‘Less Housing for Your Money’: Why mortgage rates aren’t likely to dip any time soon

As a guy with 40 years of experience in the world of mortgage lending, I tend to get a lot of questions – both in my professional life and just from personal acquaintances – about what I expect mortgage rates to do in the future.

And while I don’t have a crystal ball, here’s what I feel comfortable saying right now: If you’re waiting for mortgage rates to drop before you buy a new home, be prepared to wait a long time.

First, a caveat: When I said I don’t have a crystal ball, I mean it. The past few years have brought global events the likes of which I have never seen in my career, and those events have been accompanied by some truly unprecedented activity in real estate and, by extension, in mortgage lending.

Record-low interest rates, a massive rush of real estate buying, bidding wars, sight-unseen offers, cash buyers, and purchases so high above asking price they’d make your eyes pop. The way people were buying and selling real estate in late 2021 and early 2022 was like nothing my colleagues and I have ever observed in this business, so it stands to reason that none of us can confidently predict what is going to happen next.

With that said, if you spend enough time in this industry, you get pretty good at reading the tea leaves, and right now, the tea leaves aren’t pointing back toward the low interest rates we had in 2021. And that’s because those rates were a massive anomaly in the first place.

Let’s crunch the numbers: In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped below 3% for the first time in 50 years. By January 2021, we’d hit our record-low rate: a bargain-basement 2.65%. For comparison’s sake, I was working in mortgage lending in 1981 when we hit an all-time high 30-year fixed rate of 18.45%.

As I’m writing this column, the rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is sitting at 6.667%, and has been oscillating in similar territory for most of this year. Some days it hits 7%. Some days it drops to 6.1%. But it seems we’re destined to spend most of 2023 in that neighborhood of 6-7%.

Now, if you were to compare those rates to the actual all-time high interest that buyers dealt with in the 1980s, you’d probably come away feeling lucky. But because we all just lived through the lowest rates in history, a 7% mortgage rate feels pretty rough – especially given the fact that real estate prices are really not cooling down.

When combined with high prices, higher interest rates lead to an inevitable and unavoidable conclusion for any would-be buyer: You are going to get less house for your money than you would have a few years ago.

The elephant in the room here is inventory. In the five-county northwest Lower Michigan region, total dollar volume for home sales was $79,902,874 in April, up from $78,256,903 a year ago. The increase occurred despite a significant drop in the number of homes sold – 153, compared to 182 in April 2022.

In Grand Traverse County, the average sale price shot up from $420,039 last April to $536,838 this April. So, because of low inventory and high demand, current buyers are getting hit by price increases upfront, and then getting hit again by higher interest rates.

The high-demand, low-inventory situation we’re seeing in northern Michigan is illustrative of why interest rates aren’t likely to dip soon. Historically, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates as a mechanism to slow down the economy and bring down inflation. The real estate boom of a few years ago was a good example of the type of economic explosion that the Fed has often used interest rates to curb.

The fascinating thing right now is that interest rate hikes don’t seem to be causing economic slowdown as predictably as they have in the past. Despite higher rates and predictions of a forthcoming recession, the United States economy remains robust.

Now, in real estate, higher interest rates have cooled demand somewhat: Even if real estate is still a hot commodity in northern Michigan, you’re not hearing as much today about bidding wars and way-above-asking-price offers as you were in 2021. If you look at the broader economy, the writing is on the wall. The Fed is going to have to keep raising rates if it’s going to accomplish what it wants to in terms of inflationary slowdown, and that means mortgage rates are going to go up before they go down.

If there’s a silver lining to that conclusion, it’s this: If rates were to go back into the 2-3% range we had in 2021, it’s likely we’d just revert right back to the real estate chaos of that time. Until there is more housing inventory, higher interest rates are likely the only thing that is going to keep the market in check. So, while buyers might still be paying more money for less house, the current status quo might at least save them from having to outbid a dozen other people.

Three steps forward, two steps back.

Mike Nagy is vice president of mortgage lending at State Savings Bank in Traverse City. He has more than four decades of banking experience. State Savings Bank has been financing homes in northwestern Lower Michigan since 1901.

