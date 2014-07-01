Pressure switch manufacturer serves global market with quick turnaround times

It’s not by chance that Traverse City-based World Magnetics (WM) is successful.

Over the past 60 years – and especially during the past decade under the ownership of Martin Paul – the pressure switch manufacturer has learned to rely on customer service, quick turnaround, high quality products and a dependable workforce.

Pressure switches are important in countless settings. They help activate and deactivate air pressure and liquid flow, maintaining steady pneumatic and mechanical pressures in everything from coffee machines to a fighter jet pilot’s oxygen mask. Some of WM’s switches even play a role in “sip and puff” adaptive technology that enables quadriplegics to control wheelchair movement and other tasks.

WM makes three types of pressure switches: Complex, high-end ones for things like submarines and other military applications can cost as much as $1,300. Mid-level switches typically go for around $300. Simpler, standard models account for the lion’s share of the nearly 400,000-plus switches WM produces each year. They sell for between $13 to $25 each.

A product with so many uses attracts plenty of competition, but WM has a clear plan for protecting its niche as a mid-size producer.

“When you look at top 10 companies, you notice their culture of service,” said Rob Livingston, sales and marketing manager. “Everybody does customer service, but only a few make it their most important differentiator.”

WM’s commitment to customer service is a tool to help build its client base and then retain the accounts.

“If you’re known for excellent service, your customers notice it,” said Livingston. “And your competitors, especially the larger ones, find it hard to recreate that.”

That level of responsiveness means that callers (most of whom are engineers) quickly get the technical help they need, which is an important first step in realizing another hallmark of World Magnetics – its quick turnaround times. Projects are generally completed within two to three weeks. Expedited work is often even faster.

“It’s the nimbleness and size of our organization that allow us to respond so quickly,” Livingston said.

Of course, none of that would count without quality products. On that count, WM has built a positive reputation not just in the states but with foreign clients.

“One interesting dynamic is that a lot of our business depends on the longevity of our brand among so many diverse customers worldwide,” he said.

That was particularly significant during the worst of the pandemic. It also helped that WM uses almost solely domestic suppliers, so it avoided supply chain issues. While other companies were idled, WM could respond to an order for 31,000 pressure switches from a British maker of hospital ventilators.

Another strength is WM’s experienced workforce. Management emphasizes that WM is a place not just to work but to build a career.

“We have a lot of employees who’ve been here for many years,” Livingston said.

Interestingly, most of the production workers are women.

“It’s just worked out that way,” he said. “Maybe in part it’s because the work requires good dexterity and attention to detail. But we’ve always tried to accommodate a degree of flexibility in scheduling. That helps explain it, too.”

WM is also positioning itself for new markets. With help from a Michigan Industry 4.0 Technology Grant (for an undisclosed amount), the company recently bought a Stratasys 3D printer. That increases WM’s customization capability by allowing special orders to move from concept to a hard sample in just hours.

“Our expectation is that 3D printing will help lead to large customers,” Livingston said.

WM has 10 front office employees and a production staff that fluctuates from 30 to 35 workers. In addition, it utilizes a 20-member “sales-partners” network that is split evenly between U.S. and international markets.

