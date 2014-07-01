Clean Slate Act: Who qualifies for ‘set aside’ and what it means for our state’s labor force

In 2021, the Clean Slate Act took effect. This act dramatically expanded the number of people that qualify for set aside (commonly referred to as “expungement”). While the Act has greatly expanded employment, housing, and schooling opportunities for hundreds of my clients, it has also brought some confusion as clients and courts navigate the new law. The purpose of this article is to give a basic overview of the set aside process and address some of the common misunderstandings surrounding the Clean Slate Act.

Who qualifies for set aside?

Prior to 2021, Michiganders could only have one felony and two misdemeanors set aside in their lifetime. Now, a person may have up to three felonies set aside; and sometimes more if they qualify for “one bad night.” And there is no cap on the number of overall misdemeanors (though there are caps set aside for certain types of misdemeanors).

How does a set aside affect background checks?

When a conviction is set aside it is removed from the public record. The conviction is no longer part of the public Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) and will therefore not appear on the person’s Internet Criminal History Access Tool (ICHAT). Since the ICHAT is the primary tool used for Michigan background checks, the convictions will not appear on most background checks.

Once a conviction is set aside, it is no longer considered a “conviction” for purposes of employment. A person whose convictions have been set aside may answer “no” when asked if they have been convicted of a crime on job applications.

How to apply for set aside

To apply for set aside, an applicant must complete State Court Administrative Office (SCAO) form MC 227, request copies of their certified records, undergo fingerprinting, and pay a $50 background check fee to the Michigan State Police. The SCAO overviews the submission process in greater detail, including service requirements. It is also a good idea to submit supporting documentation and letters of recommendation with the application.

If a person has been convicted in more than one court, they must complete a separate application for each convicting court. Local policy and procedure varies between courts, therefore it is important to become familiar with the rules of each court.

Step one: Basic requirements to qualify for set aside

Each individual conviction must qualify for set aside. Convictions punishable by life imprisonment; most sex-related convictions; and most child-abuse related convictions do not qualify for set aside.

2. Applicants recorded as a whole cannot exceed certain limits. Generally, a person with three or more felonies cannot have any set aside (with the narrow exception of “one bad night”). Many types of convictions have limits on the number of convictions that may be set aside. For example, a person may only have two “assaultive” convictions set aside.

3. The applicant must have met the applicable waiting period. Depending on the number and type of convictions, the waiting period is three, five, or seven years from the date the applicant completed probation, incarceration and/or parole (whichever is latest). Subsequent convictions in this time period can result in “restarting” the waiting period.

4. Fines, costs, and resolution must be paid in full (or below a certain amount depending on the court) before the application is made.

Step two: Judicial discretion test

Meeting the basic requirements allows a person to apply for a set aside. The applicant must then convince the judge of the convicting court to actually grant their application. The applicant needs to show how they have reformed their life and how granting the application will benefit the public welfare as a whole.

Common ways I argue in favor of judicial discretion for my clients include: (1) A long period without re-offenses (2) letters of recommendation (3) successful completion of probation without violation (4) participating in additional services voluntarily outside of probation (especially AA, NA, or therapies when substance abuse played a role in the events) (5) long-term and steady employment (6) long term and stable relationships (7) additional education or job training (8) promotions or positions of responsibility with present or recent employer (9) participating in community, religious, volunteer and/or leadership programs (10) any other evidence that the risk of re-offense is low; (11) and other evidence that the applicant is doing this to better his or her community.

If an application is denied, the applicant must wait three years to re-apply for the conviction(s) that were denied. In addition, the local prosecuting attorney and the Michigan attorney general have the right to object to an application and argue why it should not be granted. However, the AG typically does not object as long as the basic requirements are met. Similarly, local prosecuting attorneys rarely object (at least in my experience) and are generally happy to see a person that has turned their life around.

What a set aside does not do

A set aside does not automatically restore tangential rights impacted by the conviction such as 2A rights, voting rights, international travel privileges, or other rights and privileges that may have been impacted by the conviction. While a successful set aside can help in pursuit of restoration of these rights, there are additional legal steps that must be taken.

In addition, a set aside does not remove the conviction from the non-public records. The court, the government, and law enforcement entities can still see that the conviction occurred. The convictions will still appear on background checks of the non-public record as well, which is commonplace for certain types of licenses for security clearances.

What about automatic set aside?

Starting this past April, certain convictions will qualify for automatic set aside. Some convictions cannot be automatically set aside, such as serious misdemeanors, 1st offense OWI, assaultive crimes, or felonies punishable by 10 years in prison (to name a few. Please see MCL 780.623). Further, only two felonies and four misdemeanors may be automatically set aside and any remaining convictions must be set aside by the application process. Finally, the waiting period for automatic set aside is seven to 10 years, depending on the nature and type of convictions. If a conviction cannot be automatically set aside, it must be set aside by application.

Final thoughts

I cannot emphasize enough the value of speaking to an experienced attorney before making an application for set aside. I have given a basic overview of the law above, but this code is rife with exceptions and pitfalls that can be easily overlooked by an attorney that is unfamiliar with the Clean Slate Act.

In my opinion, set aside is a positive move for our state’s labor force. Prior to this law, countless people were barred from employment they were otherwise qualified for due to poor decisions they made 10, 20, or even 30 years ago. Many of my clients have been able to obtain much better employment almost immediately upon their ICHAT being cleared. I have even had some clients that were told by their employer to apply for a set aside so that the employer could promote them.

While I understand many employers are hesitant to hire people with any criminal history, it is important to remember that people make mistakes, often in their late teens and early twenties. They pay their debt to society, learn, and grow. Our old law placed a weight around the necks of many people, not only limiting their ability to improve their own lives, but also artificially strangling our workforce.

Given the extreme difficulty hiring at this time, I, as an employer myself, would gladly hire my set aside clients if the applicant was best suited for the position.

Taylor Ann (Anna) Fiorvento Esq. of Fiorvento Law PLLC handles set aside for the Networks Northwest, Michigan Works! Clean Slate Program as well as for private clients. Her other areas of practice include juvenile criminal defense, adult guardianships, CPS-related matters, and probate and estate matters. Her office is located in Cadillac, but she accepts clients throughout the state.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. This article is not intended as legal advice and does not create an attorney client relationship between the article’s author and the reader. If you need legal advice, please consult an attorney directly.

