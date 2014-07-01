New Orthopedic Surgery Center Opens Its Doors

A new, state-of-the-art orthopedic surgery center has opened just off US-31 near Sam’s Club in Traverse City. Alliance Surgery Center is a joint venture between Great Lakes Orthopedic Center (GLOC) and Traverse City Orthopedics. The center had been under construction for a year and opened this month.

The center’s opening will eventually bring 14 new full-time equivalent jobs to the area.

Dr. John Reineck of GLOC said the new center marks a new advance.

“A lot of what has historically been done as inpatient procedures, we now have the technology and expertise to do as outpatient,” he said. “And when we have a center that focuses solely on orthopedics, we can do those efficiently and ensure they’re done in the safest manner possible.”

The opening of the center means a likely significant drop in orthopedic surgeries performed at Munson Hospital and Copper Ridge Surgery Center, though Reineck added that some procedures will stay.

“Many of the patients we take care of here (at GLOC) are trauma cases or highly complex cases, and those will stay at Munson,” he said, adding that many of those patients require overnight stays.

Though Alliance is owned by the two medical practices, other orthopedic doctors will have privileges to work at the center in the future, said Dr. Brian Kerr of GLOC.

The facility itself has the most advanced systems available. It includes two operating rooms, one procedure room, a waiting area, offices, and pre-operative and post-operative rooms.

Development and construction of Alliance was supervised by Surg Center, a company with a specific expertise in similar projects, with Kadean Construction of St. Louis serving as the general contractor. Several northern Michigan subcontractors worked on the project.

