‘Incredibly Crazy’: Dealers describe challenges, car-buying and the future of cars

Anyone who’s paid the slightest bit of attention to the auto industry over the past couple years knows things have been chaotic. The pandemic and resulting worldwide shutdown of businesses is still impacting manufacturing, with many parts, especially computer chips, in short supply. Prices for both new and used cars also going skyward. The turn toward completely electric vehicles and self-driving cars is getting tons of publicity.

The pandemic interrupted the work flow, and coupled with shipping problems, resulted in an interruption of the supply chain, shutdowns, and ultimately shortages of new cars. According to the professional services firm Deloitte in a July 11 article, “Meeting global demand remains an enormous challenge for the automotive industry.”

The TCBN spoke with area dealerships about where the industry has been, how parts shortages and technology are shaping the future, and how other business models are and will be affecting the automotive business.

Tom Gordon was the most succinct: “It’s been incredibly crazy,” said the general manager at Fox Grand Traverse. “Things change weekly if not daily.”

Paul Chauvette, Gordon’s counterpart at Williams Chevrolet Honda Kia, put it a bit more diplomatically. “The last 18 months have been interesting,” he said.

Mike Marsh, co-owner at Bill Marsh Auto Group, said while models were modified yearly, overall the industry hadn’t seen a lot of change, certainly not the disruption of the last couple years.

“COVID accelerated some positive changes,” he maintained, both in terms of what works for dealers and especially for consumers.

In lieu of showrooms and lots full of new cars in a variety of colors and customizations, customers are now encouraged to compile their own preferences and features and order their new cars.

“We’re getting back to the original model, not a surplus inventory,” Gordon said.

Marsh said customers can order their vehicle and see delivery in about six weeks.

“That’s one change, (cars) built to order, as opposed to manufacturers overproducing and needing to push cars,” he said.

“You don’t need acres and acres stuffed with cars,” added Mike McFarlan, general sales manager at Serra Traverse City. It’s different perhaps, but dealers say business remains good. “The cars we’ve been able to get sell very quickly.”

The future

Prior to the interruption caused by the pandemic, many manufacturers had already been driving toward autonomous vehicles. Self-driving cars incorporate technology to sense the world and traffic around them. Other tech developments, such as crash mitigation and collision avoidance measures, are also helping to make cars safer.

Reuters said the central premise of autonomous vehicles, that computers and artificial intelligence will dramatically reduce accidents caused by human error, has driven much of the research and investment thus far. But even if that’s true, Reuters cited several sources that said some level of human supervision is likely to always be a necessity, whether the driver or a supervisor miles away monitoring video feeds, much like an air traffic controller.

So are electric cars the future? What does that mean for the familiar internal combustion engine? McFarlan believes the trend toward electric vehicles is coming slowly but surely.

“Manufacturers are all putting forth tremendous effort” in that direction, he said. And customers are responding. “We’ve got 40 orders for the (all electric) Cadillac Lyriq.”

“It’s real,” Gordon said of the trend. He pointed to Ford’s commitment of $30 billion, which includes the creation of Blue Oval City, a production plant in Tennessee that will encompass six square miles. Then there’s the all-electric Ford F150 Lightning. “It’s a rock star,” he said.

Chauvette said General Motors is also prepping to be a leader in EVs, though some models may still be a year or two in the future.

“The Bolt, plus the EV Silverado, the Equinox and the Blazer are yet to come in 2024 – maybe 2023,” he said.

What about hybrids? Weren’t they supposed to be the wave of the future? McFarlan for one thinks another alternative will prove more popular.

“I think we’ll see hydrogen (powered) instead of hybrids,” he said.

Gordon disagreed. “The new Maverick is sold out to 2023,” he said of Ford’s hybrid compact pickup.

Bill Marsh, Mike’s brother and co-owner of Marsh Auto along with their brother Jamie, said while General Motors isn’t moving in the direction of hybrids, both Hyundai and Chrysler are.

“The XE Jeep is a really nice option for our market,” he said.

While sales remain good, the shortage of both new and used cars is being eased somewhat. Supply is increasing at the same time interest rates are rising, tamping down demand.

“The shortage of chips was real, but it’s getting better. We’re seeing prices coming back to what we’re more accustomed to,” said Gordon. “Interest rates are … still low but becoming a factor.”

Then there’s the new(ish) business model, the non-dealer dealer, such as Vroom, Carvana and CarMax. While they acknowledge their presence, the local dealers don’t see them as competition the same way they do each other.

“In this area, I can’t say it (such business) doesn’t exist, but our business is brisk,” said McFarlan.“COVID taught us a lot of things, including doing business the way the customer wants to do business. For some (customers) it’s all electronic, having the car show up in their driveway. For others, they want to see and touch it before delivery.”

Another trend mentioned is a subscription model, similar to a short-term lease. Bill and Mike Marsh said the app-driven model offers flexibility, but they don’t know that it will be mainstream. That’s another example the Marshes and McFarlan note – that northern Michigan’s rural character militates against some of those trends that could become common in heavily urban areas.

