Jagged Little Pill: Turbulence in prescription industry and Medicare Part D

It’s hard not to become skeptical regarding the true cost of prescription drugs because it’s difficult to understand why they became so costly in the first place.

Complex interactions within the pharmaceutical supply chain blurs the math as rebates, discounts and governmental reforms perpetually fan the flames of confusion. Meanwhile, consumers continue to pay the ultimate price for their lifesaving medications.

How does this happen? Let’s take a look at the process:

Manufacturers manage the distribution of their product from production to wholesaler. The drug maker analyzes anticipated demand and sets the list price for their products. They issue and grant authorization of rebates and discounts for each drug they produce.

Wholesalers purchase drugs at a wholesale acquisition cost (minus a confidential negotiated discount), take possession of manufactured drugs and then sell the product to physician offices, hospitals and pharmacies. More than 80% of all wholesale drug distribution comes from three companies: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC); Cardinal Health (CAH); and McKesson Corp (MCK).

Pharmacy benefit managers contract with insurance companies, Medicare Part D plans and unions. Large employers use design formularies (network lists and tier placements), which influence patient access and determine how much pharmacies will be paid. They also use their purchasing power to create and capture rebates and discounts from manufacturers. Their role impacts the total cost of drugs.

The government steps in. Under The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law August 2022, the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be required to negotiate certain drug prices with manufacturers. This will be the first time in our history that such empowerment has shifted to a government-appointed official.

Measured by total federal spending, HHS will be required to publish a list of the top 100 most expensive Medicare medications. Fifty drugs within Part B (Medicare’s medical insurance) and fifty from Part D (Medicare’s prescription drug framework insurance that plans must follow).

This list will be known as negotiation-eligible drugs (NEDs). List-worthy qualifications include non-generics and FDA drug approval for seven years. Single-sourced biologics (brand-name drugs that come from living sources and treat conditions like autoimmune disorders and cancers) must be 11 years or older.

HHS and the drug manufacturer will “negotiate” a ceiling based on certain metrics and non-federal sales criteria. Both parties must enter into an agreement to determine the maximum fair price.

There are penalties built within the act that force the manufacturer from artificial inflation. If this becomes the case, drug makers must pay large fines directly to the Medicare Trust Fund. Further, if the manufacturer does not parley with the Secretary, sizable penalties will accumulate. Forced excise taxes could reach 90% on all sales of applicable drugs each day talks are stalled.

Part D re-design. If it were not already confusing, Medicare Part D programs built inside most Advantage Plans or purchased as a standalone benefit (a.k.a. Prescription Drug Plan) will be restructured.

Although premiums are slated to be reduced by 3% in 2023, the act clusters Part D computations with more messy math.

Part D deductible will max to $505. The initial coverage phase will mean the consumers pays 25% of covered drugs listed on the formulary via copays or cost-sharing obligations. The drug plan will then pay 75% of covered medications. It would be wise to budget $1,165 of prescription costs before moving to the improved coverage gap.

While in the coverage gap, the beneficiary will continue to pay 25% for both covered generic and brand-name drugs. The plan will pay 75% of generic drugs and 5% of brand-name. In 2023, the drug manufacturer will now step in and provide a 70% discount on covered brand name drugs once filled. Be wise: Budget near $1,500 of further Rx spending before entering the catastrophic phase.

Catastrophic phase is after you reach $7,050 in out-of-pocket costs for covered drugs.

Beneficiaries will gain:

Insulin (on your plan’s formulary) cost-sharing will be limited to $35 per month in 2023.

Certain vaccines that the Centers for Disease Control recommends for adults will become “free” in 2023.

Beginning in 2024, D plan premiums will be capped at a 6% growth rate through 2029.

The Act adds a hard cap on out-of-pocket spending of $2,000 (with annual adjustments thereafter) in 2025.

Low-income subsidies will expand to more individuals beginning in 2025.

The fallout

The act will be subjected to numerous challenges as all drug and biologic manufacturers are radically affected. The drug industry will fight a mighty fight against forced price restructuring. This turbulence could stymie future drug innovations. Hyper-reactions within commercial group or individual markets are likely to surface. Hazy prescription arithmetic will remain complicated and cumbersome. Once again, the public remains the monkey in the middle. Stay healthy, northern Michigan!

Andi Dolan is the founder of Traverse Benefits, a locally owned independent insurance agency advocating and providing health, life and disability insurance solutions for employers, individuals and Medicare beneficiaries across northern Michigan.

