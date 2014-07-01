Grand Traverse Industries Celebrates 50 Years Of Making A Difference

by Kierstin Gunsberg

Grand Traverse Industries (GTI), a local nonprofit dedicated to serving people with disabilities, is on the cusp of marking its 50th anniversary with growth-centered goals and a renewed vision for its five-year strategic plan.

GTI, which recently appointed Cindy Evans as its new executive director, also brought on Sue Brown in a new director of operations role.

This change in leadership signals a new era for the nonprofit, as it continues its mission of empowering and supporting its community by creating employment opportunities for disabled people in northern Michigan through staffing partnerships with local businesses and organizations.

Unlike traditional staffing agencies, these business staffing partnerships come at no cost to the business, which include places like Grand Traverse Pie Co., Traverse City Record Eagle, and Interlochen Center for the Arts.

Instead, GTI provides training, employment support, and even on-the-job coaches to their clients/staffing, who are referred to them through GTI’s partnerships with regional Community Mental Health agencies.

Throughout the process of filling staffing needs at these businesses, the organization is making sure that their staff feels totally prepped for roles in packaging, housekeeping, and assembly, to name a few.

Yet Evans says there is an awareness disconnect with the local community.

“So many times we hear people say, we didn’t even know you existed,” she said.

A rebranding with new logo and website is expected to inform businesses, along with updating GTI’s image.

“We decided we wanted to make sure the community knew we were here and that area businesses thought about us for their workforce needs,” said Evans, who has been with GTI for more than 20 years.

In 2001, after looking around for a job with flexible hours that would count toward her bachelor’s in graphic design and advertising, Evans said she landed a job at GTI and never looked back.

“The second week on the job they gave me the paychecks to hand out…that was when I realized how much this company and opportunity meant to our clients to earn a paycheck,” she said.

Over the years, Evans worked her way up through the organization – which also provides their clients with life enrichment programs and everyday resources for navigating adulthood – before taking over in 2021 for GTI’s director for 40-plus years, Steve Perdue.

It was an upward move that she says she doesn’t take for granted, now that she is leading both the employees at GTI that she’s worked alongside for decades, and their hundreds of clients.

“We have all been through the highs and lows together,” she said.

Some of those lows have included the loss of long-time clients, creating socially distanced programming through the height of the pandemic, and reassessing financial goals.

“We’ve had to make (tough) decisions in the past. We’ve had to let go of some business lines that we had because we were losing money,” she said.

One of the most challenging parts in her new role is making difficult decisions.

“You don’t want anything that pulls away from the program if that makes sense,” she said. “So you have to make the hard decisions sometimes.”

In the fall of 2022, Evans brought on Sue Brown as director of operations. With 25 years in the nonprofit sector under Interlochen Center for the Arts, Habitat for Humanity, and Arts for All, Brown came in with the experience needed to help Evans tackle a list of goals based on GTI’s strategic plan.

At the top is prioritizing grant funding to diversify GTI’s revenue streams which rely on Medicaid and their business contracts.

With less than a year in the books, Brown’s extensive knowledge of grant writing has already secured close to $425,000 for the organization in the last fiscal year; almost 10 times last year’s numbers.

And, while she’s utilizing her connections to increase community business partners, she’s simultaneously seeking out more contracts to grow GTI’s plastic bag production business, a venture that employs many of their clients and earns $2 million a year.

Fundraising is also part of the strategic plan. Recently, they incorporated a QR code for seamless donations at their community open house. Monthly newsletters and an upcoming digital campaign will also have that aim.

Brown acknowledges that many local business owners probably don’t realize GTI can help solve their staffing issues, but there’s more.

“We offer our community access to be able to participate in all the kinds of things the rest of the community does,” she says, like catching a movie, enjoying a shopping outing, bowling with friends, and even volunteering.

Evans also adds that GTI provides interpreting services to the deaf community through its Local Interpreter Services Network (LIS’N) program.

Led by Director Tom Hoxsie, LIS’N is unique in its services and offerings and how it minimizes barriers to employment.

In addition, GTI has a brand-new building at its Traverse City campus which Brown says provides 49,000 square feet of space for clients and staff.

The space, which gives clients a fresh setting for programming and training, is open and bright with nature-facing windows, something Evans is especially glad to see after social distancing through the height of the pandemic.

“It brought us all together and creates better opportunities for all of our programs to collaborate,” she said.

But their vision for the campus won’t be fully realized until they finish raising money for their “Field of Dreams” – an outdoor recreational area complete with a sound garden and accessibility features like ADA pathways and wheelchair swings, which Evans says will give many of their clients better and safer access to the outdoors.

It would also make room for a dedicated memorial space.

“Many of our clients, unfortunately, don’t have family or have funerals, so this would be a way to honor them and remember them,” Brown said.

Reflecting on that list of goals she’s powering through, Brown says she “would love for everybody to know exactly who we are and about all of the programs and services that we offer to our clients and how important it is for them to be included in our (local) community.”

As they contemplate the next 50 years, Evans echoes the importance of Grand Traverse Industries growing as a community staple.

“We work with the individuals we serve to overcome challenges, set goals, and live a fulfilling life with choices and opportunities,” she said. “It is an environment where everyone can participate and succeed and at the same time feel safe and loved.”