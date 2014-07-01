Sweetening the Pot: Employers upping benefits to combat Great Resignation

With record numbers of Americans leaving their jobs in pursuit of greener pastures, employers are scrambling to up their game in ways that will lead to better talent retention and stronger recruitment power.

For many employers, that’s led to a reevaluation of the one part of the benefits package that tends to be most under scrutiny these days: insurance.

According to David Ford, principal of Traverse City’s Ford Insurance Inc., “virtually every conversation” his team has had with an employer lately has involved the topic of improving insurance benefits – or perhaps even adding them for the first time.

“We’ve had people who’ve avoided providing health insurance for their staff all these years,” Ford said. “In this current cycle, they’re finally saying, ‘You know what, we need to have it. It’s going to cost a lot, but we need to have it.’ Because they’ve lost employees, or they can’t get candidates to move (to Traverse City), all because they don’t have strong insurance.”

In Ford’s view, the Great Resignation employee-quitting trend has effectively created a situation where employers can’t afford the cost of not offering strong health insurance benefits. The numbers are behind him: According to a government jobs report released in January, more than 20 million Americans quit their jobs during the second half of 2021. November alone saw 4.5 million resignations, an all-time one-month record for resignations. With that trend continuing into 2022, employers have had to go on the defensive.

What exactly is behind the Great Resignation? The simplest explanation is that a high numbers of job openings, coupled with low national unemployment rates, have created a job seeker’s market.

But those types of job markets aren’t unheard of: Throughout 2019 and into the beginning of 2020, before the arrival of COVID-19, the U.S. was hovering around a record-low unemployment rate of 3.5%, with employers across all sectors struggling to find talent.

Michelle Socha, formerly of Northwest Michigan Works – which helps local businesses recruit and hire new people – told The Ticker that Traverse City’s unemployment rate at the time was around 3%, lower than the national average.

“We can’t find talent,” she said.

But while the labor shortage has been a clear problem in Traverse City since before the pandemic, the current crisis has a few unique attributes. Most crucially, employers in 2019 were struggling to hire, but weren’t seeing the same mass exodus of workers that has sparked a national conversation in 2022.

Experts blame a variety of factors, most of them linked to the pandemic. For one thing, remote work has not only made it feasible for professionals to work from anywhere, but to work for companies based anywhere. Job seekers living in Traverse City are no longer just looking for jobs in Traverse City, but may be applying for remote positions at companies based in San Francisco, or Boston, or Denver.

Other commentators blame COVID-era trauma as the driving force behind the Great Resignation. Wired pointed to “rampant stress” and “a forced reckoning with what matters in light of the pandemic” as what was causing professionals to re-evaluate their lives and leave their jobs. In other words, the pandemic may have made the average person less willing than ever before to accept an unhappy work situation for an extended period of time.

Finally, by forcing employers to compete more aggressively for talent, the Great Resignation has made now an ideal time for many workers to take a leap of faith and go in search of more fulfilling jobs, more money, superior company culture, and better benefits. Ford and others in the insurance field have the front-row seats to that shift.

“We’ve had clients tell us about people they’d recruited,” Ford said. “Their candidates would say, ‘Let’s talk about the benefits package.’ And the employer would have to tell them, ‘Well, we don’t offer this, we don’t offer that.’ So (those employers) went through all that, and got their heart set on a new staff member, and it washed out at the last minute.”

Ford says that many times, these same businesses had been “skating on thin ice” with regard to staffing.

“…(S)o for them to get their hopes up and then lose out on a great hire because they didn’t have a good enough package, that’s a very real thing,” he said.

Raquel Paulus, a local employee benefits expert with Peterson McGregor Insurance, said most of her clients have always been “very paternal,” in that they “want to take really good care of their employees.”

Nonetheless, she says managers are taking a closer look at their offerings in the midst of the Great Resignation.

“A lot of the employers I work with were always saying, every year, ‘What else can we do? What else is out there?’” Paulus said. “What made it different this year is that it was almost said with more desperation. As in, ‘How can we keep the people that we have? And is there something we can do to attract more people?’”

Paulus said she cautions clients that there’s no “magic wand” she can wave on the benefits side to fix labor challenges. Offering better health insurance, dental and vision, and life insurance policies can all make a difference. But perhaps even more than those shifts, Paulus told the TCBN that the big trend she’s seen emerge in this new era is a growing embrace of employee assistance programs, or EAPs.

An EAP is a program that collects a variety of tools and resources together with the goal of helping employees with whatever needs may arise.

“We traditionally think of an EAP as being alcohol- or mental health-related,” Paulus said, noting that counseling and therapy tend to be the services most often associated with EAP benefits.

EAP benefits can also help with things like looking for childcare, or legal advice, or helping to look for adult daycare if there are elderly parents that need to take care of, she says.

“These programs are just meant to be out there for just about anything an employee might need,” she said. “And that has been a big thing that, all of a sudden, I find myself talking to almost every single one of my clients about.”

Through Blue Cross Blue Shield, Traverse Connect offers an EAP to local employers called New Directions. In addition to counseling and adult and child care, benefits and resources available through that program can include legal or financial consultations, organizational training, personal life coaching, crisis management, help with work-life balance, support for managers or supervisors, and more. The program costs $1.92 per employee per month.

For Paulus, the new embrace of EAP is not only a natural product of the pandemic – “Mental health and COVID have definitely been tied together,” she said – but also the next natural evolution in an ever-expanding web of benefits that workers expect from their employers.

“When I first got into this role 25-some odd years ago, it seemed like all anybody ever talked about was health insurance,” Paulus said. “Then slowly it became, ‘Oh yeah, we need to have dental and vision.’ And then pretty soon life insurance and short-term and long-term disability coverage were added.

“Now, it’s EAPs.”

Comments

comments