Employee Monitoring: Brave new horizon or dangerous new precedent?

The ability to track employees has reached new heights. The software, programs and technology to track employee activity, movement and productivity are Orwellian.

You can track your employees down to the keystroke with the right people and technology. You can tell how often employees touch their keypads, how many words per minute they type, what they print, and how often they pause. You can track IP addresses and GPS locations to know where employees work and drive. You can even use laptop cameras to take photos of employees. By some estimates, more than 60% of employers use some form of employee monitoring software. The upside of this software is that it can help measure productivity, stop illegal conduct and deter frivolous lawsuits.

But if the thought of being tracked bothers you, you’re not alone. Most employees feel uneasy about this technology, especially if they don’t know when, how or why it may be used. Because of the legal issues at play and the potentially negative impact on employee morale, employers should proceed with caution.

Here are a few issues you should consider before you implement employee monitoring.

The legal impact. There are many different laws at stake when it comes to employee monitoring. Under the Electronic Communications Privacy Act, companies may monitor oral and electronic communications if they have a legitimate business purpose or obtain employee consent.

Under the National Labor Relations Act, if you have a unionized workforce, you must obtain the union’s permission before you monitor employees. Under state laws, like those found in Connecticut and New York, you must provide written notice before monitoring employees. Then there are other garden-variety privacy interests to factor in. It gets complicated, especially if you have employees in multiple jurisdictions.

What constitutes a legitimate business purpose? What constitutes consent for monitoring? When does an employee really have a privacy interest? There’s plenty of room for argument.

The impact of monitoring on company culture. There is also the risk to company culture. Before you start digitally hovering over your employees, ask yourself how your employees will perceive it. If you engage in routine monitoring of employees, your employees will eventually find out. It will erode trust. Your employees may become more focused on looking busy than being productive.

The impact on recruitment and public relations. You must consider how employee tracking could impact your company’s image and recruitment. If there’s a chance your monitoring activities would be seen as creepy, then you shouldn’t do it. I call this the “Front Page Rule.” In other words, would you be embarrassed if your actions landed on the front page? If so, it’s a firm stop. For example, some companies have used laptop cameras to photograph remote employees to confirm they are working. For me, this is too far. There are potential privacy issues if the employee is remote and not adequately clothed (yes, it happens) or if family members or medications are spotted in the background.

Conclusion

If you obtain employee consent, provide proper written notice, only use monitoring technology for legitimate business purposes, and regularly check for new privacy and data laws, you will mitigate many risks with employee tracking. Some impressive software programs can legitimately track activity without making your employees too uncomfortable.

These programs can be powerful tools against lawsuits. For example, in one case, a remote employee sued her employer for wages claiming she worked more hours than she was paid. The company used employee monitoring programs to prove she worked less, not more. Even though the employee claimed the data was misleading because she printed off materials and reviewed them in a way that would not have been tracked, the company disproved her claim by showing she had printed very little. Ultimately, the employee lost her claim, and the court ordered her to pay the company for fraudulently entering her time.

Employee monitoring software can also help with other issues, like investigating harassment or poor productivity. Despite the potential value, employers should proceed with caution. There are federal and state laws to consider. There are potentially severe impacts on company culture and public relations. If you engage in employee monitoring, provide written notice to your employees on how, when, and why monitoring will be used on the job. Avoid monitoring employees when they are not working or using their personal devices.

Further, remember that whatever data you monitor and store will likely be requested if there is a lawsuit. In other words, be careful with what you collect and how much you collect, you might be forced to turn it over. Finally, don’t forget that this is an area where technology and the law are quickly evolving. Be prepared to pivot as the law and technology change.

Anders Gillis is a labor and employment attorney at Parker Harvey PLC. He can be reached at (231) 486-4507; agillis@parkerharvey.com.

