Flying High: Why private aviation is soaring in the wake of the pandemic

If you need to catch a flight in or out of Traverse City, what do you do? For most people, the answer is pretty standard: book a ticket on one of the commercial airlines that services the area, head to the main terminal at Cherry Capital Airport, and board a commercial flight.

But what about the other side of northern Michigan’s passenger aviation industry? Specifically, what about private planes and charter aircraft? For this month’s aviation section, TCBN took a look at how this side of the industry functions, who the local players are, and how recent events and trends – from the upheaval of COVID-19 to the explosion of remote work – have changed the game around private flying.

First, a primer: A passenger looking to book a private charter will usually deal with two different types of aviation businesses. The first is the actual aircraft charter company. Most charter businesses own, manage, and operate a fleet of their own aircraft, which they offer on a charter basis to customers. The second is the fixed-based operator, or FBO, which is a company that has been given permission by an airport to operate on that airport’s premises. FBOs are often described as ostensibly being terminals for private and charter aircraft, though they can (and do) provide many other services to the airports that host them.

Traverse City has operators in both of these categories. On the private aircraft charter side, there’s 45 North Aviation, which “offers airplane and helicopter charter, tours, maintenance, storage, management, sales, import, export, banner towing, utility patrols and more” from its facility at 1100 Airport Access Road.

Just next door, at 1150 Airport Access, you’ll find Avflight, the only FBO currently operating at Cherry Capital Airport. Avflight provides a range of different aircraft services for (usually) private or charter aircraft, including refueling, de-icing, cleaning, oxygen refills, lavatory service, catering, hangar facilities, and more. Beyond charter flights, Avflight handles fueling services and maintenance for the major airlines that service Cherry Capital Airport, as well as backup de-icing and other backup services. In addition to its Traverse City location, the Ann Arbor-based Avflight currently operates 22 other FBOs across North America and Europe.

“Essentially, we’re the front door to the community for Traverse City,” says Darin Everett, who serves as senior regional manager for Avflight’s Michigan territory. “If you were to fly into town in your single-engine piston aircraft or your luxury jet, you’d go through our facility to access Traverse City.”

One recent engagement at Avflight’s Traverse City facility, for instance, was the arrival of numerous “NHL folks” in the area for the September Red Wings prospect camp and training camp, both held locally at Centre Ice Arena.

“So, when they fly in, we handle all those charters for the players,” Everett says. “We fuel and prepare the airplanes, we offload the luggage, stuff like that.” When the Blue Angels were in town for the 2022 National Cherry Festival Air Show, Avflight also played a role in that process, handling all the refueling needs for the planes.

But Red Wings and Blue Angels aren’t the only ones making use of Traverse City’s private aviation infrastructure. On the contrary, according to Thomas Vander Leek, who handles charter sales for 45 North, interest in private plane charters has taken off in a big way since the pandemic.

“When COVID came about, the airlines pretty much shut down,” Vander Leek says, referring to the rash of flight cancellations that occurred in the early weeks and months of the pandemic. By the end of March 2020, nearly 12,000 flights were getting cancelled per day, per the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Private aviation wasn’t immune to the disruption, and Vander Leek estimates that business was basically nonexistent for six weeks after COVID shut the economy down in mid-March 2020. But where commercial air travel took months to start recovering, private flying bounced back quickly. “After those six weeks, the people that could afford it and still wanted to go where they wanted to go, they moved over to private charters,” Vander Leek tells TCBN.

While the early jump in private aviation interest occurred largely out of necessity, Vander Leek says the pandemic did two things that brought about more lasting growth for the industry. “One, people were either afraid to be locked in a tube with a bunch of other people during the pandemic, or they didn’t want to wear a mask for 3-4 hours,” he explains. “So, they kept flying private. And then the other side of it is, basically, once you fly private, it’s really hard to go back to commercial. It’s kind of like flying first class and then having to go back to flying coach. So, for both of those reasons, we’ve been pretty busy ever since.”

All told, Vander Leek says 45 North Aviation has grown approximately 30 percent in the past two and a half years. That growth is manifesting in a few different ways: more vacationers using private charters as a means of getting around; more business travelers working remotely from Traverse City but still regularly flying out for meetings or other work obligations; more people who live in other parts of the country but fly into northern Michigan to visit second homes here; more college sports fans organizing charter flights down to weekend football games in Ann Arbor or East Lansing. And while it was a desire for pandemic-era safety and social distancing that brought many people to private charters for the first time, Vander Leek thinks customers are continuing to come back to it because of convenience and sheer time savings.

“So, for example, we have companies that will hire us to fly a couple of representatives around to a few different plant locations or office locations,” Vander Leek explained. “And the advantage to that is we can get them a lot closer [than a commercial flight], depending on where their facility is, just because we have multiple aircraft that can get into the smaller field. So, if they’re going to Detroit, they don’t have to go into Detroit Metro Airport, because we can get right into Detroit City. So that’s one of the big advantages – there are 5,000-plus airports in the United States that we can get into.” (Conversely, there are about 500 airports in the U.S. that offer commercial airline service.)

“With commercial, you’re going where you’re going,” Vander Leek concluded. “And then, after you land, you might still have an hour-long Uber ride to get to your final destination. We might be able to cut that [post-flight travel] down to 10 minutes, just because we can get people closer. So, if someone wants to leave here in the morning at 8am and fly over to Chicago, Wisconsin, Minneapolis, wherever, we can probably have them back here by dinnertime.”

Traverse City isn’t the only place that’s seeing a boom in demand for private air travel. On the contrary, this past spring, Reuters reported that private flight traffic in the U.S. is up 15 percent in 2022 compared to where it was in 2019. Comparatively, commercial airline traffic was still down 13 percent compared to pre-pandemic norms.

In fact, the growth in private flight demand is so substantial in some parts of the country that it’s maxing out capacity for FBOs and private charter companies. “Private Aviation Is Booming And Bursting At The Seams,” proclaimed a Forbes headline from May. The article detailed how huge growth in demand for private charters – especially in the leisure travel space – was far outstripping capacity in certain markets.

The aforementioned Reuters report helped explain why the private aviation market might not be able to support the increased interest. Before the pandemic, only about 10 percent of people with means to fly private were actually doing so. Now, that percentage has shot up, and it’s causing growing pains in some segments of the industry.

Avflight and 45 North Aviation aren’t facing those challenges yet, but both are also looking for ways to grow now so that they can continue to meet demand later. Avflight, for instance, just broke ground on a brand-new hangar at Cherry Capital Airport, with Everett citing a shortage of that type of infrastructure as one of the key challenges facing all types of local aviation.

“In all reality, the hangars in Traverse City are pretty much at capacity,” Everett said. “There is just demand for more hangar space.” Avflight, he said, has “a lot of experience developing that kind of stuff,” and often works with partners across private aviation, military aviation, and even aviation schools to put more infrastructure on the ground to allow for future growth. “It doesn’t matter which airport it is; we’re always looking for opportunities to develop projects that will better the community for aviation as a whole.”

Comments

comments