the air. Best Buy began to sell Mac products. CityMac was not licensed to sell iPhones. CityMac’s store included a large space for a coffee shop, which never really took off.

Nickerson, who had worked at the store since the early days of the Computer Haus, eventually decided he wanted out so he could return to construction. Despite the clouds on the horizon, Broderick went all in, buying out his brother-in-law in 2017.

But that same year, his wife Pamela was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer; she passed away in February 2018. The original 10-year lease expired at the end of 2018 and the landlord increased the rent past what Broderick said made sense for the store, so he moved to a smaller place in the food court area of Grand Traverse Mall.

“There was a search for a better location to move to and I made the decision to move into the Grand Traverse Mall,” Broderick said.

The hope was that a location at the front entrance to the food court with a glass front would provide visibility, and being in the mall would engender walk-in traffic.

Unfortunately, the foot traffic never materialized. Broderick calls it a gamble that just “didn’t work.” Then the pandemic shut things down from March 2020 to mid-May.

“When we re-opened in May, we were able to negotiate an interim rent abatement that was scheduled to last for 18 months,” Broderick said. “The year was actually decent and the rent abatement made it so we could operate and make a decent enough profit to continue.”

Another impact of the pandemic was the disruption of the supply chain. Broderick said the store went for months with only a fraction of its regular inventory.

Then the rent rate abatement ended.

“The final chance (was) if the mall had kept the rent the same,” he said. “They didn’t want to talk about it.”

So, Broderick made the painful decision to close the store.

While he is looking forward to retirement, the longtime customers say they have no plans to abandon the platform. They’ll just have to look for other outlets.

“Fortunately Macs are pretty reliable,” says Stringer.

An email sent by CityMac to its mailing list recommended Stringer as the go-to professional locally for software, network/WiFi setup and non-repair work.

For his part, he said he just purchased a new Macbook Pro, so he’s “good for a while.” When the time comes for a new computer?

“I’ll buy directly from Apple,” he said.

