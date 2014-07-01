Fully Charged: Maturing electric vehicle market sparks EV adoption in northern Michigan

Are electric cars a niche interest or an automotive revolution?

For years, electric vehicles (EVs) have been tipped as a key trend to watch in the car world. But while EVs have seemed to become steadily more commonplace over time, it’s difficult to tell for certain just how much market share they have – especially in a rural region like northern Michigan. For this month’s automotive section, the TCBN tried to get a sense of how widespread EV adoption is locally – and whether high gas prices, generous tax credits, proliferation of charging stations, technological improvements and new EV models have been enough to turn local drivers into electric converts.

Industry-wide there are important factors that both discourage and encourage EV adoption.

On the one hand, American drivers have just exited the most expensive summer of gas prices on record. In early August, the average gas price in the United States dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since March, following a time where average prices crested above $5 per gallon.

According to a TIME article from May, 53% of active automotive shoppers are “considering a more fuel-efficient vehicle in response to high gas prices.” Forty percent of American drivers “now expect to own an electric car in the next five years,” up from 30% a year ago.

On the other hand, the EV market is being pinched by the same supply chain challenges that have disrupted the entire automotive manufacturing ecosystem. Those challenges are causing EV prices to skyrocket.

One example: In August, Ford announced price increases for the F-150 Lightning, the electric version of its popular F-150 pickup truck. The Lightning now costs $6,000 to $8,500 more than it did even a few months ago, depending on trim level. Ford blamed the price hikes on “significant material cost increases, continued strain on key supply chains and rapidly evolving market conditions.”

The Lightning isn’t the only model affected by supply chain hurdles. According to The Verge, the average EV price hit an all-time high of $66,000 this summer. And per a recent market analysis from automotive shopping database iSeeCars, EV prices for the first six months of 2022 were 54.3% higher than they were for the same six-month period in 2021. Prices for traditional gas-powered cars only increased 10.1%.

Despite the chaos of the marketplace, all signs still point to an acceleration of EV adoption in northern Michigan.

According to Courtney Doyle, communications and marketing specialist for Cherryland Electric Cooperative, the utility has seen “growth among our membership embracing electric vehicles.” In particular, Doyle noted that Cherryland received twice as many EV-related rebate requests in 2021 as it did in 2019, and that those requests are “on track to potentially increase still this year.”

Cherryland offers numerous rebates for members that make the leap to EVs, including $1,000 for replacing a gas vehicle with an electric one, $500 for residential customers who install charging stations at their homes and $1,000 for commercial customers that install charging stations on its business premises.

Doyle also pointed to the federal Inflation Reduction Act – which offers up to $7,500 in tax credits for new EVs and up to $4,000 for used EVs – as a factor that might be influencing drivers to buy electric, regardless of nationwide price increases.

There are other factors that could be driving the growing popularity of EVs in northern Michigan, too – namely, leaps forward in battery technology and a growing charging infrastructure throughout the region. According to Jacob Hardy, who serves as sustainability manager for Traverse City Light & Power (TCLP), those two pieces together are helping drivers get past what used to be the biggest impediment to EV adoption in rural areas like northern Michigan: travel range.

Last year, TCLP announced that it would be purchasing and installing 12 dual-port Level 2 chargers and three DC Fast chargers around the City of Traverse City. That charging network – which TCLP calls TCEV – collectively provides 27 spots to charge an electric car within city limits, including at the Open Space, the Traverse Connect building and Traverse Area District Library. Those chargers don’t necessarily get a ton of use, but TCLP anticipates a steady rise in usage over time.

“When we first put the network in, we made a base estimate of an hour a day per charger (in terms of usage),” Hardy said. “That was kind of our target goal to get an ROI in 10 years or less. We’re not quite up to that hour-a-day-per-charger level yet, but we have been seeing at least a charger being used every day. And most of the time, it’s multiple chargers for multiple hours.”

Additionally, both Hardy and Doyle say that their utilities have seen an uptick in inquiries from residential and commercial customers about installing chargers. Cherryland, for instance, has put in charging stations at local businesses like Blain’s Farm and Fleet, Iron Fish Distillery and Mountain View Mini Mart.

Hardy thinks the expanding charging capacity in northern Michigan, coupled with a widening EV market that includes more types of vehicles and better technology, is helping to propel EV adoption in and around Traverse City.

Case-in-point is TCLP itself, which recently purchased an F-150 Lightning to start transitioning its in-house fleet to electric. The utility has four more EVs currently on order.

The F-150 Lightning, Hardy said, is indicative of improving diversification and technology in the EV market. Many TCLP employees, he noted, were skeptical about EVs in part because the marketplace was dominated by sedans. The Lightning hitting the market – and numerous other manufacturers announcing electric trucks as well, from Chevy to Tesla – has changed the narrative.

“As these new electric trucks hit the market and become available to more people, I think it’s going to be a big game-changer for what you see in people’s attitudes toward EVs,” Hardy said. “I won’t say our employees at TCLP necessarily fought EVs, but they weren’t really excited about the trend. But then we got our Lightning, and everyone got to drive it around for a little while, and now everyone is fighting over who gets to drive it.”

Certainly, EVs like the Lightning stand a better-than-average chance of sparking widespread EV adoption, given America’s well-documented love affair with pickup trucks. In 2021, the top three bestselling vehicles in the U.S. were all trucks – the Ford F-Series, the Dodge Ram and the Chevy Silverado – moving nearly 1.29 million units combined.

But Hardy is quick to point out that, beyond just being a truck, the Ford Lightning is also a showcase of how EV technology has improved. For one thing, the truck has strong travel range – 230 miles with a standard battery at full charge, 300 miles with Ford’s optional extended range battery. For another, it boasts regenerative braking, a technology that, per J.D. Power, “recovers some of the kinetic energy that would otherwise turn into heat and instead converts it into electricity,” which is then used to charge the car’s battery.

“I think (these technological improvements) help a lot with range anxiety,” Hardy said. “With our Lightning, we got an Extended Range one, so we can have a full charge that gets us 300 miles. And since it has regenerative brakes, that means that as our guys are driving around town it’s actually recharging the battery. They went an entire week without even plugging it in, and at the end of that week, even with all the driving they do, they still had 230 miles left on the battery.”

Mike McFarlan at Serra Traverse City confirmed that these types of maturation in the EV marketplace are prompting more interest from northern Michigan buyers – and more sales.

“In the last couple of years, all the numbers are showing that there is a pretty darn good demand for electric cars,” McFarlan said. “You can count on one hand how many EVs we get (on our lot in Traverse City) in any given month, but the ones we do get, typically, we sell right away – and that’s if they’re not sold before they even get here.”

McFarlan said that Cadillac is rolling out the Lyriq, a fully electric car; Serra has around 40 orders for that model. He also said that Subaru is coming out with an EV called the Solterra, and “…very similarly, we have a good handful of orders in the bank for that vehicle,” he said.

“So, I think the fact that the EVs we get are sold before they get here – or right away when they get here – I think that says something in regards to local demand for EVs,” he said.

