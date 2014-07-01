TC-based Revolok USA helps truckers secure loads

Traverse City startup Revolok USA can’t solve all the problems of the trucking sector, which currently needs to hire nearly 80,000 drivers. But it has designed (and patented) the “Revolok 6600,” a handy tool that might encourage some veteran truckers to stay on the job longer, and a wider spectrum of applicants, including more women, to become truckers.

The “Revolok 6600” provides an easier, quicker way to secure truck loads. The Women in Trucking Association, which works to break down barriers to women in the industry, has already recognized Revolok for its innovation.

Officially, it’s called a drill-powered chain binder. It looks a bit like a shock absorber with two red hooks on both ends. Instead of manually securing their loads, drivers hook the 6600 to chains loosely pre-positioned to secure the cargo. Drivers then use a lightweight drill to set the 6600 to the correct amount of tension.

“We’ve found that sweet spot is between not enough tension and too much of it,” said Bill Sullivan, CEO, Revolok USA. “You can do it with one hand. Down the road, we think it will become the industry standard.”

Revolok’s back story is unique. Tim Squires, who serves as Revolok’s vice president of business development, and Engineering Manager Ken Lamb came up with the original idea when the strap holding a fellow hunter’s tree stand broke. He was paralyzed by the fall. Squires and Lamb wanted to make sure other hunters didn’t suffer the same fate. It turned out that with modifications, that early device was scalable to wider commercial applications, especially heavy cargo securement.

“A lot of people think drivers just drive,” said Blake Goodell, Revolok marketing and customer education manager. “But they also spend a lot of time loading and unloading, and they have to pull over all the time to make sure the loads are secure.”

It’s tough work because most of them are using old-fashioned ratchet chain binders, a technology that requires brute strength and often leads to chronic joint injury.

Revolok now has a finished product and P.I. and I. Motor Freight, a large Ohio-based flatbed trucking concern, has signed a letter of intent to outfit 350 of its drivers with the equipment. Closer to home, northern Michigan contractor Molon Excavating is using the Revolok 9200, a more powerful model designed to secure heavy equipment.

Sullivan says Revolok is also developing ways to constantly monitor tension while loads are in transport. Ultimately, the goal is to send real-time data to drivers and, when needed, also to fleet offices. “Safety is the overriding benefit,” he said.

Sullivan added the Revolok 6600 (and 9200) are also good for the bottomline. He estimates the technology can save drivers as much 400 work hours per year. That, he argues, “can increase productivity and profitability not only for the companies but also for truckers.”

Word about Revolok is getting around.

“We’re at a stage where we’re looking to grow pretty rapidly,” Sullivan said. “We’re putting together investment portfolios right now. We’ve got inventory and have done all the right things to assure the quality of our products.”

“I’m encouraged,” he added. “What keeps me going is the reaction of the drivers. They rave.”

Sullivan thinks this is just the start.

“Right now we’re focused on the commercial trucking sector, especially those that use chains to secure heavy, valuable loads,” he says. “But we envision using our technology on trains, ships, aircraft and even in military settings. We can also see it in settings where straps are used.”

