Shortchanged: Accountants alarmed at lack of incoming candidates

The dearth of incoming certified accountants is a problem that many firms say they saw coming.

“The shortage has been coming for some time,” said Chris Kindlinger, president of Kindlinger & Company.

There are a number of reasons for the decline in the numbers: the retirement of the baby boomers, fewer people entering the industry, and the Great Resignation, where the pandemic hastened people’s job exit plans across many industries.

The Wall Street Journal reports more than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years. That’s a 17% decline, which the dwindling number of college students graduating with an accounting degree can’t replace.

“For decades we’ve heard about how when the boomers retire, things would happen,” added Steve Peacock, principal at Rehmann. “COVID accelerated that.”

Plus there’s the fact that requirements can be daunting. To earn a certified public accountant license, a professional needs 150 credit hours, or 30 college credits beyond the typical 120-hour bachelor’s degree requirement.

“The increased requirements for the number of hours needed to be a CPA is … essentially a master’s. And the CPA exam is very hard. That limits the numbers,” said Jon Sluis, director of Intrust CPA.

The 10 extra classes can add up to a fifth year of college, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars in additional tuition and fees.

Sluis also noted how the industry’s work and financial structure can be off-putting as well.

“You work long hours (when) right out of college,” he said. “That has to shift. We’re not competing against other industries.”

At the same time, the monetary rewards don’t really begin to show until years into a career.

“The industry defers gratification on wages,” Sluis said.

Then there’s the job itself, or at least people’s perception of it. Peacock said the stereotype of the accountant – the green visor pulled down, the garter on the arm, the door closed to prohibit any interaction with other people – further reduces the field’s appeal.

Accountants argue against that perception. Sluis said he enjoys working in accounting, though he realizes the reputation of the field doesn’t do it any favors.

“I’m biased but I think accounting is a thrilling and exciting career,” he said. “But the perception is it’s not as exciting as tech or others.”

It’s not just hiring new people that’s a challenge. According to the online business publication Insider, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants says 75% of CPAs reached retirement age in 2020.

The same publication noted a poll by Deloitte last year found that 82% of hiring managers for accounting and financial positions at public companies and 69% at private companies said talent retention is a challenge.

That’s an area some feel has been exacerbated by the pandemic even beyond the Great Resignation. The shift to remote work in numerous industries allows people not just to work from home, but to work for companies in different regions of the country.

“You can work from home for a California firm, with California clients and California wages,” said Sluis.

He said firms headquartered in large metro areas like Chicago, Houston, New York or Los Angeles typically charge higher billing rates and subsequently offer higher wages. He’s lost employees because he couldn’t compete financially.

Kindlinger echoed that sentiment.

“I lost one to a Florida firm,” he said. “(The candidate) works 100% remotely.”

The solution, say some, is to look further afield for incoming talent. Sluis said one method of combating the decreasing numbers is to look at hiring people from other industries whose skills may translate.

“Accounting must get more creative and pull from other areas and industries,” he said, such as title companies, insurance, billing and even coding.

While Rehmann remains active in courting accounting students, Peacock stressed the diversity of work connected to the field and to his company.

“We own a tech company. Cybersecurity is people’s biggest concern, so we work in the IT space,” he said. “You don’t have to be an accountant per se to work for us.”

He said the possibility of remote working goes both ways. Firms such as Rehmann can hire professionals who might be miles or states away.

“You could be in Topeka or Dallas,” he said. “So we’ll spread our wings.”

While the company has offices in Michigan, Ohio and Florida, it has workers spread across 22 states.

Technology, too, is helping address the shortage. Those working remotely can always connect with co-workers through Zoom or Teams. Kindlinger said some parts of the job can now be done by taking texting documents or filling out forms via AI.

“Our firm, like others, uses AI,” said Peacock. “You can audit all the transactions more thoroughly. People with IT backgrounds love it.”

That’s another means of addressing the shortage: Changing the perception of the industry to attract people to the field.

Sluis said that is also essential.

“We have to make accounting more exciting,” he said.

While accountants must indeed deal with numbers, they also have to work with their clients.

“We become business advisors,” said Peacock. “We are not your father’s CPA firm. (And) there’s plenty of room at the inn.”

Comments

comments