The Draining Talent Pool: Upskilling and reskilling can help with looming shortage

By Jennifer Ewing

Korn Ferry, a widely recognized global consulting company, recently completed a study indicating that, if left unchecked, by 2030, there will be a global human talent shortage of more than 85 million people.

What does this mean locally? That the talent shortage and recruitment woes are here to stay.

With the continued tight labor market, creative talent attraction and retention has become even more critical. Two new buzzwords being used on the people-side of business are “upskilling” and “reskilling.” Both are critically important but each brings different nuances and solutions.

Upskilling refers to teaching the workforce additional skills. For this discussion, it is specifically training those competencies that will be needed over the next five to ten years. This may include digital, technological or analytical skills to meet not only the current, but also the future, workplace demands. Upskilling can lead to increased productivity along with engaging employees who feel invested in and valued. If fewer candidates are available, it is about efficiency and retention so that the need for recruitment is minimized.

Think, as a simple example, of the amount of tools that are now built into a simple Word program. Are your employees fully taking advantage of these tools? Is “Translate” being used to communicate with a global economy rather than relying on an interpreter? Is “Compare” being employed to ensure contracts or documents have not been modified rather than an individual slowly comparing both? Not to mention the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), such as ChatGPT, on document creation. It is not about eliminating personnel, but training employees on the tools that will make their jobs easier and more effective, thus removing the need for additional talent and staffing.

Reskilling, on the other hand, is providing employees with the training and development needed so that they are able to perform new and developing roles. These jobs may not even exist in your organization right now. Businesses must analyze changing technology and customer demands to anticipate the occupations of the future. They must also create training for the workforce so that the organization stays relevant and competitive.

The NMC Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) training, which includes the use of drones, is a great example of a degree and profession that even 10 or 20 years ago seemed unrealistic. But now, UAS’s are being used in a wide variety of industries such as agriculture, construction, emergency response and energy. Reskilling employees to utilize UAS as part of the day-to-day work has become necessary in all of these industries. What technology will your industry be using in 2026 or 2030? What steps have you taken to ensure your workforce is ready and prepared?

Steps an organization should take to assess future workforce needs include assessing your business strategy and weighing in market and technology trends. Break free of the, “We’ve always done it this way,” mantra and focus on how we could do it in the future. Then assess the current skill gaps:

• What risk is there to the business if these gaps are left unaddressed?

• What is the availability of training?

• Will you need to create resources yourself or are there experts that can be utilized?

Finally, develop a plan for transitioning employees into these new roles, including a timeline and strategic communication. Through it all, make sure employees feel valued, invested in and part of the solution rather than being left behind. This is a great opportunity to energize and engage the current workforce.

As the global talent shortage continues, investing in the current workforce can lead to engagement, efficiency and retention. Employers should create plans around upskilling and reskilling the current workforce to limit the need for recruitment along with preparing both the business and its employees for the future.

Jennifer Ewing, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, is a partner with Human Resource Partners in Traverse City and works with employers to improve the people-side of business.

