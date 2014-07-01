Click…You’re Hired!: Applicant tracking systems worth the investment

Anyone who has hired in the last 12 to 18 months knows that the labor market is tight.

Candidates are limited especially when looking for a unique skill set. There have been many articles about being creative when posting, shortening your hiring process, looking at nontraditional candidates and other solid advice.

However, one important piece to the recruitment puzzle is how technology can positively impact the hiring process.

One critical tool in the staffing process is the use of an applicant tracking system (ATS). ATSs range from the simple and inexpensive to the complex and very expensive. An ATS can be used for any size employer. Be sure to shop these systems to find the right one for the size and needs of your organization. Though some payroll or ERP systems may offer an ATS as an add-on, be sure to consider stand-alone systems as they may be more inexpensive or offer different features.

Some might think that the current system of emails and Excel files are working just fine, so why invest in additional software? Others assume just because they do not have to track their applicants for any EEO or affirmative action reporting that an ATS is not necessary. The reality is that the investment in an ATS will be gained back in efficiencies and the additional marketing you receive through even the most modest of ATS systems.

Most systems work with many of the job posting sites, such as Indeed or Monster to automatically post your opening with one click. Some systems will simultaneously post up to 20 different job boards for free. This saves time in pushing out an opening to multiple systems and eliminates the need to re-enter the same data over and over. This is time that can be used to review candidates and speed up the hiring process.

Once the job opening is available, the ATS allows individuals to apply online. Depending on the industry, this can be simple or complex to ensure the candidates meet specific criteria.

Normally, you are able to design your own application to meet the needs of your organization. The application can also include a signature area where disclaimers can be signed and stored. The ATS can also require candidates to attach essential documents such as resume, cover letter, references or transcripts.

Links to these online applications can be embedded into your organization’s website so that potential candidates may not even be aware an external party is being used. Rather, your company’s logo and other information can be included in the application to share your culture and branding.

Most ATS’s allow you to ask screening questions relevant to the job. Just as in an in-person interview, it is important that these questions are related to the role and do not cause disparate impact against any protected class. So, be sure to tie any selection criteria directly back to the job analysis and job description for the position.

If using an employment website to advertise your opening that does not link to the ATS, you can simply embed the ATS link into the ad so that the candidate is directed to one system. Many sites, such as Michigan’s Creative Coast, Pure Michigan Talent Connect or Handshake, allow you to embed your application.

Another advantage to ATS’s is communication. You can easily share applications internally within the system to ensure resumes are not lost on someone’s desk or to track progress in the hiring process. Additionally, you are able to communicate with the applicants through the system via text, email or even allowing them to schedule their own interviews. This creates a trail of interactions that not only helps in managing the candidate through the process but also provides a record that can be used in the future if there are any questions around hiring decisions.

Though some of the more sophisticated systems can employ artificial intelligence (AI) to support the screening process, many of the more cost-effective systems leave the human resources or hiring manager in the driver’s seat. This means you are still able to see and screen using more traditional methods of assessing experience and skill. If using AI, remember that all systems are created by humans and may still have inherit biases that eliminate potentially qualified candidates. It is important to validate the system and evaluate rejected candidates for possible unintended preference.

Another positive of an ATS is that it’s easily searchable. Because of this, applications can be marked with different statuses such as “consider for future role” so that you can easily identify someone who may not have been a good fit for one job but may be a great fit for another.

You can search for candidates via their name, phone or email to determine if someone has applied multiple times and review previous hiring notes around this person. An ATS will also track key measurables in the hiring process such as time to hire, where candidates learn about the openings or number of candidates per hire.

ATS’s can also be used to track applicants. Imagine that! For those who are required to submit EEO-1 reports or have affirmative action plans, these systems can ask questions around the needed reporting information and run the necessary reports. Questions around protected classes such as race or disability are conducted in such a manner that the hiring manager does not have access to and will not see this information. Rather, specific reports must be run to gather this type of data.

Though there is not one magic wand for recruiting, melding many different tools together can help obtain a solid applicant pool of qualified candidates. Having a functioning ATS and utilizing the features can bring expanded reach, efficiency in communication and a smoother hiring process for both the organization and the candidate.

Jennifer Ewing, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, is a partner with Human Resource Partners in Traverse City and works with employers to improve the people side of business.

