Remote Control: Tax implications of a remote workforce

There has been a paradigm shift in remote work following COVID-19 and many employers are now coming to terms with the potential long-term implications of this change.

Whether your business is intentionally hiring out of state or you’ve been thrown into it out of necessity, there are definite ramifications to consider with far-reaching implications.

Here are three pointers from a tax standpoint for businesses considering employing remote workers.

1. Know before you go.

Before you hire a remote workforce or keep an employee moving out of state, be sure to do thorough research. Unforeseen tax implications can creep up – one state could have no income tax, whereas another could have taxes you are not used to paying, such as local and workers’ compensation-related payroll taxes. Often registration with a state is a minimum first step.

“If your employee is a salesperson, it can push you into additional taxes, like sales tax, that can get messy and have entity-wide implications,” said Andrew Nichols of Integrated Payroll Services. In this case, having a sales tax compliance plan is critical. Other implications to consider are outside this article’s scope, such as the cost of setting up IT and infrastructure to support a remote employee securely, and health insurance in another state. There is a lot to think about!

2. It’s all about nexus.

When discussing remote work and multi-state taxes, the word nexus inevitably comes up. In the taxation world, nexus is a connection between a state and a business that enables the state to impose a tax obligation on the company. Three types of nexuses are related to multi-state taxes: physical, economic, and affiliate. Brotman Law defines physical nexus as “the level of minimum contacts that you have in a state.” Contacts can be employees or certain third parties, such as independent contractors or vendors. When you have a remote worker in another state, even if they are logging into your server, their presence may constitute nexus for that state. Once nexus is established within a state, the ramifications (both good and bad) are far-reaching.

Think of the relationship between U.S. states as a sibling relationship: They generally get along, but not always. And there are times when they disagree – some more aggressively than others. Remember that time you disagreed with your sibling? Perhaps neither of you were entirely wrong, but both saw things from a different perspective.

You’re going to have conflicting information, depending on what topic and what authority you’re talking to. Some states have what is called reciprocity – an agreement between states that an individual pays income tax in their state and others do not.

3. Seeing the bright side.

Although the tax and logistic complexities that come with remote work are often viewed as a negative, there are also positives. It can be beneficial if you are hiring someone within one of the states with little or no income tax, thereby creating physical nexus within that state and, with it, the potential to shift some taxable income out of a higher tax state into a lower (or no) tax state. Some states and cities are attracting remote workers by offering generous relocation, home buying, or construction incentives. It also opens you up to finding employees with different strengths and personalities that you wouldn’t otherwise be able to hire. It opens your business to other markets you may not have had access to.

Whether you have one employee requesting a move or employees spanning multiple states, you must consider the tax implications of the remote workforce. Don’t be afraid of this shift. Working through the complexities can be worth it. Do your research and consult a professional who can help you determine what your tax responsibilities will be. Employers cannot stick their heads in the sand and hope it will all work out or that they will fly under the radar.

Having a plan allows you to stay compliant with state and local laws and, hopefully, will enable you to gain positive synergies that accelerate your business.

Jon Sluis, CPA, is president of Intrust CPA in Traverse City. With a background in public accounting and private industry, he has more than 20 years in the industry. Specific areas of expertise include federal taxation law, tax credit financing, long-range strategic and financial planning, entity structuring, financial improvement measures, and financial reporting; (231) 935-1590 or visit www.intrustcpa.us.

