Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention – And How to Think Deeply Again

By Johann Hari

Reviewed by Chris Wendel

Recently there’s been a number of books written related to time management and the challenges we face from technology diverting our attention spans. The books “Deep Work” and “A World Without Email” by Cal Newport and “Love + Work” by Marcus Buckingham take on ways to stifle outside digital forces in order to zone in on the work in our lives that matters.

Published earlier this year, “Stolen Focus” by journalist Johann Hari addresses factors that prevent us from working in “flows” of fulfilling and meaningful output. He starts with a hypothesis that modern day distractions prevent our brains from having the ability to work with a full level of creativity. As a test, Hari spent three months mostly off the internet grid in the resort town of Provincetown, Mass., essentially isolated from digital and outside distractions. He took with him an offline computer for writing and a cell phone that could be used only for emergency situations.

At first it took time for Hari to decompress from his impulses to check his phone for texts, calls, and prompts that no were longer accessible. About a month into his digital exile he rediscovered his ability to live in the present and get lost into long flow states of reading and writing. He also discovered that his sleep, health, and happiness significantly improved.

This experience set the stage for Hari to explore other ways our hyperactive society has deterred us from being fulfilled and productive. “Stolen Focus” moves through a series of chapters that detail unique forces that cripple our focus. This includes areas that we don’t have enough of (sleep, reading, mind wandering, playing, healthy food) or areas of excess (switching between mediums, internet overload, surveillance that persuades us to stay online, pollution, eating the wrong things).

Each of these chapter topics is reinforced by expert researcher interviews and interesting discussion. Similar to “Deep Work,” Hari points out the energy-zapping toll of constantly switching between work projects, texts, email, and social media. We end up doing a mediocre job at many different things in a way that merely scratches the surface of our potential.

Another chapter points out the rapid decline in our inability to read deeply over long periods. Hari notes that a recent 2014 Gallup poll revealed that 57 percent of Americans do not read a book in a single year, a figure that has tripled since 1978.

A chapter on the confinement of children (both physically and psychologically) gives an account of how a long-held fear of children being abducted is a primary cause of children not spending time outside playing. As someone who grew up exploring outside with siblings and friends, Hari’s summary of how many kids today don’t know how to play outdoors (and with others) provided a startling gut check.

Hari admits that after the three-month break, he quickly fell into his old distracted habits. He finished a chunk of “Stolen Focus” during the onset of Covid-19, before he and the rest of the world fell further into lives tethered by emails, group chats, and Zoom calls.

Instead of coming up with packaged recommendations, Hari makes few specific promises in his concluding chapter. He presents practical ways for readers to take what he has presented and decide on their own how to address their own situations. Instead of putting the onus for our lack of focus on cell phones and the internet, “Stolen Focus” reviews a wider range of causes for the focus-stifling malaise that has been building for some time.

Compared to other books in its subcategory, “Stolen Focus” takes a deeper cut into the ongoing issues we have with our attention spans. Hari looks at many aspects of both the causes and unfortunate outcomes. The net result is a mesmerizing book that, if you’re able, is certainly worth taking the time to read.

Chris Wendel works for Northern Initiatives, a mission-based lender located in Marquette, Mich. Northern Initiatives provides funding to businesses in Michigan and technical assistance to organizations throughout the United States. Wendel lives and works in Traverse City.

