Phishing, AI and More: Tech leaders weigh in on security and Traverse City’s growth opportunities

Technology is an omnipresent aspect of modern life in 2023, so the TCBN reached out to area technology leaders to learn about the current tech trends, challenges and opportunities that drive their work – and how new technologies might change the way we do business and interact in the future.

Security threats are top of mind for area tech pros, and one of the most widespread (and dangerous) is phishing. Phishing is an email-based attack where scammers send messages that appear to come from reputable, commonly used companies such as Amazon, UPS and major banks. Users are tricked into clicking on links and revealing sensitive information, such as passwords and credit card numbers.

A particularly insidious type of phishing is called spear phishing. Like typical phishing scams, spear phishers send emails that appear to come from a trusted source. But unlike phishing, which tends to cast a wide net, spear phishers take the time to target specific groups and organizations. In the workplace, employees may get a well-crafted email that appears to come from, for example, their HR department or supervisor.

According to Dan Wasson, director of systems and LAN management at Northwestern Michigan College, 84% of security breaches are traced back to phishing. While many email providers do a decent job blocking such messages, this high tech problem has a fairly low tech solution: training people not to fall for phishing attempts.

Chris Bott of BottTech, a Traverse City technology and cybersecurity firm, says there’s no such thing as a business that’s too small – any organization can be a target.

“All businesses need to provide security awareness training for all their employees,” said Bott. “It only takes an hour a month, and it’s a great value-add because you’re also training your employees to keep their own personal data safe.”

Credit card spinning is another type of threat affecting e-commerce websites. Scammers can purchase “databases full of stolen credit card numbers,” said Tom Barrons, owner and programmer at web design company Byte Productions.

Barrons says scammers run the numbers through a website, to see which numbers work – leaving site owners on the hook for the $0.10-$0.30 per transaction processing fee, even if the charge doesn’t go through.

“Everybody’s web server is under attack, all day long,” Barrons said.

In the field of web design and development, Ray Weigel, principal and owner of Traverse City Web Design, has seen a lot of website trends come and go.

A large part of his business is helping area businesses transition from their simpler, DIY websites built on platforms like Wix and Squarespace, to more robust solutions. Businesses are also asking for help connecting existing websites to ancillary systems, like customer relationship management, social media, shipping, and e-commerce tools.

Weigel is also thinking about the future, and how new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) might change the business.

“AI is everywhere,” Weigel said. “I can go out today and get real, usable tools. We’re starting to use AI for website illustrations, which lets us make custom web graphics instead of using stock imagery.”

Other AI tools can write product descriptions and create social media posts.

While the specter of AI-generated term papers has gotten a lot of press, it’s not a big concern at Northwestern Michigan College at this time.

“There are a number of good resources out there that monitor and assist with academic integrity,” says Wasson.

David Bondurant, director of technology operations at Interlochen Center for the Arts, agrees.

“It’s on everyone’s minds, but it’s still so emergent,” he said. “Schools are just starting to come up with policies for this. It’s more important to educate people on what (AI) could be used for, instead of blocking it outright.”

Interlochen IT staff are also looking at how AI technologies might help the institution accommodate growth and free up staff from redundant tasks, like answering the top 20 frequently asked questions about summer camp.

Virtual reality and the metaverse are other platforms that area organizations are keeping a close eye on, though they are still in early stages. Students at Interlochen have access to tools to create virtual environments and have hosted interactive displays in Interlochen’s gallery.

As for local businesses, Weigel says it’s coming, but they have so far had no clients ask for VR.

“Having the ability to offer clients virtual spaces is going to be something we will need in the future,” he said. “AI is here now; the metaverse is 10 years off.”

Even in an automated or virtual environment, “you still have to have the human that runs that system, and is paying attention to the security of that system,” said Wasson.

Technology is a growth sector in the Grand Traverse region, and has been identified by the Northwest Michigan Works! Agency as one of the fields experiencing the greatest labor shortage.

One solution to the region’s tech worker shortage is encouraging more women to enter the traditionally male-dominated field. According to the Pew Research Center, women make up about 25% of workers in computing.

“In our area, that’s a realistic number,” says Gretchen Swanson, director of workforce development at startup incubator 20 Fathoms. But interest in the field among young people is closer to 50/50.

“That gives me a lot of hope in seeing where this can go, particularly in our area,” says Swanson.

To that end, 20 Fathoms hosts a monthly TC Women in Tech meetup series. The goal is to bring people together, fill the talent pipeline, and offer peer support. No two meetups are the same, and women at all different points in their careers are welcome, including students. The meetup also welcomes those whose jobs may be tech-adjacent, or those exploring a career transition.

One of the areas of tech experiencing big growth? Security.

“There’s a ton of opportunity for those who are specialists in cybersecurity,” says Swanson. “Women (in our group) have been interested in getting more training in that area.”

An overriding issue for area tech pros in 2023 is improving broadband coverage. While the most populated areas of the region have access and choice, one doesn’t have to drive far to reach areas where connections are slow and unreliable. Broadband coverage opens up a world of opportunities for employees and employers alike.

“It’s such an important economic driver,” said Swanson.

