FTC’s Proposed Noncompete Ban: How it affects recruitment and retention

For years, businesses, recruiters and employees have assumed that most noncompete agreements are enforceable. Because of this, the threat of legal action has served as a powerful deterrent against going to work for, or hiring from, a competitor.

Nobody wants an expensive lawsuit.

In January, the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) shook these assumptions to the core by announcing a proposed noncompete ban. In its announcement, the FTC argued that research shows noncompetes significantly suppress workers’ wages by limiting employee mobility.

The FTC’s logic is that if businesses hold employees captive with noncompetes, there’s no way for employees to negotiate fair wages. According to the FTC, noncompetes suppress wages by $296 billion annually and negatively impact everyone, from executives to janitors.

If the FTC’s proposed noncompete ban goes into effect, you’ll soon be able to recruit the best and brightest from your competitors, even if they have a noncompete. But it also means your competitor’s recruiters will soon be at your star employee’s doorstep, even if you have a noncompete.

This does not mean it will become permissible for employees to take company data or information on the way out the door. That’s never okay. But businesses need to be ready for how the FTC’s proposed noncompete ban could change the recruiting landscape.

Here are a few things worth considering in light of the FTC’s announcement.

A stay interview. With a noncompete ban on the horizon, employers need to anticipate a wave of aggressive recruitment. The cost of recruiting and training new employees is high. You should seriously consider a stay interview, which helps you figure out what might make your employee leave so that you can fix issues before the employee makes the decision to resign. This should be a conversation, not an interrogation. A few questions you might consider include:

What keeps you working here? If you could change something about your job, what would it be? What would make your job more satisfying? What can I do to best support you? If you were to leave, what would be the reason?

It might be difficult to hear what an employee has to say. But it is always better to hear it before your employee tenders a resignation. A stay interview is an opportunity to show your employee that you care and are committed to the employee’s future.

Market analysis of pay scales and retention bonuses. Recruiters often get an employee’s attention with the prospect of a few extra dollars. If you have not done a market analysis of your pay scales in a few years, you should consider one. If you’re underpaying your employees based on market rates, you need to make a market adjustment. The last thing you want is an employee to leave your business for a few extra dollars. You’ll spend far more recruiting and training a replacement than providing a modest raise to a current employee.

You may also want to consider a retention bonus. A retention bonus provides an employee with extra lump sum payments at certain agreed-upon intervals if the employee remains employed with your company. When properly structured, retention bonuses can be a great way to reward and encourage loyalty.

Nonsolicitation agreements. If the FTC’s noncompete ban goes forward, some of your top employees will most likely leave for what they perceive to be greener pastures. You need to be prepared for this and consider adopting nonsolicitation agreements. A nonsolicitation agreement prohibits your employee from soliciting employees or customers when they leave to work for a competitor. In other words, a nonsolicitation agreement prohibits poaching of customers or employees. While it does not keep an individual out of an industry or from going to work for a competitor, it can be a powerful tool for ensuring your former employee does not engage in unfair business practices.

The FTC’s proposed noncompete ban presents opportunities and risks. You need to think about what you’ll do to keep your best employees and protect your company. Stay interviews, market adjustments to pay, retention bonuses and nonsolicitation agreements are just a few of the things in your toolbox.

No matter what you do, make sure you brush up on your company’s data, confidentiality and security policies and practices. If your employee walks out the door for your competitor, he or she should not be bringing anything from your company with them.

Anders Gillis is a labor and employment attorney at Parker Harvey PLC. He can be reached at (231) 486-4507; agillis@parkerharvey.com.

