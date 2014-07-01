David Roughs Up Goliath: Small banks and credit unions gain deposits at big banks’ expense

After steadily increasing over the past few years, total bank deposits in Grand Traverse County fell this year as COVID-related federal stimulus payments to consumers and businesses ended and consumers dipped into their savings.

Deposits in the county dropped from $3.8 billion on June 30, 2021 to $3.7 billion on the same date this year, down 2.6%, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s annual bank deposit report.

The decline has affected two of the largest banks operating in the region – Huntington Bank and Fifth Third Bank. The nine other banks in the county all posted year-over-year deposit increases.

But while most banks and credit unions saw deposits rise in for the 12 months ending June 30, their leaders say deposits started to soften in the spring as inflation accelerated, signaling a possible recession.

“We saw fantastic deposit growth through April 2022, but then it just came to a screeching halt,” said Andy Kempf, chief executive officer at 4Front Credit Union. “Everybody had stimulus funds. But costs are going up and people have gone through their savings.”

4Front’s deposits grew from $754.7 million on June 30 a year ago to $848.8 million last June 30, a 12.4% increase. But the credit union added only $500,000 in deposits between March 31 and June 30, according to financial reports filed with National Credit Union Administration.

Executives at some smaller institutions said they’re attracting consumers who have become increasingly annoyed with mergers and impersonal service at big banks.

“There is still a lot of dissatisfaction with the disruption forced on customers by mergers and acquisitions,” said Doug Zernow, marketing director at State Savings Bank. “People are fed up with changes in bank names, products, account numbers and everything else that goes with that.”

State Savings Bank recently announced it will build a new “principal office” housing more than 50 bank employees at the corner of Garfield Avenue and Centre Street in Traverse City. Its deposits in Grand Traverse County rose from $48.1 million in June 2021 to $65 billion this June.

That increase boosted State Savings Bank from 10th largest last year to eighth largest in local deposits this year. Its market share rose from 1.28% in 2021 to 1.77% this year.

Despite losing more than $200 million in deposits over the past year, Huntington Bank remains by far the largest bank operating in Grand Traverse County. Huntington’s market share was 35.59% on June 30, down from 40.66% last year.

Huntington, which acquired TCF Bank in 2021, controlled $1.3 billion in local deposits as of June 30. That was nearly double the $688 million in deposits at Chase Bank, Huntington’s next-biggest competitor. Chase Bank this year surpassed Fifth Third, which had $667 million in deposits, for second place.

A Huntington Bank spokeswoman declined to comment on the bank’s performance. Chase Bank, which saw deposits jump $51 million, did not respond to a request for comment.

Autumn Gillow, Fifth Third’s market executive for northern Michigan, said consumer deposits at the bank are up about 3% this year. She attributed the overall $67.5 million dip in deposits to the commercial business side, where customers shifted from cash to higher returning investments and used deposits to fund business growth.

Big banks also move deposits around geographically to meet lending needs in specific areas.

“I’d attribute a fair amount of our new business (in consumer deposit growth) to clients looking for stability after experiencing bank mergers or personnel turnover at other banks,” she said.

Bank and credit union executives say they’ve been poaching talent from each other as the local market is becoming more competitive and as new entrants, including West Shore Bank and Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, have arrived over the past several years.

Marc Judge, first vice president of community business banking at Independent Bank, attributed his bank’s ability to capture seasoned loan officers and other talent to its deposit growth this year.

“The best lenders tend to move to the best banks,” said Judge, adding that Independent’s new loan customers are bringing deposits with them.

Independent Bank’s local deposits rose from $237.5 million in 2021 to $275.4 million this year in the FDIC reporting period, a 16% increase. Independent’s deposit market share in Grand Traverse County rose to 7.49% from 6.32% last year.

Honor Bank, another small community bank, saw deposits jump from $82.4 million last year to $104.6 million this year in Grand Traverse County, up 27%.

Norman Plumstead, Honor Bank’s president and CEO, attributed the growth, in part, to the bank’s aggressive pursuit of federal Paycheck Protection Program business loans during the COVID pandemic that attracted new business customers to the bank.

But like others, Plumstead said deposit growth has slowed in recent months.

“Inflation is starting to affect consumers’ balance sheets. The record amount of personal savings during the pandemic has gone down,” he said. “I think the trend is going to continue into 2023. I think we’ll probably see deposits go down for the first time in a while.”

Rising inflation and interest rates are also prompting consumers to shop around for higher saving rates. That’s triggering competition among banks and credit unions for deposits, although interest rates on deposits aren’t rising nearly as high or as quickly as interest rates on loans.

Karen Browne, president and CEO of TBA credit union, said members there are mostly parking money in regular deposit accounts, rather than tying up their cash in higher interest certificates of deposit to keep cash available in an uncertain economy.

TBA’s deposits rose from $270.2 million on June 30, 2021 to $300.4 million on June 30 this year, an 11.2% increase.

“Our deposit growth in 2022 is a little more normalized, similar to pre-COVID numbers,” Browne said.

West Shore Bank has been focusing on building strong relationships with customers “so people don’t run down the street for five basis points (0.05%),” said Sid Van Slyke, West Shore Bank’s senior vice president and Traverse City market leader. A bank committee also meets weekly to review loan and deposit rates, he said.

“If you’ve been in the business for 10 or 12 years, you’ve never worked in a rising interest rate environment,” Van Slyke said. “Those muscles haven’t worked in a while.”

While smaller banks are experiencing deposit and overall business growth locally, the three largest banks – Huntington, Chase and Fifth Third – still control nearly three-quarters, or 72.5%, of Grand Traverse County deposits.

But their combined deposit market share (including the former TCF Bank acquired by Huntington) has fallen by 4.62 percentage points since 2017. All three banks are headquartered outside of Michigan.

Independent Bank, which acquired Traverse City State Bank in 2018, will become the biggest Michigan-based bank in the state once Troy-based Flagstar Bank completes its merger with New York Community Bank.

Independent Bank’s Judge said the 150-year-old bank intends to stay true to its community banking roots.

“The largest bank in the state of Michigan happens to be a community bank,” he said.

