Safe as Houses: Program addresses home repairs for low, moderate income families

From wintry winds leaching the heat from homes to April showers dripping through a leaky roof, the vagaries of Michigan’s weather pose an ongoing challenge to homes. Those without the financial means to address such problems not only see the value of their home diminish but may suffer health problems as a result.

The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency (NMCAA) is here to help. Its Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) offers assistance in addressing these and other challenges to low- and moderate-income families.

Tish Stave, director of housing and energy efficiency services for NMCAA, says the program has been in place for 40 years with the aim to help clients while decreasing demand on the energy grid.

“It’s a big focus nationally,” she said.

Stave said the NMCAA is working with both homeowners and renters in the 11-county region to make their residences warm, safe and weather-tight.

“We offer help with emergency home repairs and weatherization for families across our region,” she said.

To begin, homeowners or renters fill out an application, which prompts an energy audit.

“We try to look at the whole house,” said Stave.

The identified projects are completed by a building, insulation and/or weather sealing “shell” crew, in addition to a mechanical crew which focuses on mechanicals and appliances. The process is followed up with a final inspection.

From the initial application through testing, work and inspection, the process may take several months or more. Households are scheduled based on urgency of the need, including whether there are vulnerable residents such as children or the elderly.

The initial assessment is thorough. The auditor will check every aspect from air leaks and insulation to the dependability of the heating source and the quality of the air inside.

In one residence, the inspector heard the sound of leaking gas, Stave says.

“That’s how bad it was,” she said.

John Sullivan of Clark Construction is crew lead for the shell crew. He’s been with the program since 2010, working for both NMCAA and a similar agency in Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac counties.

“When I got into this I thought it was cool,” he said.

He had worked as a carpenter previously, but the opportunity to help those in need while he moved into more of a leadership role was very appealing.

“People hug you, kiss you, put $20 in your hand – of course we don’t take it,” he said.

The shell work ranges from adding insulation in the attic (the most frequent work done) to adding it in the walls, working on foundations, sealing cracks and other places where air leaks are common (such as around windows), and generally making sure the home is both safe and airtight.

The mechanical side involves testing, repairing and replacing appliances from stoves and refrigerators to furnaces. The workers also make sure that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are installed and working properly.

Marshall Willobee is a quality control inspector who follows up on the work to make sure it is all done according to standards. He said that inspection is just as thorough as the initial assessment: He runs a blower test to check for leaks and makes sure all appliances are vented and drafting properly.

“It takes a couple hours onsite,” he said.

He then reviews the results of the test offsite to make sure the resulting measurements are up to standard. He said the final inspection is a crucial step, as looking at the entire scope of repairs with fresh eyes can provide a new perspective and catch things that otherwise might have been missed.

Like Sullivan, who lives in Sault Ste. Marie and whose territory ranges Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, Willobee lives in Cedar and works as far south as Wayne County.

“It’s good to see different home stock (and) round out your knowledge,” Willobee said.

WAP is funded by the Department of Energy Weatherization Assistance Program and the federal Department of Health and Human Services’ Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The recent federal infrastructure legislation has allocated billions of dollars into the WAP, meaning there is plenty of funding available, offering steady work for contractors for the next five years.

Stave said they were able to service 80 houses last year. This year and for the next five years they plan to weatherize 160, as long as they can get enough crews. With the current labor market shortage in virtually every field and every sector of the economy, Stave said the organization is constantly on the lookout for more qualified personnel.

While Sullivan and his crew are able to regularly participate in the program, there remains a need for area contractors to help with weatherization work on eligible single-family homes and smaller multi-family units in northern Michigan.

Interested contractors should contact tstave@nmcaa.net to request a blank price list and request for proposal guidelines.

Sullivan said the program is an excellent introduction to the trades for those who might be interested.

“We get some with zero experience,” he said.

They range from an orderly from a hospital and those with experience in manufacturing to recent high school graduates. He said there are a couple in Traverse City who intend to join Clark Construction (the company Sullivan works for) and work in the program when they graduate.

“It’s good to help clients and it’s good to help bring people into the construction trades,” Sullivan said.

