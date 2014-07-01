Spartan Strong: The special bonds between the Cherry Capital and Michigan’s biggest university

One hundred and eighty miles stretch between downtown Traverse City and the main campus of Michigan State University (MSU) in East Lansing. Increasingly, MSU’s presence and investment in northern Michigan is shrinking that distance for students, alumni and community members alike.

Today, MSU has numerous ties to Traverse City, ranging from the well-known MSU Extension program to an increasingly robust bridge between northern Michigan and the MSU medical school.

The MSU Extension dates back more than 100 years. It was 1907 when MSU – then Michigan State College – hired its first livestock field agent. That staff member was technically the first Extension employee, even though the program wasn’t formally organized until the following decade.

In 1914, the United States Congress passed the Smith-Lever Act, which officially created the Cooperative Extension System. That act obligated federal land grant colleges to oversee the new system by providing education and outreach services to outlying areas of their states. Since Michigan State College was one such land grant institution, it had a duty to undertake statewide Extension work.

(Note: Land grant colleges are higher education institutions borne out of the first Morrill Act, signed by Abraham Lincoln in 1892. That act granted federally controlled land to states – including Michigan – and allowed them to use that land for multiple purposes, including to endow land-grant colleges. MSU is one of four land-grant colleges in Michigan, along with Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College, Bay Mills Community College, and Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College.)

MSU describes its Extension program as a mechanism that “helps people improve their lives by bringing the vast knowledge resources of MSU directly to individuals, communities, and businesses.”

The Grand Traverse County office (or District 3 office) of the MSU Extension services six counties in the region – Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Antrim, Kalkaska and Manistee – and is based in downtown Traverse City.

According to District 3 Director Jennifer Berkey, the ultimate goal of the MSU Extension is to meet community needs, which means each district has different priorities based on the unique flavor of the region it serves. In northwest Michigan, Berkey pointed to the diversity of our agriculture as what defines the flavor of the region – at least in terms of Extension services and priorities. In particular, the District 3 office works closely with local tart cherry growers, apple growers, wine grape growers, and hops growers, providing educational outreach, research and other resources to help farmers improve their chances at success.

One major MSU Extension program in the region is the Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center, a 137-acre agricultural facility that MSU touts as a premier research site for integrated pest management, horticultural production and handling, value-added processing, marketing, and farm financial management practices.

“We do research on the critical issues facing our area’s different commodities, and then we bring that knowledge back to the growers through updates, farm visits, outreach events and more,” Berkey explained. “We’re trying to answer those cutting-edge types of questions that our farmers are having specifically around their crop production.”

Other ag-based programs abound. Youth 4-H programs teach kids and teens about livestock, animal care, business skills and more. The MSU Extension Product Center, meanwhile, works with food-based or bio-based businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the state, helping them develop and nurture their ideas, work through regulatory hurdles, and get their products or business concepts to market.

According to Berkey, a long list of local agricultural businesses has thrived with help from the product center. This spring, for instance, the Northport-based Hallstedt-Homestead Cherries won the product center’s “Barrier Buster” award, which recognizes a Product Center client that reduces or eliminates barriers to entrepreneurial success at the local, regional, or state level.

The Extension is also adding new programming to its slate each year. Last summer, the Extension teamed up with local restaurateur and sommelier Amanda Danielson (owner of Trattoria Stella) to launch the “Dirt to Glass” conference.

“That program asked, ‘What can we do from a soil perspective to be able to improve the quality of the wine that’s being produced here in northern Michigan?’” Berkey explained. “Leading speakers from across the nation were brought in, either via Zoom or in person, to provide this cutting-edge information to our local growers.”

By popular demand, Dirt to Glass will be back for a second year this August.

Overall, Berkey thinks that the value of Extension programming is how it can provide a quick link between the pain points, concerns, and needs of regions like northern Michigan and the hub of knowledge and expertise that MSU has on its campus in East Lansing.

“So, let’s say Kingsley had a particular issue that they needed to solve around water safety, or water ecology, or something with regard to septic,” she said. “We would likely be able to tap in folks from down at MSU proper to come up and speak to that particular issue that might be facing that community. Thanks to the Extension, every community has access to our whole statewide network.”

While every community in the state has access to Extension services, not every community has all the other MSU-affiliated programs that Traverse City does. Take the MSU Federal Credit Union, founded in the 1930s in East Lansing, but operating two branches in Traverse City since 2019. Or take the region’s extremely active MSU alumni association, the Grand Traverse Area Spartans, which counts more than 7,600 Spartans among its local contingent.

The group hosts regular events in the region, including networking engagements, get-togethers at 7 Monks to watch MSU basketball and football games, volunteer opportunities, and the annual Scholarship Golf Outing & Luncheon at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, scheduled for June 30 this year.

Perhaps most unique of all is the growing link between Traverse City and the MSU College of Human Medicine. That college is a community-based medical school, which means that rather than having one central campus or hospital where all students learn and do their hospital rotations, enrollees are scattered across the state at eight campuses, 57 community hospitals, and over 90 clinics.

One of those campuses is here in Traverse City, where students hone their medical skills not just at Munson Medical Center, but also at the other seven Munson Healthcare hospitals as well as additional participating hospitals like MidMichigan Health Center in Alpena and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.

According to Norman Beauchamp, who serves as MSU’s executive vice president for health sciences, the College of Human Medicine places 12 students per year in northern Michigan, where they do their third and fourth-year medical school rotations at local hospitals and clinics. Since the Traverse City campus opened in 2009, MSU has trained 136 future medical professionals in northern Michigan.

“And what’s nice is about 30% of those students stay,” Beauchamp said, which in turn helps address gaps in rural healthcare.

Beyond training the healthcare professionals of tomorrow inside the communities that they will hopefully choose to call home, Beauchamp noted that MSU’s on-the-ground presence in areas like northern Michigan allows the College of Human Medicine to tackle research projects that relate to specific regional health problems, such as breast cancer.

“One of the things we identified is that Grand Traverse County has the highest rate of breast cancer in the state,” Beauchamp noted. “It’s about 20% higher than the average for the state, according to the National Cancer Institute, and we don’t know why.”

Beauchamp says that having a researcher in Grand Traverse County to focus on this question can help ascertain if there are modifiable lifestyle risk factors.

“…(T)hings such as nutrition and obesity, that could be used as mechanisms to lower cancer,” he said.

The MSU College of Human Medicine is also a partner in the growing push to build a health-tech hub in Traverse City. TCBN has previously reported on numerous innovative biotech companies that have decided to relocate their operations to northern Michigan – from IncellDx, which is working to develop a solution for long-haul COVID-19, to Atterx, which is developing therapeutics to combat the rising problem of drug-resistant bacteria.

Beauchamp says he is well aware of those newcomers, and is working side-by-side with Munson, local tech incubator 20Fathoms, Casey Cowell of Boomerang Catapult, and other players to establish a kind of health innovation district in Traverse City.

A rubric for that kind of health innovation cluster already exists in the MSU repertoire: The university’s Grand Rapids Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building is a public-private collaboration that seeks to be a health innovation hub for biomedical research, bioengineering, and health technology.

“In an innovation district, it’s bringing together institutions, local government, federal government, public, private, you name it,” Beauchamp explained. “It gives you the capacity to bring discoveries more quickly to people to disseminate them, but it also allows you to train students in an innovative environment, and it brings businesses into the community.”

Putting that kind of district in a rural healthcare landscape like northern Michigan, Beauchamp continued, could be a genuine game-changer.

“When I came back (to Michigan) to improve health, one of my priorities was to address the social determinants of health: stuff like access to food, healthy places to live, jobs,” Beauchamp continued. “That’s why we want to build this.”

