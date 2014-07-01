Epic Engineering: Meet three small engineering firms in Traverse City taking on big projects

A year ago, the TCBN got an inside look at five leading engineering firms from throughout the Traverse City area. From housing developments to oil spill cleanups, the work those companies were doing made it clear that Traverse City’s engineering sector was having a substantial impact not just on northern Michigan, but abroad.

This month, we spent time with another trio of local engineering businesses: Machin Engineering, Novum Automation and Trison Engineering. Read on to learn how their work is fostering walkability in northern Michigan, driving manufacturing facilities, holding up solar towers, and more.

Machin Engineering

Company History: Patrick Machin always knew he wanted to live and work in his hometown of Traverse City after graduating from Michigan Technological University with a degree in civil engineering. He started Machin Engineering in 2005, but the early years were challenging – especially when the Great Recession struck. Machin Engineering made it through the lean years as a one-man operation, hired its second employee in 2013, and has been on something of a constant growth streak since. Now an eight-person team, Machin Engineering is in the midst of a record-breaking year of business. “We have about 10 to 15 really good repeat clients that keep us busy,” Machin said, noting that the company has about a 40/60 split between local work and national clients. “As our clients continue to grow, so do we.”

Engineering Specialty: Machin Engineering is a civil and structural engineering company, mostly known in northern Michigan as a frequent contractor for the City of Traverse City. “Last year, we completed the sidewalk project with them, which is probably our most notable Traverse City project because it was the longest-term project,” Machin said. “We did 10-and-a-half miles of sidewalks for the city.” On a more national scale, Machin Engineering is regarded for its expertise in designing pile foundations and walls to stabilize slopes, building foundations in challenging soils, supporting critical structures and more. “A lot of our work was because of Hurricane Sandy when it hit the East Coast,” Machin noted.

More recently, Machin’s team had a hand in designing the Samson Solar Energy Center, a 1,310-megawatt solar energy facility under construction in Texas that will ultimately be the solar farm in the United States. “We designed all the foundations to support the high-voltage transmission towers and substations,” Machin explained of the project. “We did the transmission towers through a floodplain and had to design them to stand five feet above (it).”

Recent Projects: Machin Engineering’s latest claim to fame is SkyBridge Michigan, an ambitious new pedestrian bridge at Boyne Mountain that stretches between the peaks of two famed Boyne slopes, McLouth and Disciples Ridge. Spanning 1,200 feet in length and hanging 118 feet in the air, SkyBridge Michigan officially became the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge when it opened to the public Oct. 15. While Machin Engineering did not design the bridge, the company played an important role in ensuring the structural integrity of the gravity-defying structure. “We were a reviewer for the project, and provided inspections and oversight,” Machin said.

As a long-time client of Machin Engineering, Boyne Resorts has also tapped the Traverse City firm for several other major upcoming projects, including the installation of a new high-speed eight-person chairlift that will be the first of its kind in the Midwest. Machin Engineering collaborated with the lift manufacturer on structural inspections and also provided structural engineering services to Boyne to aid in the design of support buildings necessary for the lift system.

Up Next: Expansion and growth are the name of the game for Machin Engineering. In discussion with the TCBN, Machin mentioned half a dozen different prospects for the next chapter of his company. One frontier would involve more investment in technologies like unmanned aerial vehicles, remote-operated vehicles, and 3D printing. Another frontier would be an expansion of Machin Engineering’s current office on Garfield Avenue to add more space for employees, as well as on-site laboratory and testing functions.

Novum Automation

Company History: Founded in March 2015, Novum Automation was born “primarily to provide automated test equipment (ATE) for customers in the Midwest,” according to founder, owner, and lead systems engineer Reese Gallagher. In layman’s terms, ATE is machinery used to test devices for performance and capability. ATEs can vary from simple to complex, and can perform quick, automated tests on a variety of different performance metrics. ATE testing is especially common in the electronic manufacturing industry, where it is used for fault-finding in everything from capacitors to circuit boards. By detecting issues upfront, ATE can prevent faults from making it all the way to final consumer products – thereby saving manufacturers money and improving profitability. Novum still specializes in ATE, but has also expanded its service reach into several other categories, including industrial automation. That growth came with a rebrand: Though it was initially called Gallagher Engineering LLC, Novum adopted its current name in 2020 “to establish a fresh look and marketing perspective for targeted markets.” Per Gallagher, those target markets include medical, aerospace, consumer products and automotive.

Engineering Specialty: “Novum Automation Specializes in supporting industrial manufacturing teams in production and R&D environments with automation controls engineering expertise,” Gallagher explained of his business. “Our innovative engineering and fabrication team automates manual processes and modernizes obsolete control systems, to ultimately optimize our customers’ productivity and improve profitability. This can range from automating manually intensive product testing – such as applying forces and torques, acquiring data, and developing reports – to developing automated industrial machinery.”

Recent Projects: One key client for Novum Automation recently was Materne Industries, the French-based healthy snack manufacturer that operates a production facility for its GoGo squeeZ brand in Grawn. According to Gallagher, Materne required a flexible, modular conveyor to synchronously on-load and off-load product at the Grawn manufacturing plant. “Due to facility constraints, linear belt systems were not a feasible option for the application,” Gallagher said. “And with the asynchrony caused by belt stretch over time, traditional flexible modular conveyors were also not a suitable option. No standard conveyor solutions could support the requirements [of the facility], and many major conveyor manufacturers could not provide an alternative.” To solve those unique challenges, Novum Automation designed, developed, built, and validated a custom proof-of-concept solution for GoGo squeeZ. The solution utilized a pair of custom timing belt assemblies, which Novum Automation vetted through numerous tests that assessed system durability, performance, and synchronization.

Up Next: Novum’s next big undertaking is a project for an iconic global brand: Caterpillar Inc., the world’s leading manufacturing of construction and mining equipment. “Novum is currently under development of an automated end-of-line product tester for Caterpillar’s engine control modules, which requires over 1,000 unique tests to be performed in under 10 minutes,” Gallagher explained of the project.

Other major projects, meanwhile, will keep Novum Automation’s ties to Michigan intact. “We’re also working on an automated inspection system for a medical drill bit manufacturer in the Upper Peninsula, which utilizes a collaborative robot to move drill bits through multiple inspection systems and locate in pass/fail pallets,” Gallagher said.

Trison Engineering

Company History: Trison Engineering was the brainchild of Principal Engineer Jim Edmondson, who launched the business in 1998 after spending several years working for a handful of other structural engineering firms in town. “It started as just a one-man operation, just servicing some smaller clients,” Edmondson recalled. “I built it from there.”

He built it well. These days, Trison is one of the region’s go-to structural engineering companies, with a portfolio spanning a slew of recognizable northern Michigan buildings. The firm’s work includes the Historic Barns Park at Grand Traverse Commons, YMCA West, the new Immaculate Conception Elementary School, Hop Lot Brewing Co., and the Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church in Williamsburg.

Engineering Specialty: Trison Engineering works exclusively in the realm of structural engineering, which Edmondson describes as “all the stuff that gets covered up” in a building’s design. “The architect or the designer has the vision for what these projects look like,” he explained. “And then our mission is basically just to make (that vision) happen. As far as the roof design goes, or the floor design, or the foundations, our role is to make sure it all stands up and stays in place.”

That role, Edmondson added, can look very different for a brand-new build (such as the new Immaculate Conception building, which was built from the ground up after the old school building was torn down) than it does for an old structure that is being renovated, preserved, or modernized (such as the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park). “With a new project, it’s basically a blank slate,” he said. “You can take some liberties with it. With a project like the Barns, you’re really working to maintain the character of the building.”

Recent Projects: Perhaps the biggest project in Trison’s recent past was the company’s work on the Timothy J. Nelson Innovation Center at Northwestern Michigan College (NMC), which wrapped construction in 2020. “That one was interesting because we were removing portions of the building that were there, but then also preserving parts of it and building around it,” Edmondson noted of NMC’s new West Hall. The mix of new build and building preservation made for a challenging but rewarding project that tested both sides of the Trison team’s structural engineering expertise.

Up Next: Construction recently wrapped on another major Trison Engineering project: the new Commongrounds building on Eighth Street, for which Edmondson helped navigate the challenges of building on a small riverside lot with inconsistent soils. Now, the company is turning its attention to other major local projects, such as the new Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy headquarters on Three Mile Road, at the site of the old Mitchell Creek Golf Course, or the new Serra Motors building on Garfield, or the new Blair Township Fire Department building – not to mention a slew of residential projects.

With so many jobs in the pipeline, Trison could stand to grow its team, but has had trouble doing so. “We would love to hire a couple more engineers, if I could find them and if we could get them here,” Edmondson said. “But we are facing the same challenges that everyone else is, as far as finding employees goes. And then if you can find them, the next mission is finding housing.”

