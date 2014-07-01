Legal Briefs: Seven local law firms share their biggest 2022 news

Major cases, office relocations, succession plans and big growth: These are a few of the new developments currently playing out in Traverse City’s legal scene. We touched base with seven local law firms to get their biggest news from the past year or two.

Alward Fisher

The firm: Alward Fisher works in a variety of practice areas, including banking, business and corporate law, civil litigation, criminal defense, estate planning and probate, family law and real estate.

Biggest 2022 headline: According to Managing Partner Edward Price, Alward Fisher was just one of many Traverse City law firms involved in a “musical chairs” game of office relocations in 2022.

Alward Fisher is now doing business out of an office located at 412 South Union, where Kuhn Rogers used to be.

“It was one of those years where several of the larger firms in town were moving around and getting adjusted,” Price added.

Price said that these moves were largely out of necessity, due to the additional attorneys that have been hired in the past few years to accommodate the increase of legal work in the area.

“And that was definitely true for us,” he said.

In 2013, the firm started with about seven attorneys, but since then, Alward Fisher has been growing.

“We’re up to 11 attorneys now, and I just had an interview to hopefully add one more,” he said. “It’s just been a busy time for lawyers in town.”

Other notable news: On the subject of firm growth, Price told the TCBN that Alward Fisher has made two major additions to its legal practice team this year. The first is Anca Pop, who relocated to Traverse City and joined Alward Fisher as a partner after leaving her job as an assistant prosecutor for the United States Attorney’s Office in Bay City. The second is Melissa Whitman, a local divorce attorney who joined Alward Fisher after nearly a decade as the owner and solo practitioner of her own firm, Whitman Family Law.

Jay Zelenock Law Firm

The firm: Jay Zelenock Law describes itself as “a civil justice law firm helping clients with wrongful death, personal injury, automobile accidents, insurance issues, employment issues, employee rights, wrongful termination, contract, property, and probate issues.”

Biggest 2022 headline: If you’ve read much local news lately, you’ve probably seen Jay Zelenock’s name. That’s due in large part to his role as counsel for Save Our Downtown, the nonprofit group at the center of numerous legal battles around building heights in Traverse City.

Mostly recently, Zelenock has been representing Save Our Downtown and Albert T. Quick as plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the City of Traverse City and development group Innovo over how building height is measured within city limits.

Save Our Downtown was instrumental in the 2016 passage of Proposal 3, which amended the city charter to trigger a public vote before the city commission can approve any new building with a height above 60 feet. The Innovo/City of Traverse City lawsuit, in turn, emerged in relation to a new apartment complex that Innovo is seeking to build on Hall Street.

In March of 2022, city planning commissioners approved an 88-unit, six-story design for the Innovo Hall Street complex, including rooftop mechanical equipment that would put the building over the city’s 60-foot maximum. City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht argued at the time that city zoning code does not count rooftop mechanical equipment and that the Innovo project therefore did not require a public vote.

Zelenock, on behalf of his clients, countered that Proposal 3 had overruled the city’s existing zoning ordinance and that rooftop features do count toward building height, which would put the Hall Street project up for a public vote to move forward as designed.

13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power ultimately sided with Save Our Downtown on the matter, but his ruling was later overruled by the Michigan Court of Appeals, which stated that Proposal 3 “does not expressly address how to measure the height of a building.”

Zelenock and his clients have appealed that ruling with the state, emboldened by the fact that city residents voted this November to reject a proposal from Innovo to build the project as initially designed.

Other notable news: Zelenock says his firm is eyeing growth plans for 2023.

“We plan to expand and strengthen key relationships in the coming year to increase our ability to meet the needs of our clients, and help them solve their problems and meet their needs,” he said.

Parker Harvey

The firm: Previously affiliated with the Grand Rapids-based law firm Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge, Parker Harvey was born five years ago when the downstate firm decided to close its satellite office in Traverse City. The TC office became Parker Harvey, which continues to offer legal service in northern Michigan covering multiple areas of legal practice, including property and real estate, litigation, nonprofit, insurance, construction, business law, taxation, and more.

Biggest 2022 headline: According to Managing Partner Pete Boyles, one of the biggest priorities on the Parker Harvey to-do list in 2022 was succession planning.

“We’re not necessarily looking to grow by adding lateral hires,” Boyles said. “What we’re really looking to do is fill in with younger attorneys and to get them ready to take over practices and clients for our attorneys that are nearing kind of the end of their careers. We want to have that plan in place.”

The challenge there, Boyles noted, is finding younger lawyers who want to relocate to Traverse City, work for Traverse City firms, and make Traverse City salaries.

“Even before the pandemic, I remember interviewing a young lawyer from a big Chicago firm that was paying big Chicago salaries,” Boyles said. “He was looking to relocate, and we were talking to him, and I ended up telling him, ‘If I were you, I would see if that Chicago firm would let you work remotely.’ And they did. So, he was able to relocate here, continue to work for the big Chicago firm, and – I presume – continue at that very high salary.”

That trend – of big-city lawyers working remotely from places like Traverse City – has become more common since COVID, and Boyles thinks the situation is making it even harder for firms like Parker Harvey to recruit and hire younger attorneys.

“It used to be that in order to live in Traverse City and be a lawyer in Traverse City, you had to be with the Traverse City firm. And clearly that is no longer the case.” Boyles said.

Parker Harvey is trying to stay competitive by offering things that remote lawyers working for major big-city firms might not be getting – such as direct mentorship from experienced attorneys, face time with clients, and actual courtroom experience.

“It’s hard to compete with dollars, so we have to find other things that resonate with young attorneys,” he said.

Other notable news: Speaking of the pandemic, Boyles noted that Parker Harvey has dedicated itself this year to putting failsafe measures in place should future COVID shutdowns or other circumstances require law firms to pivot back to remote work.

“Everybody is on premises at this point, but we’re also prepared (to go remote) if need be,” he explained. “We’ve invested quite a bit in hardware and technologies for everyone, including legal assistants, to be able to work remotely if we ever have to go that route again.”

Pezzetti, Vermetten & Popovits, P.C.

The firm: Situated in downtown Traverse City in the Plante Moran building on Front Street, Pezzetti, Vermetten & Popovits is a firm that touts “comprehensive legal services,” including criminal law, business law, estate planning and probate law, real estate and zoning, landlord/tenant disputes, social security and disability, and more.

Biggest 2022 headline: “One of the things that we’re most proud of is that we’re just busier than heck right now,” said firm partner Matthew Vermetten. “It’s just an extremely busy and hectic time for the firm, and we’ve added multiple attorneys as a result of that – some of them pretty well-known attorneys in town.”

Two of those major hires are Steve Fox and David Cvengros, both of whom joined Pezetti, Vermetten & Popovits in 2021 after more than 20 years as partners at the boutique litigation firm Bishop, Fox & Cvengros PC.

Another is Kathryn Glancy, who recently relocated to Traverse City from Ludington, where she ran her own firm, Glancy Law Office. And a fourth is Brian Johnson, formerly of Dingeman & Dancer, who Vermetten described is “pretty well-known as an estate planning and probate practicing lawyer in northern Michigan.”

What’s driving all the growth at Pezetti, Vermetten & Popovits?

“I think it probably has to do with a lot of pent-up demand (coming out of the pandemic),” Vermetten said. “For instance, what I do is real estate and commercial litigation type of law. So, a lot of township work, a lot of municipality-type of law. And lots of development and building is going on, so there’s a lot of business there.”

Other notable news: Perhaps unsurprisingly, all the growth at Pezetti, Vermetten & Popovits has forced the firm to expand its office space – though unlike many other firms in town, the business hasn’t moved to totally new digs.

“We’re still at 600 East Front St.,” Vermetten said. “But because of the increased demand, and because of our growing team of attorneys and support staff, we have expanded our office space and we now have two floors of office suites.”

Revision Legal

The firm: Revision Legal is a multi-jurisdictional international law practice with three main business arms: intellectual property matters, mergers and acquisitions, and legal advice and services for businesses or individuals that make money online.

Biggest 2022 headline: Unsurprisingly for a firm whose “bread and butter” revolves around helping clients that do business on the internet, the past few years have been exceptionally busy for Revision Legal.

“We’ve always taken a bit of a remote-first approach to being a law firm,” said Revision Legal Attorney Christopher Carol, noting that firm co-founders – John Di Giacomo and Eric Misterovich – have always operated the business from their respective homes in Traverse City and the Kalamazoo area.

That structure meant Revision Legal was not only ready for remote operations when the pandemic hit, but it also made the firm well-positioned to help clients who suddenly found themselves doing business online.

“The internet became a pretty big lifeline for people when they couldn’t necessarily leave their houses,” Carol said. “And then a lot of people also had to figure out what they might need to do differently for a living, so they’d form internet-based businesses and try to get those off the ground.”

Revision Legal became a go-to partner for those new entrepreneurs using the internet to start fledgling businesses, as well as for established businesses that suddenly wanted to diversify into more web-centric lanes.

“We definitely saw a big influx of general M&A and transactional work happening through those pandemic years,” Carol added. “Companies started to recognize that, ‘Hey, there’s several people making good livings selling through channels like Amazon or Shopify, and we could buy those businesses and add them to our portfolio.’”

As a result, Carol says that Revision Legal has handled over $100 million of M&A transactional work in 2022 alone.

Other notable news: In March, Revision Legal launched a new podcast, titled “May It Please the Internet,” which covers a variety of legal matters pertaining to intellectual property, ecommerce, M&A, and more. While the podcast sometimes works in an FAQ mode, answering common questions about, say, doing business on Amazon, it also engages with splashier topics of the moment, such as the 2022 fad of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) or the IP law dynamics of Taylor Swift re-recording her albums.

Smith & Johnson

The firm: A general practice law firm founded in Traverse City in 1974, Smith & Johnson describes itself as “one of the largest and most diversified” law firms in northern Michigan. The firm’s list of legal services includes municipal law, business and corporate services, commercial litigation, criminal defense, family law, maritime law, and more.

Biggest 2022 headline: Tim Smith, a partner at Smith & Johnson, P.C., described 2022 as a big year in general for the business, thanks in large part to some major strides for a landmark opioid lawsuit the firm has been working on since 2017.

“The biggest litigation we’ve ever worked on has been this federal opioid litigation,” Smith explained.

The lawsuit, which has been brewing for five years, pitted counties and municipalities from throughout the country against pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. Plaintiffs argued that players at every level of the pharmaceutical helped create the opioid epidemic, which in turn has ravaged communities throughout the United States.

Per Smith, Smith & Johnson was the counsel of record for 36 municipalities north of Clare and across the U.P., including Grand Traverse County and the City of Traverse City. This year, four of the defendants in the case settled for $26 billion nationwide, with nearly $800 million of that money coming to Michigan. Smith & Johnson clients in northern Michigan will receive some $26 million.

“And it’s a huge, broad range of potential uses (of the money) for those counties, from addiction treatment services, to public health departments, to court systems, to Narcan pens for the sheriff’s office,” Smith explained. “So, it’s a ton of money coming in for our clients here in northern Michigan, including Grand Traverse County and the City of Traverse City.”

Smith added that, since several defendants have yet to settle, this settlement should be “just the beginning of monies that will be coming into these municipalities that have been damaged by the opioid epidemic.”

Other notable news: Smith & Johnson bought the Northwestern Mutual building on East Front Street in the summer of 2021 and moved into the new space in August of this year. Smith told the TCBN that he and his partners were ready “to own a building and not be a tenant anymore.”

Wilson Kester

The firm: Established in 1998 by father-daughter team Patrick Wilson and Shelley Kester, Wilson Kester is a leading divorce and family law firm for the northern Michigan area.

Biggest 2022 headline: Deliberate, intentional growth was the name of the game for Wilson Kester in 2022.

“I thought a lot this year about our mission, which is to empower our clients to find their voice and regain their strength for a better life,” Kester said. “I decided I wanted to communicate that goal more in my practice, so I decided this year to grow the practice.”

One part of that growth was a relocation, from Wilson Kester’s longtime home at 457 Munson Ave. to a new office at 627 West Front St.

“We had outgrown our space at 457, so we leased out that space and moved into the West Short Bank building,” she said.

The other piece of that growth was the addition of a second office.

“I had an associate in the area, and I was looking to expand, and we were talking about Petoskey or Boyne City (for a potential new office),” Kester explained.

Boyne City won out, thanks to a central location that opens up Wilson Kester to a new clientele from numerous northern Michigan towns – including not just Boyne City itself, but also Charlevoix, Petoskey and Gaylord.

Kester also has designs on additional growth in the future, though she’s not sharing all the details on that just yet.

“I have a plan, but I’m not necessarily publishing that plan right now,” she said.

Other notable news: In addition to her work growing her own firm, Kester is also this year’s chair of the Family Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan. She sees the job as an opportunity to give northern Michigan lawyers in general more of a seat at the table for statewide legal discussions.

“I really do want to join northern Michigan to the rest of the state,” she said. “I think sometimes the southern regions forget that we’re up here.”

Comments

comments