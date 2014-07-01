Raking It In: Top Realtors shine in 2020’s record-breaking market

An unprecedented boom market. Seemingly endless demand. Very tight supply.

There seems to be no end in sight to the northern Michigan real estate boom, as 2020 demonstrated in spades. With more people working remotely and Traverse City showing up on more lists of “great places to live and work,” the region’s real estate players are raking it in.

Here’s our annual list of top real estate sellers, a group of experts who are navigating this record-setting market better than most, with many hitting all-time sales records of their own.

Editor’s note: This is the sixth year the TCBN has published this ranking for 2020 single-family residential sales in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Kalkaska and Antrim counties by local sellers. This ranking is based on the official MLS data provided by Realtors to their regional association.

Note: TCBN did not receive any MLS database access nor any information from Aspire North Realtors (formerly Traverse Area Association of Realtors) or NGLRMLS for these rankings; there is no differentiating real estate “teams” from individual sellers — data is published as provided with no changes or manipulations. For commercial-only sales, see second list below.

Top 2020 Single-Family Residential Sellers

Don Fedrigon, RE/MAX of Elk Rapids, $70.3m Brick & Corbett, RE/MAX Bayshore, $50.2m Matthew Dakoske, RE/MAX Bayshore, $44.2m Kimberly Bork, Venture Properties, $43m Jon Zickert, Real Estate One, $40.2m Mark Hagan, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $37.9m Linda Schaub, Real Estate One, $33.8m The Mitten Group, $29.6m Camille Campbell, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $29m Ranae Ihme, LVR Realty, $28.8m Molly Buttleman, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $28.4m Victoria & Jonathan Oltersdorf, Oltersdorf Realty, $27.5m Shawn Schmidt Group, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $27.2m Christina Ingersoll & Maureen Penfold, RE/MAX Bayshore, $25.3m Ann Porter, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $25m Tim Schaub, Schaub Team Premier Realty, $24.5m Jules Yates, RE/MAX Bayshore, $21.5m Jack Lane, Real Estate One, $21.4m Diane Kemp, Resort Realty At The Homestead, $21.3m Kathy Wittbrodt, Wittbrodt Waterside Properties, $20.8m Julia Pietrowicz, Keller Williams Northern Michigan, $20.5m Rita McAvoy, Berkshire Hathaway MI-Eastport, $19m Karyn Thorr, Crystal Mountain Realty, $18.8m Suzanne Riley, Century 21 Boardwalk, $18.7m Reichard & Hack, EXIT Realty Paramount, $17.5m

Top 2020 Commercial Sellers

Daniel Stiebel, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $13.9m Gerald Snowden, G.A. Snowden Associates, $6.8m Bob & Tia Rieck, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $5.4m Don Fedrigon, RE/MAX of Elk Rapids, $4.9m James Schmuckal, James A. Schmuckal Realtor, $4.5m

Sales numbers are commercial sales as entered into MLS and might not reflect commercial leases or commercial vacant land sales, which could dramatically alter these results.

Comments

comments