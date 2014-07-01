Michigan Flow-Through Entity Tax: The state and local tax workaround

Recent legislation from the State of Michigan could result in significant federal tax savings for the owners of flow-through entities that are otherwise limited in their ability to claim itemized deductions for state and local taxes (SALT).

After announcing a new tax, the first thing that comes to mind is usually not saving tax dollars, but Michigan’s newly enacted elective flow-through entity tax will do just that.

As part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), the amount of state and local taxes allowed as a federal individual itemized deduction was limited to $10,000. This limit applies to all combined income and property taxes. After the passage of TCJA, many states proposed or enacted workarounds intended to lessen the impact of the limited deductions on their resident taxpayers.

While many of these attempts did not pass muster with the Internal Revenue Service, the IRS released notice 2020-75 announcing forthcoming regulations supporting the entity-level tax as a satisfactory workaround to the $10,000 limitation.

Since the passage of the TCJA, more than 20 states have enacted a version of the entity-level tax. In December 2021, Michigan became the latest state to pass legislation with House Bill 5376 signed into law. The new law allows taxpayers with interests in partnerships or S-corporations to elect to pay and deduct their state income taxes at the entity level rather than individually.

Once made, the election effectively bypasses the $10,000 deduction limitation for state and local taxes associated with income from electing flow-through entities.

While the election is not available to disregarded entities such as single-member LLCs, it will result in a significant federal tax benefit to many owners of flow-through entities. The legislation is effective for tax years beginning January 1, 2021. The election allows the entity to pay tax on the entity’s Michigan income at the individual income tax rate of 4.25%. The owners would then receive a refundable tax credit on their individual return equal to the tax paid by the flow-through entity.

Submitting an electronic payment through Michigan Treasury Online (MTO) is required to make the election. While not yet released by the Michigan Department of Treasury, filing annual tax returns through MTO for the flow-through entity will also be required.

Other rules and dates to consider include:

The election for tax years beginning in 2021 must be made by April 15, 2022. Once made, the election is also effective for the next two successive tax years.

While the election for 2021 is due by April 15, 2022, the tax must be paid by March 15, 2022 for the flow-through entity owners to receive a tax credit on their 2021 Michigan income tax returns. Otherwise, the credit will carry to the next tax year.

For flow-through entities choosing to make the election effective beginning with the 2022 tax year, making the election by the 15th day of the third month of their tax year is required.

The annual flow-through entity tax return is due by the last day of the third month after the end of the taxpayer’s tax year, with an extension available for an additional six months.

Electing entities must submit quarterly tax estimates if the annual tax liability exceeds $800.

Due to the late December enactment date, cash-basis taxpayers may not have had enough time to evaluate the benefits of an election or have been able to make a payment before the end of the year. Nonetheless, these taxpayers should still consider making an election for the 2021 tax year; although deferred, federal tax benefit recognition will occur in the 2022 tax year. In addition, if the payment is made by March 15, 2022, the owners will still receive a credit on their filed 2021 Michigan tax returns.

Flow-through entities and their owners should evaluate the tax benefits of making the election and keep in mind deadlines for electing to pay the tax and applicable filing requirements.

While there will be some administrative burden in making the election, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce estimates that the flow-through entity tax will save Michigan taxpayers approximately $200 million a year in federal taxes.

Jonathan P. Benjamin, CPA, is a tax partner at Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth. He focuses on planning and tax services for business and individual clients and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants.

Comments

comments