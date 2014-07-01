New Programs, New Scholarships: Three notable developments at NMC

by Craig Manning

Big things are happening in local educational circles, ranging from scholarship opportunities to chances for students to brush up on their cooking skills.

New culinary offerings

Locals looking to elevate their skills in the kitchen – whether as a potential career path or just for their own enjoyment – have seen several new opportunities come online in the past year.

At Northwestern Michigan College (NMC), the Great Lakes Culinary Institute (GLCI) has recently been working to “reimagine” itself to suit the wants and needs of the local community. Describing the process to TCBN sister publication The Ticker last fall, NMC President Nick Nissley said that GLCI has seen a steady enrollment decline in the past decade, from more than 200 students in 2014 to about 80 in 2022.

Revenue from the Culinary Institute fell from $600,000 to $300,000.

“For me, those were warning bells saying that we needed to take action,” Nissley said.

In response, NMC has trimmed the program’s staff, added several new classes and culinary certificates, traded NMC’s traditional 15-week semester calendar for eight-week terms, and doubled down on cooking master classes.

Now, GLCI students can take classes in butchery, farm-to-table cooking, and beverage management, or pursue a certificate geared toward baking and pastry skills. Master classes and shorter course lengths, meanwhile, are intended to open the door to a larger and more diverse range of prospective culinary learners, including hobbyists.

“We really want to change the image of GLCI from a culinary school for people who want to enter into the industry, to a culinary educational hub for all,” said GLCI Director Les Eckert of the changes. “We want the community to know that if they want to learn something related to food, they can come to us.”

NMC also hired a consultant to identify new revenue streams at Lobdell’s, GLCI’s Hagerty Center-based teaching restaurant. Recommendations from that six-month contract will likely surface around the start of the 2023-24 school year.

NMC isn’t the only local player that is looking to make accessible culinary education more of a staple in and around Traverse City. With the opening of the Commongrounds building on Eighth Street, Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities has completed construction on its long-in-the-works Esperance Community Teaching Kitchen.

The aim of that project is to spread skills and knowledge of local-food cooking throughout the community, according to its 2022 annual report.

The teaching kitchen is connected to the Groundwork Center’s new office in Commongrounds and is available to be used by a variety of community groups. Groundwork Executive Director Hans Voss previously told The Ticker that the idea for Esperance came together as a result of the organization’s efforts to focus on food as medicine, and Groundwork will be relying on numerous partners to move those efforts forward.

“At culinary medical conferences we kept hearing about the need for a teaching kitchen, to teach (cooking) skills to families,” Voss said.

Other community groups, like early childcare providers, employee wellness groups, and senior living programs will be invited to teach their communities at Esperance as well.

NMC’s newest partnership

NMC announced in March that it had forged a new partnership with Bay Mills Community College – a tribally operated institution in the Upper Peninsula – in an effort to increase the number of dental assistants serving northern Michigan and Native American patients in particular.

That partnership came to be, thanks to an articulation agreement between the two schools. That agreement effectively creates a pipeline for Bay Mills students to transfer to NMC’s dental assistant program after their first year of school.

NMC’s dental assistant program offers a year-long curriculum and provides students with preparation for the state exam that is necessary to earn a registered dental assistant (RDA) license. NMC’s program is one of just six accredited dental assistant programs in the state, as well as the furthest north; there are no schools with accredited dental assistant programs in the UP.

According to an NMC press release announcing the partnership, the college’s program also boasts a 96% pass rate among graduates that seek the RDA license.

Dental assistants play an important role in the dentistry field through scheduling appointments, taking X-rays and assisting dentists with procedures.

There is currently a nationwide shortage of dental assistants – an issue that the American Dental Industry says has already reduced dental practice capacity by an estimated 10% nationally. Those shortages are particularly pronounced in rural areas, which impacts access to care for people in those areas.

The crisis is even worse in Native American communities, says Diana McKenzie, dean of science and allied health at Bay Mills.

“Our communities need more dental professionals of any kind,” she said.

Of the 315,000 dental assistants in the United States, only about 0.7% are Native American.

Beckie Wooters, director of the NMC dental assistant program, officially kicked off the new articulation agreement partnership with a recruiting visit to Bay Mills Community College on April 17.

State programs and their potential local impact

The State of Michigan is using a trio of programs to get students of all ages into college classrooms and armed with the skills they need to succeed. For leaders at NMC, these programs spell an exciting new dawn after years of declining enrollment, COVID aftershocks, and questions about how to engage older or nontraditional learners.

Not all these efforts are brand-new. The biggest one – Michigan Reconnect – has been in place for nearly two years. Michigan Reconnect offers students free tuition at their in-district community college to pursue an associate degree or Pell-eligible skill certificate. The program is open to anyone 25 or older.

In its first two years, Michigan Reconnect has impacted NMC’s enrollment. Since welcoming its first Reconnect students in summer 2021, NMC has attracted about 400 pupils through the initiative.

All told, some 950 students have so far come to NMC by way of the Reconnect program and its predecessor, Frontline. The number is more than double the count of students that NMC lost between the pre-pandemic (the college had 2,789 students enrolled in the fall of 2019) and the post-pandemic (by fall 2021, enrollment was down to 2,331 students, a 458-pupil dip).

Across those 950 students, NMC has dispersed nearly $2 million in free tuition to date, says NMC Director of Financial Aid Linda Berlin.

Another program that could affect college enrollment numbers is the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, which offers thousands of dollars per year to any 2023 high school graduate who decides to pursue college in state. The size of each scholarship will vary depending on the type of program the student decides to attend, in addition to factors like family income and financial need.

Finally, also debuting in 2023 is College Edge, NMC’s name for a new state-funded catch-up program aimed in part at helping address COVID-era learning loss for students starting college in the fall.

Todd Neibauer, NMC’s vice president for student services and technologies, says that NMC will get $83,000 upfront to plan a pair of five-week sessions for that program this summer. Each session will include math and English classes, as well as a “college success component” where students learn time management, smart study tactics, and more. Depending on enrollment, NMC could receive additional funding from the state to pay for the program, up to a potential $250,000.

“It’s not confined to just recent graduates,” Neibauer said. “It’s really for anybody who’s going to school for the first time, or attending after a long hiatus. Because for adults who are deciding to come back to school, that can be as much of a hurdle (as COVID-related learning loss).”

Both Neibauer and Berlin see these new programs as an opportunity for the college and the community. Neibauer says post-secondary attendance rates for high school graduates have declined by 10%, to about 52% of local graduates pursuing college within six months of high school graduation.

“So, I think having these programs available – and getting the word out to students that these opportunities are there for them – (will) be really important to improving those numbers and also to helping those students get a leg up,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re looking to be a welder, or transfer and go to a university for a bachelor’s degree – they have opportunities to do those things through these programs.”

