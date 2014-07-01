Tax Planning In a Bear Market: Don’t let indecision be your decision

We have found ourselves in a bear market and are starting to come to terms with the vast impact this will have on our lives. There are many negative implications over which we often have no control. However, there is one area within a bear market that we cannot only control, but can take advantage of. And that is tax planning.

Tax planning in a bear market is just as much about avoiding paying too little in taxes as it is avoiding paying too much. Don’t get me wrong – we don’t want to waste any opportunities to minimize taxes. And within a bear market, there are plenty of times we find ourselves with tax losses. However, going too low and paying too little in one year can result in more taxes in the long run.

The key to not going too low on taxes is knowing your normal tax rate and what deductions or tax credits you usually receive. For example, a married couple over 65 in 2022 will receive a standard deduction of $27,300. This means you can recognize at least $27,300 before paying any taxes since you have deductions you can offset against the income. If you incur losses that bring your income below this threshold, you are essentially wasting deductions (or, on the flip side, wasting the opportunity to recognize tax-free income).

The tricky part about a bear market is that no one can predict just how far it will go or when the end will come. Whether out of conservative caution or fundamental uncertainty, the default response often becomes, “I am not sure of the future, so I’ll just wait…” This lack of action results in indecision becoming the decision, leading to the best-laid plans never coming to fruition. To avoid this, plan what you’ll do if x happens (say the stock market hits a certain level or revenue decreases by x) and plan if y happens (say it goes even lower to another trigger point.)

Roth IRA conversion

Perhaps the most powerful tool to take advantage of during a bear market is a Roth IRA conversion. By offsetting the lower-than-average current year taxable income with income that you will eventually pay tax on anyway, you are essentially paying fewer taxes overall by using a lower rate this year than you may in future years – all while preserving the ability to have your investments grow tax-free. This is even more powerful in a bear market when stock values are depressed and have the potential to increase back to a more normal valuation (thus paying taxes on the depressed value rather than the higher value.)

Gifting

If you are already planning the gifting of closely held stock as part of a long-range generational tax strategy, you may be able to increase that planned gift. No, the gift limit doesn’t necessarily change because of a bear market (although it does increase to $16,000 for 2022). What changes is the percentage you can give and still fall below thresholds. For example, a business may have historically valued such that a 1% yearly transfer fell below filing thresholds.

However, with depressed market values and increased input assumptions (interest and inflation rates), the enterprise value of a gifted stock is less, thus allowing you to transfer more this year than in other years.

Be aware and ready

Even if you don’t intentionally recognize income to combat lower taxable income, down years don’t necessarily mean down tax years. Suppose cash flow is tight due to a decline in sales. In that case, you lose the ability to be flexible with free cash, resulting in less money for tax-motivated capital expenditures (for example, the new piece of equipment you usually buy at the end of the year). This phenomenon hits highly leveraged enterprises the hardest (such as farming operations or new businesses), as cash must still go out to pay debt payments, which aren’t entirely deductible. If the capital purchases were historically used to offset this, not having the available cash this year can result in taxable income but no money.

Be aware that the value of some of your tax-motivated decisions becomes diminished within a bear market – so you might choose to hold off on purchases or donations because the deduction isn’t advantageous. For example: let’s say typically you are in a 37% bracket, but this year you are in a 24% bracket. A $1,000 donation typically would save you $370 in taxes, but this year it would only save you $240 (in the generalist sense of terms.)

While bear markets certainly negatively impact many things, they also present us with unique opportunities that don’t come around very often. Don’t let indecision become your decision – plan for different scenarios you may encounter, know how you will respond, then execute with the knowledge that you are taking advantage of the bear market.

Jon Sluis, CPA, is president of Intrust CPA in Traverse City. With a background in public accounting and private industry, he has more than 20 years in the industry. Specific areas of expertise include federal taxation law, tax credit financing, long-range strategic and financial planning, entity structuring, financial improvement measures, and financial reporting. For more information, call (231) 935-1590 or visit www.intrustcpa.us.

