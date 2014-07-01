Power Play: Behemoth Inflation Reduction Act doling out billions to green energy

While the Inflation Reduction Act has the potential to greatly change many things – everything from reducing the deficit to lowering prescription drug prices – its greatest impact will likely be addressing the climate crisis. The law as passed will raise $738 billion and authorize $391 billion in spending on energy and climate change – or more.

“I’m certain it will be beyond that,” said Tim Pulliam of Keen Technical Solutions.

The owner and founder of the energy efficiency consulting firm is excited about what the act will provide in incentives, and in turn how different sectors will embrace it.

According to the electric utility industry site Deep Dive, the IRA will radically reshape the energy industry through tax credits, direct investments, and loan guarantee programs. Notable provisions include $160 billion in clean electricity tax credits, $53 billion in clean energy manufacturing tax credits, $50 billion for clean building tax credits and other financial assistance, $9.7 billion for rural cooperative financial assistance and $2 billion for transmission financing.

That could mean a boon for the energy sector in this area. Pulliam said his company will use the money to push early adoption.

“It’s not just scaling up things that were already up,” he said. “What we have to do is … force radical adoption.”

Tim Werner is a city commissioner for Traverse City and a member of the board of directors for Traverse City Light & Power. He too is bullish on the possibilities presented by the IRA. He also believes it will be necessary to hire someone to fully understand the opportunities presented by the bill in order to derive the most benefit.

“My understanding is there are so many opportunities (in the bill). There’s so much going on it takes someone with lots of time to see all the advantages,” Werner said.

He’s confident the funds that person could bring in would more than offset any costs to pay a consultant. “I’m recommending to the city manager and commission to actually outsource and bring on a grant writer,” he said.

Even those in the thick of the energy industry say much the same thing. Allan O’Shea is CEO of CBS Solar, and while he’s excited about the IRA, he’s also cognizant of the challenges in understanding and leveraging those opportunities.

“We’re still trying to pick our way through the solar portion,” he admitted, noting the massive scale of the bill, which is more than 100,000 words.

“I think it’s a real positive thing for our business. There’s 10 years’ worth (of incentives).”

“There’s an awful lot to unpack,” agreed Pulliam. “It covers a lot of things: efficiency, EV tax credits, tens, even hundreds of millions of dollars in battery technology and charging. Ten to 20 years from now we’ll have a system that is truly more efficient and resilient. It’s gonna be awesome.”

Another person enthusiastic about the possibilities is Dan Worth. He is a member of the nonprofit Leelanau Energy and Project Director for the ENERGIZE Leelanau Challenge. Leelanau Energy is comprised of Leelanau residents who share an interest in energy efficiency and clean, renewable energy. Its goal is to help people become aware of energy efficiency measures and spread the use of clean, renewable energy across the county and beyond.

The challenge is a means of doing that. It will provide initial funding for projects based around energy efficiency or energy conservation improvements, or new renewable energy generation.

“The idea is to get seed grants out to people for programs,” said Worth.

He pointed to the act’s support of renewable energy initiatives, which includes $13.3 billion for farm bill energy title programs. It will provide $1 billion for electric loans for renewable energy under the Rural Electrification Act, including rebates covering 50-100% of new electric appliances, including super-efficient heat pumps, water heaters, clothes dryers, stoves, and ovens. There are also rebates for households to make repairs and improvements in single-family and multi-family homes to increase energy efficiency. The act includes tax credits covering 30% of the costs to install solar panels and battery storage systems.

“The (solar) tax credit had dropped to 22%. The rebates for new appliances are especially (appealing) for lower and moderate households,” Worth said.

Werner said Traverse City Light & Power has been working toward renewable energy, and the act will help further the momentum.

“We’re already moving forward with a climate action plan,” he said, which includes its contract with Heritage Sustainable Energy to purchase the two megawatts of power produced by the expansion of Heritage’s M-72 solar array.

Paul McCarthy didn’t wait for the IRA and he’s glad he didn’t. In fact, he went all in, pre-IRA: Solar panels, electric car, metal roof and a geothermal heating and cooling system.

While he noted that there were some rebates and tax incentives involved, for him it was all about saving the planet while getting the most for his money. For example, replacing the old boiler system with geothermal boosted efficiency, with the side benefit of providing more floor space once the radiators were removed. His old steam boiler was only 40% efficient. “That means 60% of my money was going up the chimney,” said McCarthy. “Geothermal has been fantastic. It’s quiet and way more efficient in heating and even more on the cooling.”

He’s hopeful the long-term incentives will enable others to make similar changes in their houses.

“I absolutely encourage everyone to go this route. Everyone needs to decarbonize their home as much as possible,” he said.

When local auto dealers weighed in on the status of EVs in the Traverse City Business News last month, they all said they anticipate consumers will migrate toward electric cars and trucks. That sentiment is backed up by a report from Elektrek, a news site dedicated to the electric vehicle movement and the impact of green energy and fossil fuels on the climate, which reports:

Ford expects to spend $5 billion in 2022 on EVs. In addition, the company plans to inject $50 billion through 2026 into capital expenditures (CAPEX), direct investments, and expenses.

General Motors (GM) says it will spend $35 billion through 2025 on EVs and battery tech. Meanwhile, GM and LG Electronics are using a $2.5 billion Department of Energy loan to build three U.S. battery factories.

Toyota has announced it will spend 8 trillion yen (around $70 billion) to reach its goal of reaching 3.5 million BEVs by 2030.

Over the next five years, Volkswagen is spending around $73 billion on electrification and digital tech.

The IRA has extended the light-duty electric vehicle (EV) tax credit of up to $7,500 per vehicle through 2032, which will allow millions more consumers to utilize this credit and more easily switch to an EV. For the first time, used EVs will also be eligible for federal tax credits of up to $4,000, as long as the sales price is less than $25,000 and the vehicle is at least two years old.

It’s not just electric cars. Mass transit will benefit as well. Kelly Dunham, executive director at BATA, said the program will help it increase its fleet of low- to no-emission vehicles.

“It will open up additional opportunities for state and federal funding to create a greener fleet,” she said.

Currently 52% of BATA’s buses are propane-fueled. By 2025 she said more than 90% will be low-emission, with 84 propane buses and seven or more electric ones.

“We see a lot of emphasis on electrification of fleets,” Dunham said. Now, with greater access to funding and manufacturing of electric buses, she’s confident BATA can “green our fleet.”

“We want to be good stewards of the earth,” added BATA Director of Communications and Development Eric Lingaur.

