It Takes a Village: Two decades on, the Village at Grand Traverse Commons is thriving

At first, it was a vision for treating people suffering from mental illness. Then it became a victim of changing times and faced demolition. But like a phoenix, the grounds and collection of buildings once known as the Traverse City State Hospital weathered the ravages of time to find new life as the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.

The collection of living spaces, shops, restaurants, and other businesses is now celebrating its 20th year.

How did we get here? You have to go back to the mid-19th century, when psychiatrist Thomas Kirkbride championed a new method for treating mental illness. He believed attributes such as plenty of sunlight and air ventilation and spacious patient rooms offered the best chance for recovery. The Kirkbride Plan – which included a central complex for offices, kitchens, public and reception areas – became a model for such facilities.

In the late 1880s the plan came to northern Michigan. The Northern Michigan Asylum, later known as the Traverse City State Hospital, opened in 1895. Under the supervision of superintendent Dr. James Decker Munson, philosophies such as “beauty is therapy” and “work is therapy” resulted in the expansion of the facility to include greenhouses, beautiful grounds, and a farm with pigs, chickens, cows and vegetable fields. Patients were able to work on the farm as well as in furniture construction, fruit canning, and other trades, enabling the asylum to be fully self-sufficient.

But changing times and philosophies, as well as decreasing budgets, eventually doomed the facility. The hospital was closed in 1989, just over a century after being opened. It fell into disrepair, and in 1993, the property was transferred from the state to the Grand Traverse Commons Redevelopment Corporation.

Discussions on how to redevelop the property ensued. The buildings continued to decay with no plan in place – until downstate developer Ray Minervini stepped up to the plate. He was a transplant from the Detroit area, where he’d seen many of that city’s historic buildings demolished.

He decided that wouldn’t be the case in Traverse City if he had anything to say about it.

“It was a giant risk, especially for my father. He put his entire life savings on the line,” said Ray’s son Raymond, a partner at the Minervini Group.

They figured the cost even to demolish the buildings would have been in the millions, so why not invest in refurbishing and reusing them?

“New Jersey had a similar (situation): Greystone Park (another Kirkbride model hospital) cost $34 million to tear down. That’s a tremendous amount of money,” said Minervini.

The first challenge was to re-roof the 388,000-square-foot Building 50. They pledged $1.5 million to do it. Raymond Minervini said they decided that even if it took all their money and they had to walk away from the project, at least that part of it would be saved, and hopefully someone else would come in to finish what they started.

“If it turned out wrong, if we failed – it’s the second mouse that gets the cheese,” he said.

Raymond Minervini grew up working for his father in construction, marketing and design. He soon grew to share his father’s vision – “I became a big fan of historic preservation by accident,” he said – eventually joining the business as a minority partner.

Of course, the Minervini Group was able to preserve the building and move on to restoration. But that was no easy task. From new wiring and plumbing to cutting through solid brick walls – all while remediating toxic elements such as lead paint and asbestos – the process was long and expensive. Minervini said it involved securing deposits from prospective purchasers, funds from the state to help with the hazardous material abatement, and then bank financing for the first phase of redevelopment.

He said it’s important to keep in mind that for the first several years, the endeavor was an unproven redevelopment with a large amount of risk and uncertainty.

“There was no guarantee for the first purchasers that even Building 50 would be completed,” he said.

Early adopters helped them sell the vision. For Sandi Daley, the vision was enticing. She’d opened her drive-thru coffee shop Cuppa Joe on Garfield in 1999, and found herself opening at the Village in 2002. “Seeing how amazing this building was and having the opportunity to talk to Ray and hear his vision, that’s what sold me,” she said.

She admitted that early on there wasn’t a lot of business, but as people discovered the appeal that began to change. “People were aware of the building, but it was hard to grasp things were happening. We were front row center, seeing everything develop around us.”

She’s since opened another location at U.S. 31 and Four Mile Road. And she’s so bullish on the Village she purchased Pleasanton Brick Oven Bakery. Former owner Devon Knechtel worked alongside Daley and her staff until last month. Daley said Knechtel lost several key staff members and it’s been a challenge to find employees, especially since the bakery uses a wood-fired oven. “People, even those in culinary school, don’t get trained on that,” Daley said.

She said she now has an excellent manager and is hopeful that they will soon be able to produce the various breads the bakery was famed for in addition to cookies, pastries and other items, “when we can get it the size, shape and quality we want. I know Gerard (original owner Gerard Grabowski). It has to be worthy of the (Pleasanton) name.”

Minervini said Trattoria Stella was another selling point. “We reached a lease agreement with Trattoria Stella, which opened for business in 2004, and quickly became a reason for people to journey to the old state hospital campus,” he said.

The Minervini Group began to hear from other business owners who were interested in relocating or starting a business.

“We began working on some of the secondary buildings west of Building 50 to create places for neighborhood amenities, such as Pleasanton Bakery, Underground Cheesecake Company, Left Foot Charley Winery, Higher Grounds Trading Company and others,” he said.

Through it all, the Minervini Group was guided by the tenets of the new urbanism design movement, creating a walkable community where areas for work, home and shopping are all located close to one another.

Asked if there is a sense of urgency to finish what they’ve started, Minervini allows that they’d like to be further ahead, but unanticipated delays such as the pandemic and related supply chain problems have slowed things down.

“When we started all of this, we figured the entire redevelopment would take 10 to 15 years,” he said. “Obviously, things like ups and downs in the market, approval delays and pandemics have extended that timeline.”

Minervini said the company continues to explore opportunities regarding the long-rumored hotel, which he said has been another factor that has slowed down additional development.

“For years we’ve been working diligently to bring in a boutique hotel. Frankly, our desire to see three or four of the buildings repurposed as a boutique hotel has been the primary delay to complete the balance of the campus,” he said. “We feel an upscale lodging option would be very complementary for the neighborhood.”

He believes there’s a great likelihood that will come to fruition this coming year because of discussions with a “very capable” hotel development team.

“We are more hopeful than ever to see that project move forward in the months ahead,” he said.

And that’s not all. Plans are in the works with another prospective co-development partner to add a substantial number of apartments and condominiums south and west of the power plant.

“Hopefully 2023 will have some big news on these fronts for the Commons,” he said.

Ah yes, the power plant. The massive structure still stands watch from its location south of Building 50 – directly in Raymond Minervini’s sight line from his office desk. “It’s a big box waiting for a big idea,” he said. “We’re still looking for ideas to activate that building.”

To date, Minervini said the redevelopment has cost in the range of $130 million. The entire campus is governed by historic easement, which “creates an extra burden,” he said.

But it’s not like they would do things differently if they could. “We’re developers and want to make money, but we need to preserve and celebrate it,” he said.

