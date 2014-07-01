New Year, New Laws: Employment law updates you should consider in 2023

With the new year upon us, it’s a great time to take a look at some of the employment law trends and coming changes.

In 2020 and 2021, employers were rightfully reactionary to the pandemic. In 2022, a lot of employers breathed a sigh of relief. Now 2023 needs to be the year that employers adjust to what appears to be the new normal. Here are a few employment law issues to consider in the new year:

Comply with pay transparency laws

In 2022, pay transparency laws took off. These laws require employers to put the pay range in the job posting. Michigan does not yet have a pay transparency law. However, 17 states – and too many cities to count – now require pay transparency. Even if you think of yourself as just a Michigan business, you should include the pay range.

Here are three reasons why:

First, you don’t want to waste your time looking at applications or setting up interviews for someone who would never work for you at what you’re willing to pay. Putting the pay in the job posting avoids wasting time.

Second, if you don’t post the pay range, studies show that you create a higher risk of pay inequities. In other words, men will on average be paid more than women for the same work. This is a big problem. A reasonable pay range encourages employees – especially women – to avoid being underpaid.

Third, while this issue needs to be sorted out more thoroughly by the courts, you should know that some regulators and attorneys argue that their state’s pay transparency law applies to Michigan employers. For example, if the job posting shows up online in California, Delaware, Connecticut, or Colorado, which of course it will, they will argue that’s enough to subject your company to that state’s jurisdiction. There are some creative ways you might try to get around this. But this can backfire. A better course of action is to just include the pay range. This is not a legal battle you need to fight.

Brush up your remote work policies

The worst of the pandemic appears to be behind us. But remote work is here to stay. You probably developed remote work policies in a pinch to deal with the crisis. Or perhaps you didn’t develop remote work policies at all. Either way, 2023 is a great year to dust off your policies and bring them up to speed. If some of your remote employees moved to a new state during the pandemic, you should have an extra level of urgency.

A stand-alone remote work policy allows you to have a cohesive message on what remote work looks like for your company while addressing certain key company culture and legal issues. You’ll want to make sure you have clear expectations on work hours, availability and moonlighting. With the growth of privacy laws, you need to address these issues. You should also consider whether you want a dispute resolution agreement in place with your remote employees. You probably do. You don’t want to get stuck litigating in California.

Change your leave, pay, and tip credit policies…again?

The Michigan Court of Claims struck down some of Michigan’s leave laws and reinstated a November 2018 ballot initiative. The legalities are complex. There could be an appeal or changes between now and the law’s Feb. 19, 2023 effective date. But right now you need to make sure you’re ready for February of 2023. There are a few things you can do to get ready:

First, make sure your leave policies comply with the new law’s leave accrual rate. If they don’t, make sure your policies will change when (and if) the law becomes effective. The new law is significantly more generous with employee leave than the prior law, so there’s a good chance your policies will be out of date if the courts or legislature fail to step in.

Second, make sure you’re paying your employees at least $12 per hour to meet the new minimum wage obligations.

Third – for almost all employers – you should stop using the tip credit to meet your minimum wage obligations. The tip credit to meet minimum wage goes away entirely in 2024 under the law. In 2023, the tip credit becomes overwhelmingly complex. It’s better to avoid the complexity.

Conclusion

There are plenty of other changes and issues to consider in 2023, especially if you have remote employees. If you have remote employees in different states, you need to consider the nuances of state wage and hour laws, privacy protections, off-duty cannabis protections, and bereavement leave. Remote work has provided many advantages to employers. Simplicity is not one of them.

With the right policies in place, you can make life a lot easier. Employers have an opportunity in 2023 to adjust to the new normal. The worst of the pandemic is (hopefully) behind us. Now is the right time to reassess your company, brush up the employee handbook, prepare a remote work policy, and consider cutting a few of those COVID policies from your employee handbook and website. This is a great year to work on building your company’s culture with the right policies and practices.

Anders J. Gillis is an attorney practicing in Traverse City. Reach him at 231-313-9401.

