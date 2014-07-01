Functional Fitness, Eyelashes and Rehab: Three local wellness and vanity trends

A new partnership between Munson Healthcare and the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA that will make physical therapy services more readily available to the local community. A growing movement of functional wellness and medicine in northern Michigan. A reconfiguration of services at local salons to focus on the massive popularity of eyebrow and eyelash services. These are some of the big developments or trends that are driving the evolution of the local wellness and vanity world in 2021. The TCBN took a closer look at these changes and what they might mean for the community long term.

Munson and Grand Traverse Bay YMCA partner up

On Oct. 4, Munson Healthcare officially opened a new physical therapy clinic. The twist? Instead of existing as part of a hospital or as a standalone clinic, this offering will be hosted inside the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA.

Specifically, the partnership brings together the YMCA and Munson’s Mary Free Bed recovery team, which is itself a partnership between Munson and the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital – a Grand Rapids-based nonprofit rehabilitation system with dozens of inpatient and outpatient locations throughout Michigan and in northern Indiana.

The Mary Free Bed organization dates back to 1890s Grand Rapids, when a group of women banded together to help people who couldn’t afford to pay for their own healthcare. As the story goes, the women passed around a black purse among friends, family, and acquaintances, asking that anyone who went by the name “Mary” – or who knew someone who did – put in a small 10-cent donation. Since Mary was the most common woman’s name in that era, the group quickly raised enough money to hit its first charitable milestone: funding a bed at a local hospital.

That first “Mary free bed” evolved into a full Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, a 167-bed inpatient facility in Grand Rapids that offers rehabilitation services for patients who have suffered amputations, strokes, spinal cord injuries and more. Mary Free Bed also has a presence in many other hospitals and clinics throughout Michigan – including Mary Free Bed at Munson Healthcare.

The new YMCA clinic is the next big step for Mary Free Bed’s Munson contingent. While the two entities have worked together before – mostly on one-off wellness workshops – the new partnership is considerably more involved and permanent.

“We are treating all patients, of all ages. It’s not just sports medicine, and you don’t have to be a member of the YMCA (to access services),” said Jill Slagal, the director of Mary Free Bed at Munson Healthcare. “What we’re really looking at is developing programs together with the YMCA, focusing on promoting health and fitness for the community.”

Mary Free Bed actually has a history of partnering with YMCAs throughout the state of Michigan. In Grand Rapids, there are two YMCAs – one of which is even called the Mary Free Bed YMCA – that already feature this type of in-house rehab clinic.

“So, it’s been a proven successful partnership down there and we just wanted to continue with that up here in Traverse City,” Slagal said.

The core goal, Slagal says, is to establish something that will contribute positively to community wellness. Often, physical therapy services happening outside a hospital environment are geared specifically toward athletes. Rehabilitation inside the hospital, meanwhile, is a powerful aid for individuals who have recently suffered some form of injury or trauma, but aren’t always as well-positioned to keep helping people as they get further into the recovery process and start returning to day-to-day life.

“(The goal) is not just serving the athletes of the community, but looking at wellness of kids, wellness of older adults and even wellness of people who have disabilities,” Slagal explained. “And we want to expand (what Mary Free Bad is), so that it’s not just about having rehab, but also nutrition, elderly programs, and (offerings for) active kids. The Y is already very community-driven for those things.”

As part of the partnership, Ben Watson – an exercise specialist with Mary Free Bed at Munson – will now be working within the YMCA. His first goal is to start transitioning people who are patients of Mary Free Bed at the hospital into a new stage of recovery and to motivate those individuals to continue the journey of health and wellness even beyond their rehab process.

In other words, Watson’s job is to create a pipeline to move patients from existing Mary Free Bed programs into the YMCA – ideally helping those patients establish lifelong health and wellness habits in the process through what they call the Bridge Program.

“(After patient discharge), they’ll get to meet with some of (the Y’s) health and wellness coaches and learn about the (exercise) machines,” said Watson. “There’ll also be avenues (for patients) to meet with me for some consult, so then we can discuss what the best options would be for them.”

The Bridge Program is usually for those patients rehabbing an injury, said Josh Thorington, a physical therapist who manages the Mary Free Bed at Munson Medical Center.

“That means they’re learning how to do safe exercise outside of the walls of the physical therapy department (at the hospital), so that they can continue to live healthy lifestyles and enjoy the things that they enjoy doing from an exercise standpoint,” Thorington said. “(This program) will help patients learn how to be safe within the parameters of whatever injury they are recovering from.”

Slagal also sees the Mary Free Bed clinic growing as the local YMCA grows – ideally expanding from a focus on patients who are transitioning from rehabilitation into a program that allows anyone to access rehab services and other care at the YMCA.

“As our partnership grows over time – especially as the YMCA grows – our vision is to expand the types of services that we are providing in there,” Slagal said. “We’ve been so lucky as a community to have such a great YMCA here, and I know that they’re anxious to grow in physical space. So, as they grow, we would like to even explore having physician services there, or adding expanded clinical services for rehab inside the YMCA.”

Jenny Graber, the senior community outreach director for the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA, concurs with Slagal on the expansion potential, especially because CEO Andy Page is from Grand Rapids and had worked in the Mary Free Bed YMCA.

“So, he sees that vision; he sees what an extreme partnership can be in the Y,” Graber said. “And I think there’s many different aspects of that [Grand Rapids vision] that we would like to add down the road, to have those things become a part of our YMCA facilities. Even with this partnership just starting on October 4, each week, we’re going to see more time with the PT in here, or more clients coming in to workout.

“And so, with time, I think more things will be added on and we will continue to grow.”

Functional wellness and medicine comes to Traverse City

If there’s a buzzword in Traverse City health and wellness right now, it might be “functional.” Trends toward functional wellness and functional medicine have been growing nationwide over the past few years and at least two clinics in northern Michigan are embracing those concepts head-on.

What exactly is functional medicine? Proponents of this type of healthcare approach – including the Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) – argue that Western medicine has become too reactive. In part because of the sheer expense of healthcare, many Americans only seek medical assistance when something bad has happened – be it an illness or an injury – leading to an ecosystem where much medical care built around treating symptoms rather than root causes.

Functional medicine, per the IFM, is defined as “a systems biology-based approach that focuses on identifying and addressing the root cause of disease.”

Functional wellness, meanwhile, is a broader philosophy focused on optimizing overall everyday health – including physical health, mental and emotional wellbeing, social wellness and more.

The ideas of functional medicine are showing promise. In 2019, the Cleveland Clinic published what it touted as the first retrospective cohort study of the functional medicine model. Researchers found that patients treated at the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Functional Medicine showed improvements in health-related quality of life, compared to patients treated in more standard healthcare environments.

The ideas are also taking root in northern Michigan. Table Health, the direct primary care practice founded in Traverse City in 2018, promotes functional medicine and wellness services among its core selling points. Both of Table Health’s physicians – Dr. Andrea Stoecker and Dr. Jennifer Lyon – have functional medicine backgrounds and both say their treatment philosophies are grounded in the idea of treating the root cause rather than just the symptoms.

Functional wellness is also a big focus at Michigan Health and Wellness Center, a clinic opened in Traverse City in 2009. A functional approach to healthcare, the owners say, can help with a range of conditions that have proven challenging to resolve otherwise – ranging from insomnia to irritable bowel syndrome to polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Eyelash extensions are the new go-to salon service

Hair coloring is out; lash extensions and eyebrow services are in.

That’s the assessment from Jo Ann Zenner, owner and president of Traverse City’s Salon Verve. According to Zenner, many millennials have turned away from the regular hair-coloring treatments that were popular among previous generations.

“(Millennials) want to look good, but they don’t want to spend their life in a salon chair doing it,” Zenner explained. “So they want things that are more low-maintenance and easier to fit into their lifestyle.”

Low-maintenance means fewer visits, Zenner says.

“They don’t want to come every four to six weeks; they want to come three or four times a year,” she said. “So, hair color has gone from being something that people get really frequently to what it is now, where I feel like clients are trying to stretch it out a bit and go with trends of color that are more lived-in and require less maintenance.”

That doesn’t mean millennials aren’t still visiting the salon, though. On the contrary, Zenner thinks younger clients are increasingly focusing on other things – specifically, eyebrows and eyelashes.

The trend for eyebrows is called microblading – a semi-permanent procedure that implants pigment under the skin in a way that mimics the look of penciled-on brows. Rather than spending lots of time each day applying makeup – and potentially getting the eyebrow shape wrong – microblading provides a consistent, natural-looking and low-maintenance alternative.

Similarly, eyelash extensions make lashes look longer, darker and fuller – and save time each day on the application of mascara, eyeliner and other cosmetics. Salon Verve is “just starting to offer” that service, according to Zenner.

“I think the popularity behind the eyelash craze and the eyebrow microblading craze is that, once you have them, you don’t have to wear eye makeup and you don’t have to mess with them,” Zenner said. “You just get up and go in the morning.”

The most positive trend of all? For Zenner, it’s the massive appreciation that customers seem to be showing for salon services in the wake of COVID-19.

“Self-care has taken front and center stage,” she said. “I think people just felt so neglected over the pandemic, with not being around people and with our industry being shut down during the quarantine. And they just realized how much they love having those kinds of services. We’ve actually been super busy since we were able to reopen last year, I think because people have just realized that they want to take care of themselves.”

