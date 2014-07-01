‘Moving the Needle for Good’: 10 nonprofit leaders on benefits, challenges of their work

This region is known for many things. Clean, bountiful waters. The appeal of the cities and towns that dot the countryside. Its rolling hills and opportunities for recreation. Its culture. Last but not least: Its giving spirit.

That last is engendered in large part by the many people working in the nonprofit world, from food banks to tech, from foundations to the arts, from the outdoors to serving and protecting our youth. Numerous people of talent and drive committed to helping those in need buoy nonprofit organizations across the region and across virtually all walks of life.

We spoke with some of the leaders who are up and coming and asked them to tell us about their responsibilities and achievements, as well as their other work, what attracts them to working with nonprofits, and why they enjoy their jobs.

Jill Sill, Executive Director, Norte Youth Cycling

I have the privilege of leading our growing staff using the Norte mission as our guide: to help build a stronger, better connected and more walk/bike-friendly Traverse City by inspiring the young and young-at-heart through bicycles. I’m also responsible for empowering and engaging people of all ages and abilities in our region to be physically active and connected to their communities. This is a collaborative effort that requires several hundred volunteers and coaches, a steady staff and board, and the generosity of individuals and business owners in our region. As we look toward 2023, our partnerships with partner nonprofits are promising achievements. Happy, healthy, strong communities are intentional, and we each have an opportunity to play an important role.

Other work inside/outside the nonprofit world:

My professional positions have been within environmental education centers, public schools and charter schools. As a former at-risk high school teacher, I know the value and potential for inclusive programming. We are striving to make Norte’s programs more inclusive every season. The Norte ‘Bikes For All’ program provides opportunities for people with physical and cognitive differences to enjoy the benefits of riding a bicycle using our growing adaptive bike fleet. In addition, our scholarship program ensures Norte camps are accessible for those regardless of financial status. Finally, our bike library guarantees children access to bicycles within our programs or at home at no cost to the family. We check them out just like books!

Why nonprofits?

I am drawn to the nonprofit world because nonprofits are essential to supporting healthy communities, and I find great value in contributing to that work. In addition, nonprofits naturally attract people who enjoy collaboration, innovation, and personal connections — traits that fuel my drive. Finally, although nonprofit work is not always easy or clear-cut, working alongside others with shared values and visions and placing those at the center of everything we do is quite empowering. I want to live in a community that is thriving.

Best part of the job:

On the surface, Norte Youth Cycling may appear merely about bicycles. But bicycles are a vehicle to independence, community connections, confidence, physical activity, adventure, friendships and joy. The best part of my job is helping create the platform for these intangibles to flourish. I have a front-row seat to watch the flash of pride when our littlest riders master balancing on a bike. I see new friendships form during summer camp. I witness the sense of empowerment and accomplishment when Norte summer campers realize they can ride to numerous city and county parks under their own power. We have named these ‘Norte magic moments’ and they occur daily. The pandemic illuminated the need for social connections and the importance of physical activity – and Norte provides both.

Bekah TenBrink, Founder and Executive Director, LIFT Teen Center and The Center of Suttons Bay

This was never on my radar. My degree is in social work and I thought I’d be working in an agency. LIFT dates back to 2011, when my husband Gerald saw some teens playing ice hockey at the local rink down the road and asked if they needed an extra player. After a few hours on the ice, he invited them back to our house for some pizza. That started the ball rolling, and we incorporated the organization in 2017. We are in the business of building relationships with teens and providing connections where they can be seen, heard and loved. I became executive director of The Center (formerly the Friendship Community Center) in 2020. It provides a gathering space that enriches and strengthens multi-generational and multicultural relationships in the community. Lots of different organizations use it for Pilates, tai chi, art classes. We merge different generations together.

Other work inside/outside the nonprofit world:

I am a photographer for families and seniors; photography was my original major in college. I found out that social work and photography fit nicely together. I use my time with each client to get to know them, hear their stories, and find the best way to capture them. It’s always a bonus when I capture keepsake senior pictures for my high school teens because as I already know them, I get to celebrate this remarkable new chapter of life with them.

Why nonprofits?

Nonprofits are fundamentally about moving the needle for good. Areas of society that are often overlooked and neglected are generally at the core of the mission of nonprofits. Through the diligent work of those working in this sector, this life-changing work would otherwise go unaddressed.

Best part of the job:

Every day has a purpose and every day is different. My schedule never looks the same from week to week. I find it thrilling to be able to have a job that is moving forward and is constantly shifting. Working to enhance other people’s lives does not allow you to stay stagnant. I would be remiss if I didn’t also say I work with the absolute best people! Their hearts for others and the mission of our work is humbling and the stuff of heroes’ tales.

Megan Holtrey, Operations Manager, Dennos Museum Center

I manage the budget for the museum, coordinate the volunteers, maintain memberships, and manage museum and rental events. I was a member of the 2019-20 Michigan Arts & Culture Council Rising Leaders cohort and recently co-presented at the 2022 Association of Academic Museums & Galleries conference.

Other work inside/outside the nonprofit world:

I’m currently the vice president of the Northwest Michigan Arts & Culture Network board, the treasurer for the Friends of the Traverse Area District Library, and serve on the Community Advisory Council for Interlochen Public Radio. I enjoy serving on committees at NMC, such as some of the various search committees, as well as the Commencement Planning Committee. I also review grants every year for the Michigan Arts & Culture Council.

Why nonprofits?

I really enjoy using my time and expertise to further the arts in the community. I’m not an artist or creative myself, so I love being able to use my skills as an admin to help facilitate art and the connections it fosters in our region.

Best part of the job:

The best part of my job is getting to do something different every day. Being a part of a small museum team and being on NMC’s campus presents tons of opportunities for learning new skills and exploring new collaborations with the campus and greater community.

Caitlin Early, Campaign and Development Officer, TART Trails

At TART I focus on fundraising strategies, donor relations, and managing our Art on the TART program. My daily work supports linking philanthropically minded individuals and organizations to our non-motorized infrastructure projects, with the goal of making our region happier, healthier and more connected. Recently we celebrated the opening of the Acme Connector, a two-mile trail that connects the eastern side of TART Trail and Acme, providing safe access to businesses, existing trails and recreation opportunities. I had the privilege of managing the public phase of the capital campaign, successfully securing funds for trail construction. This season we also cut the ribbon on three separate art installations along the Boardman Lake Loop, including sculptures by Lois Teicher and TJ Carroll, and a mural by Rufus Snoddy, Glenn Wolff, Kiah Anderson and Logan Hudson.

Why nonprofits?

At this point in my career, I can’t imagine not working in the nonprofit sector. The why, which also happens to be the best part, is two-fold: collaboration and impact. I have the opportunity every day to work with my team to make a positive, tangible impact. In addition to working with a strong team at TART, I frequently get to engage with a wide range of partners who offer important varying perspectives on projects. Ultimately, these diverse perspectives consistently lead to a more successful end result for all. We have so many nonprofit organizations doing good work in our region, making it a more vibrant place, and I’m fortunate to reap the rewards, both professionally and as a community member, of the fruits of our labor.

Other work inside/outside the nonprofit world:

I spent the better part of a decade working in arts and culture-based nonprofit organizations before I joined the team at TART Trails. I worked primarily in fundraising and communications, and learned the critical importance of building relationships and focusing on interaction rather than transaction. In addition to my responsibilities at TART, I am a member of the Traverse City Arts Commission and volunteer at the Old Town Playhouse.

Best part of the job:

Seeing an area of our community change shape with the opening of a new trail, or the installation of a new artwork, is rewarding and incredibly motivating.

Katie Jones, Executive Director, Friends of the Garden Theater

The Garden Theater was once just a single-screen movie house, but we have now expanded into hosting performing arts events as well. My role consists of ongoing fundraising, donor and patron relations, overseeing operations of the theater, and scheduling year-round programming. Every day is different for a small nonprofit, and my job consists of wearing many hats. One day I act as creative director for a holiday concert, the next I scoop popcorn for weekend shows. We recently were the recipient of one of the Traverse City Impact 100 grants as well as two substantial grants from Michigan Arts and Culture Council.

Other work inside/outside the nonprofit world:

Prior to my role at The Garden I worked in film production. I was looking for that next step that would require me to travel less and provide more stability for my family. This position blends so many of my passions: film and all other forms of art, community, and my favorite place on Earth, Frankfort.

Why nonprofits?

Transitioning to work in the nonprofit world for me was the best decision. I am motivated not only for myself or by my own creativity, but for a cause that benefits many others. I love working for a nonprofit that gives back to a community that has contributed to the betterment of my life.

Best part of the job:

The best part of my job is uniting community members through artistic experiences. We often divide ourselves from one another and The Garden tries to break down those barriers by creating events that might allow for a little vulnerability. Watching the theater empty out and everyone leave with a smile on their face while sharing stories with one another is a moment I hope to create time and time again.

Lauren Brandstatter, Director of Community Engagement, Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center



I have been with TBCAC since March of 2021 when my family and I moved to Traverse City from Indianapolis. I began as the community outreach coordinator and transitioned to the director of community engagement in September of 2021. My role is to cultivate relationships in the community with both donors and other organizations, create and implement fundraising campaigns and strategies, and research and write grants that support our organization’s mission.

Other work inside/outside the nonprofit world:

This is my first position in the nonprofit sector, but it has been a goal of mine since I graduated from DePauw University with an education degree. I taught for a few years, and then my path took me back to my first love: soccer. I have played my whole life, including college, and I was not ready to give it up, so I decided to coach collegiately. After a number of years doing so, I landed in the healthcare sector as a project manager for the innovation department of a hospital network in Indianapolis. My role was to scale ideas from inkling to implementation. I loved the fast-paced tech environment, so that took me to my working for a startup company, Upper Hand, on the implementation team. Finally, after a big leap of faith, my husband and I bought a house sight unseen and moved our two young kids to Traverse City. We have not looked back for a second. We love this city and this tight-knit, innovative community.

Why nonprofits?

The answer here is simple: They make our community a better place for all. We are so fortunate to have so many INCREDIBLE nonprofits in our region. The best part is they are all doing so much for our communities. The passion, the drive, the can-do attitudes are absolutely inspiring. Not to mention, there are some super rad humans in this sector. I have learned so much about our community and myself as a person just from listening to the work that is being done right here in northwest Michigan. We are so lucky.

Best part of the job:

Truthfully, the best part of my job is working with true heroes on the front lines. It often makes me tear up hearing the stories that come through our center. Not the stories of childhood trauma, but the stories of resilience, hope, healing and justice. Listening to how passionate and incredible our staff and partners are, day in and day out, makes me have so much hope for our world. Being able to communicate that to our community, donors and grant reviewers is just the cherry on top. Not all heroes wear capes, and I truly believe that about our staff at TBCAC. I am in awe each and every day.

Stephanie Rustem, Program and Fundraising Coordinator, Discovery Center & Pier

I have been in this position for just over a year. As with many small nonprofits, I wear many different hats, including working with local youth-centered organizations to provide Great Lakes-based opportunities, writing grants, and developing new programs. I feel incredibly proud and lucky to work for an organization that’s striving for equitable access to the Great Lakes. On Nov. 7, we broke ground on the Discovery Pier Project – a $2.2 million project to transform Traverse City’s old coal dock into a barrier-free public park. I feel so lucky to play a small role in making this dream a reality, and seeing it come to fruition is incredibly exciting.

Being recognized on this year’s TCBN 40Under40 list was incredibly humbling. There are so many amazing people that work to make our community a better place and I feel so honored to have received that recognition.

Other work inside/outside the nonprofit world:

In addition to my work at Discovery Center & Pier, I have the honor and privilege of serving on the board of the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities. I am also a member of two service organizations: the Zonta Club of Traverse City and Traverse City Rotary Club, where I spend my time volunteering.

Why nonprofits?

I have spent my entire working career in the nonprofit sector. Each day, I wake up and feel like I’m playing a small part in making our community and the world a better place because of the work I do. Nonprofits provide many services that would otherwise be unavailable in communities across the country. Nonprofits do everything from protecting the environment to providing youth programming to offering social services and beyond. Without nonprofits, many of the things we know and love in our community wouldn’t exist.

Best part of the job:

The best part of my job is seeing the direct impact the work we’re doing has on our community and knowing that I’ve played a small part in making it happen.

Michelle Bien, Executive Director of Art and Connection, Elk Rapids

We just opened our doors this summer, so my responsibilities include planning our programs and growing them over time, ensuring that everything runs smoothly and consistently, assigning tasks to staff, recruiting teachers to lead workshops, networking with other organizations and local businesses, spreading the word about who we are and what we do, and assisting visitors, event guests, and workshop participants.

Other work inside/outside the nonprofit world:

I run the French language and culture group of Traverse City. We usually meet once or twice a month at a local café or restaurant to practice our French language skills, discuss French culture, and share updates with each other. I am also in this year’s Leadership Grand Traverse program and I feel very fortunate to be participating with a fantastic group of people. Previously I was the program manager at Arts for All of Northern Michigan.

Why nonprofits?

I find fulfillment in contributing to our communities in ways that are valuable, lasting and innovative. Being involved in a nonprofit is one of the best ways to make a direct impact where there is a specific need, with the potential for lasting change. I feel that the world will always need nonprofits, and the ways we can help our world through them are endless.

Best part of the job:

The best part of what I do is when I witness my work changing someone’s life for the better. When someone walks up to me at the end of one of our events and tells me how thankful they are that our space exists, or that one of our art workshops gave them something they needed at an important time in their life, this can make my day or even my week. I am also very grateful to work with a wonderful team in a beautiful space.

Yarrow Brown, Executive Director, Housing North

Housing North was formed in 2018 to address the barriers to housing through communications/awareness, policy/advocacy and capacity-building. We have expanded our programs over the last two years to include four housing-ready program staff in four of our 10 counties (Emmet, Charlevoix, Leelanau and Manistee). We launched a deed restriction program in partnership with the City of Charlevoix to preserve year-round housing and an accessory dwelling unit program and are hoping to expand this to more communities. We recently received a $100,000 matching challenge grant from Consumers Energy Foundation for a pilot rental preservation program where we hope to help local organizations such as Peninsula Housing preserve year-round rentals and build more housing.

Other work inside/outside the nonprofit world:

My background is in conservation biology. Prior to this job I worked at the Leelanau Conservancy, managing their conservation easement program and doing land protection and watershed planning. Many of the earlier years in my career outside of college were as a biological technician for the U.S. Forest Service, looking for rare plants, fungi or mushrooms in Oregon, California and Washington. I also spent two and a half years working for a small conservation district in Crook County (Devil’s Tower National Monument) in the Black Hills of Wyoming. I have also been on the planning commission for Cleveland Township in Leelanau County for two-and-a-half years. I am on the board of the Fair Housing Center for West Michigan, the Peninsula Housing board of directors and participate in the executive committee for the Northwest Coalition to End Homelessness.

Why nonprofits?

Good question. I have worked for nonprofits for over 15 years now and truly see the impact and value in the community. They are focused on the mission and are very community-driven. I feel fortunate to have learned so much from my years at the Leelanau Conservancy.

Best part of the job:

The best part of the job is working with all the various communities and the people, building relationships and collaborations. We could not have an impact without our connections in our communities and these relationships are invaluable. We rely on our local advocates and experts to make an impact. I love that we are a 10-county organization and we are having an impact both regionally and statewide, yet a lot of our work is very grass-roots and locally making a difference.

Elizabeth Calcutt, Trail Development Director, TART Trails

I support trail planning and development with project management; coordinate and oversee work plans and budgets; develop strategies and tools to advance our short- and long-term trail development and maintenance goals; and work with the TART team, local partners, and members of the community to advance TART Trails’ mission. My core active projects are the Nakwema Trailway, Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail and Three Mile Trail Extension.

Other work inside/outside the nonprofit world:

I’ve had the honor of serving on the board of the Northwest Michigan Arts & Culture Network since it was formed in 2018 as an arts and cultural services organization dedicated to connecting, promoting and supporting the individuals, organizations and creative projects that create and further arts and culture in Northern Lower Michigan. During the winter months, I am a ski coach for the Holiday Race Team, a community-based ski racing program operating at Mt. Holiday.

Why nonprofits?

I get to be part of solving local and regional problems, and while it takes years to implement projects that offer solutions, it’s very motivating to work hard and work strategically in order to someday see results. It’s more than just passion for the mission that makes the work interesting and motivating. I appreciate the variety in the work, the communication and negotiation, the opportunity to take on challenges and collaborate on innovative solutions. And I work alongside great people.

Best part of the job:

The people and places. I get to connect with individuals and communities across northwest lower Michigan. And can I add the Boardman Lake Loop? Every walk on that trail is rewarding and motivating.

