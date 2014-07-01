For Better or Worse: ChatGPT impacts Traverse City’s education and business sectors

by Craig Manning

Since its debut last November, ChatGPT has stirred the academic pot.

The versatile technology can participate in a conversation, craft an essay based on a given prompt, write computer code, compose music and more. In December, The New York Times dubbed it “quite simply, the best artificial intelligence chatbot ever released to the general public.”

ChatGPT is also free to use for anyone, which makes it a topic of fascination and concern particularly in academic circles.

Terri Gustafson, who serves as director of educational technology for Northwestern Michigan College (NMC), says that the response to ChatGPT in education so far has been scattered, but that almost every educator has some sort of opinion about it.

“On one side, you have the ‘regulate’ group, or the folks that want to outright ban it,” Gustafson said, adding that New York City Public Schools banned ChatGPT on their network.

Elsewhere, Gustafson sees educators taking an “adapt” stance. That group, she says, acknowledges that ChatGPT is here but is looking for ways to preserve academic honesty and integrity in the classroom.

Examples include implementing detectors that can spot the hallmarks of a ChatGPT-written assignment, or even reverting to handwritten blue books for exams and essays, versus having students submit essays in digital formats.

A third contingent of educators, Gustafson said, is bullish about integrating ChatGPT into their classes and using it to teach students about both the attributes and limitations of the software.

ChatGPT is not immune to including inaccuracies or downright misinformation in the copy it provides. There is concern among some about plagiarism, the use of phrases or information written by others without proper citation. Per Gustafson, there are instructors at NMC and other schools who want their students to learn early how to recognize and reckon with those problems.

“You have people saying, ‘I’m going to use it in class. I’m going to have students put into the chatbot the same question that I’m asking them to write an essay on. Then I want them to see what it produces, and then I want them to critique it,’” she said.

While Gustafson understands the worries some educators have that students are going to use ChatGPT to cheat, she ultimately views the ChatBot as just the latest in a long line of technological innovations to have swift and irreversible results on how teachers teach and students learn.

“How different is this from when calculators first came into use? Or spreadsheets? Or the internet?” Gustafson asked.

She points to the time when the Google search tool sparked fears that people would “never think for themselves again.”

“…(B)efore that, to write a paper, you had to go to the library and pull out journals and encyclopedias and everything else,” she said. “But we’ve adapted.”

Ultimately, Gustafson is certain that students are going to use ChatGPT and is supportive of efforts by educators to teach smart and critical use of the technology.

“It needs to be a part of any digital literacy conversation,” she said. “Our library folks do classes with our English 111 and 112 students about research and the resources to use, and about how you can tell a good source from an unverified source.

“I think that, going forward, we should include education about using ChatGPT in those classes, because it’s not going away.”

There is much less hesitancy to adopt ChatGPT in fields like marketing and PR. Just ask Christopher Nesbit, who serves as director of events, sales, and marketing for TCNewTech – and who also owns four businesses, including a website design company called Super FunWorks and his own marketing firm, Nesbit Marketing.

Nesbit started using ChatGPT for his own businesses almost immediately when it became available to help juggle the demands of content generation.

“When it came to writing something that was a couple paragraphs long, that kind of task was always arduous, and tended to chew up the time that I needed to be spending on other things,” he said. “That’s really where I see AI stepping in and helping to solve a problem.”

Whether it’s email responses to prospective clients or landing page copy for websites, Nesbit said he’s regularly using ChatGPT these days to lessen his workload and make himself more productive, reviewing and editing copy before uploading it to the internet or handing it off to a client.

“ChatGPT produces relatively good quality work, but we obviously go back and fine-tune it,” he said. “Still, using it allows probably 70-80% reduction in time requirements (on writing projects), which is humongous.”

More than just using ChatGPT for his own work, Nesbit sees a benefit in helping entrepreneurs and startups get the hang of using the technology. In January, he gave a presentation on ChatGPT at a TCNewTech pitch night, generating five pieces of long-form content live onstage in under five minutes to show how the technology can reduce the barriers of entry for startups.

“The expectation of a founder is that you’re the press guy, you’re the social media guy, you’re the email marketing guy,” he said. “And in the early stages, you don’t have anybody to do that for you, so it all comes down on you.

“ChatGPT will reduce the barriers of entry for a lot of startups just by helping cover some of those tasks.”

Nesbit says that many people – including those in the startup sphere – have been at arm’s length with chatbot technology and other AI tools for a long time, because they were worried that it wasn’t going to be high quality and they didn’t have the time to test it.

For a lot of audience members at TCNewTech, Nesbit’s presentation was their first time seeing ChatGPT in action. Some of those audience members are now firm believers in the technology – and are working with Nesbit to get trained on it.

“When they saw it in real time, working and producing something that really only needed minor tweaks,” he said, “that was a real eye-opener for a lot of people.”

Comments

comments