The Innovators: 12 professionals changing the game in northern Michigan

Defined in the simplest terms, to “innovate” is to make change. An innovator, then, can take on many different forms – from an inventor or pioneer introducing a game-changing product, concept, or idea to the world for the first time, to an outside-the-box thinker trying something familiar in a way that no one else has quite thought of before.

Take a look around Traverse City and you will see innovators everywhere – and not just in the region’s burgeoning tech scene. In 2022, there are innovators in northern Michigan who are changing the game in healthcare, education, energy, humanitarian efforts, and even coffee. From the inventors and pioneers to the outside-the-box thinkers, here are 12 local innovators who are staging their own little revolutions right here in Traverse City.

Nathan Bildeaux, co-founder and CEO, Traverse Solar

The Innovation

What’s the biggest problem with solar energy? In northern Michigan – and especially in downtown Traverse City, where lot size and roof space are both limited – the answer might be as simple as the angle of the sun. Direct sunlight on a solar panel will always generate the most energy. Nathan Bildeaux and his business partner Kyle Jones knew that fact and they made it central to their business venture, dubbed Traverse Solar.

“We developed a unique small-scale solar panel tracker,” Bildeaux explained of the Traverse Solar innovation. A solar tracker is a technology that essentially allows a solar panel to shift its position throughout the day (and across the seasons) to follow the path of the sun. This differentiation alone can improve the power generation of a solar panel system by 30-40%.

“We engineered our own mechanical drive system, controller, and structural racking to integrate with nearly any commercially available solar panels,” Bildeaux said. “This is a game-changer for people who either have a small yard or those who want optimize their power output.”

The concept is simple: Continuously direct panels toward the sun to maximize their power-generation potential, which is done automatically, adjusting for the relative location of the sun depending on the precise location of the array and the day and time.

“It’s a very smart system: Once it powers on it knows what to do,” said Bildeaux. “There’s no programming or complicated setup.”

Innovator Q&A

TCBN: What formative experiences or key traits got you to this point of your professional career?

Bildeaux: I’ve participated in all sides of business. Being an engineer with experience in sales, marketing, finance, strategy, and operations gives me a unique perspective on the business world. I believe having the ability to grasp the entirety of the problem has opened a lot of doors for me.

TCBN: What’s one thing Traverse City has going for it that helps foster innovation?

Bildeaux: I believe our community is filled with talented people that genuinely want to elevate others. I’ve been very fortunate along the way to benefit from what I can only describe as exceptional humans. I can’t even begin to name all the individuals who’ve helped me along since we hatched this idea over coffee one day.

TCBN: What’s one thing that needs innovation to keep driving growth in our business community?

Bildeaux: More encouragement for entrepreneurs. I’m the type of person that needs a little push to get started. I’m risk-averse. If not for my business partner, I have no doubt this concept would not have gotten off the ground. I wonder how many other people in northern Michigan have a big idea that lies in wait, ripe for a mentor or the right partner to help them realize it.

Chase Bonhag, co-founder and CEO, FirstIgnite

The Innovation

Chase Bonhag is one of the masterminds behind FirstIgnite, a startup that has quickly become one of northern Michigan’s foremost rising stars since it was founded in 2019. This past summer, FirstIgnite won the Emerging Business category of Traverse Connect’s Scale Up Awards, less than a year after clinching a win at a fall 2021 TCNewTech pitch night. The company is also a graduate of the prestigious YCombinator startup accelerator, as well as of the Michigan State University-affiliated Conquer Accelerator.

FirstIgnite’s innovation is actually all about helping others innovate.

“We help companies and universities partner on innovation,” Bonhag explained. “You can think of FirstIgnite as a marketplace where companies bring innovation challenges to the table – such as, ‘How can we make mining equipment run on electricity?’ – and our university partners help them solve those problems.”

In part because those industry-to-university partnerships could feasibly happen anywhere, on any scale, in any industry category, and touching upon any kind of innovation, FirstIgnite has managed big growth with a speed nearly unprecedented for businesses rooted in northern Michigan. Per Bonhag, the company is currently seeing year-over-year growth, has customers all around the world, is attracting venture capital from major investment hubs like Silicon Valley and Chicago, and employs a growing team of early career/recent graduates from universities around Michigan.

Innovator Q&A

TCBN: What formative experiences or key traits got you to this point of your professional career?

Bonhag: My career is simply full of diving into deep water and figuring out how to swim. I started my first company coming out of undergrad; it failed, but I ‘failed upwards’ into an MBA, followed by a role in venture capital where I was tasked with making startup investment decisions on behalf of the University of Illinois – and helping manage $85 million in assets. I’m not sure I’m ever prepared when I start something, so I put in the work to get really smart at what I’m doing, spend time with a lot of experienced people, and keep learning every day.

TCBN: What’s one thing Traverse City has going for it that helps foster innovation?

Bonhag: The startup community in Traverse City is arguably the best in the state. The resources available to entrepreneurs are immense, if you have an idea and some grit, you can start a business that will succeed here in Traverse City.

TCBN: What’s one thing that needs innovation to keep driving growth in our business community?

Bonhag: What I’d really like to see is more entrepreneurs. We need entrepreneurs to start companies that generate revenue and raise investment from other parts of the globe and bring it to Traverse City. If you have an idea, connect with 20Fathoms and get started today!

Mike Carey, co-founder and chief operating officer, ATLAS Space Operations

The Innovation

By itself, ATLAS Space Operations is an innovator – a satellite communications company that uses a global network of antennas and state-of-the-art software technology, called Freedom™, to enable seamless monitoring and control of satellites.

Per Mike Carey, ATLAS meets such a pressing need in the satellite communications industry that it has the potential to have an indirect impact on a near-infinite number of different industries and facets of day-to-day life.

“Without a modern, simple, secure, and scalable way to provide data links with the ever-growing number of satellites in orbit, the cost of operations – and the subsequent cost of data – would restrict the opportunity to gather data from space to address the information needs of weather forecasting, global climate changes, national security, and space traffic management,” he said.

Carey’s biggest innovation of all – at least for the northern Michigan business community – may just have been bringing ATLAS Space Operations to Traverse City. When ATLAS launched in 2015, it was a California company. A Michigan native, Carey stayed in the Mitten – a decision that mostly just meant regular flights to the West Coast.

Then, an opportunity presented itself.

“About two years into regularly commuting to California, I learned through the Michigan Angel network – a group of angel investors based in Ann Arbor – that there was interest in bringing a new space company to Michigan,” Carey said. “That aligned perfectly with the needs of ATLAS Space Operations and with my personal goal of expanding the space industry in the state.”

After several meetings with investor groups, the company secured investment from the Northern Michigan Angels and Boomerang Catapult, which led to ATLAS Space Operations moving its headquarters to Traverse City in 2018.

Since then, ATLAS Space Operations has had a seismic impact on the northern Michigan business scene and on the area’s growing reputation as a hub for startups, technology companies, and even aerospace enterprises. ATLAS was one of the first members (and first graduates) of 20Fathoms; brought industry programming like the Michigan Space Forum to the region; launched an initiative called ATLAS Space Explorers which introduces teens to the space industry; and more. Today, the company has 45 employees, 25 of whom call Traverse City home.

Innovator Q&A

TCBN: What formative experiences or key traits got you to this point of your professional career?

Carey: Optimism – and energetic risk-taking, with an innate belief in people – allows me to be confident in the future, and that problems at hand can be resolved.

TCBN: What’s one thing Traverse City has going for it that helps foster innovation?

Carey: Momentum. Success begets success. There has been a push toward nurturing the innovation environment for at least the past six years and it is still growing in magnitude.

TCBN: What’s one thing that needs innovation to keep driving growth in our business community?

Carey: I believe transportation infrastructure and relative cost of housing can address the barriers to attracting talent to the area.

Jack Clark, head roaster, Mundos Roasting & Co.

The Innovation

Coffee might not strike most people as an industry ripe for innovation, but Traverse City’s Mundos Roasting & Co. is challenging that assumption.

First launched in 2016 with a shop on Boon Street, Mundos is one of the area’s fastest-growing businesses. This year alone, the company opened up two new coffee shops on West Front Street – less than half a mile apart from one another – and purchased an 11,000-square-foot building at the corner of Boon Street and Garfield Avenue that will serve as its new headquarters. Mundos will occupy 8,500 square feet of the space, more than twice the size of its previous home base, and will use the extra square footage to expand its storage, roastery, and kitchen space and to host on-site classes, tours, and coffee tastings.

Mundos is a family affair. The business was established by husband-and-wife duo Dan and Melissa Clark; their five kids are all part of the operation. As head roaster, Jack Clark is responsible for much of the innovation around what remains the heart of the Mundos success story: the coffee itself.

“Our desire is to be a part of raising the bar of fairness and quality across the entire process,” Jack said of the Mundos coffee philosophy. “Coffee passes from one hand to the next, and we consider ourselves the last in the line to present the hard work of many people. We love showcasing unique single-origin coffees, and sharing our passion for coffee with everyone by highlighting the entire process from growing, to cultivating, to processing, to roasting, and finally to brewing.”

Innovator Q&A

TCBN: What formative experiences or key traits got you to this point of your professional career?

Clark: Attention to detail has been one of my key traits, as well as my desire to always learn more about coffee and its culture. I love the challenge of creating unique roast profiles for new coffees.

TCBN: What’s one thing Traverse City has going for it that helps foster innovation?

Clark: Traverse City is growing and there has been an influx of young professionals. Lucky for us, they appreciate specialty coffee!

TCBN: What’s one thing that needs innovation to keep driving growth in our business community?

Clark: Education on the complexities of coffee and the community around coffee is something that we value. At the end of this year, we will be moving into a larger roastery with a dedicated coffee lab. This will allow us to further innovate through coffee and the culture that surrounds it.

Kenneth Davies, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Birch Infrastructure

The Innovation

Birch Infrastructure aims to advance the cause of renewable, carbon-free energy by making that type of power more readily available to hyper-scale data centers. According to Ken Davies, whose resume includes renewable energy roles at Google and Microsoft among others, bringing renewable energy to the world of data is crucial for advancing sustainability on a global scale.

“One byproduct of COVID was the further digitization of our lives,” Davies said. “With that has come an explosion of data. Since 2020, the world has created more than twice the data of all prior years in human history combined. Were that data stored on DVDs, the pile would extend to the moon and back 40 times.”

Davies says the explosion of data has led to a corresponding explosion of data centers and their power consumption. Twenty years ago, he said, the average data center consumed approximately the same amount of power as a Walmart Supercenter. That was still a lot of power, but it meant that data centers could feasibly be sited in nearly any industrial park with adequate fiber connectivity.

“Today, data centers regularly consume more power than aluminum smelters,” Davies continued. “Where to develop smelter-size data centers and how to responsibility power them is now an expertise that Traverse City can count among its offerings.”

In fact, Davies says that Birch Infrastructure is the leading firm in the country for data center site selection. While still modest in size, Birch Infrastructure and its spin-offs have grown to nearly 50 people in size, with half a dozen employees here in Traverse City. Going forward, the company expects to continue to hire developers, engineers, lawyers, and finance professional here in Traverse City, thereby diversifying the job opportunities beyond the historic slate of local employers.

Innovator Q&A

TCBN: What formative experiences or key traits got you to this point of your professional career?

Davies: Fifteen years ago, I was fortunate enough to secure a job in renewable energy strategy at Google. After brief stints at Google.org and Google Ventures, I became the first energy expert on Google’s infrastructure team, which was responsible for siting, building, powering and operating the largest data centers in the world. While at Google, I created Google Energy and was responsible for Google’s first utility-scale renewable energy purchases, which in turn has led to data centers being the largest buyers of renewable energy in the world. Since leaving Google, I have stayed at the intersection of data centers and renewable energy and was working as head of renewable energy at Microsoft when I moved to Traverse City in 2017. I co-founded Birch Infrastructure in 2018.

TCBN: What’s one thing Traverse City has going for it that helps foster innovation?

Davies: With the increase of remote work, Traverse City offers a great location to build a life and raise a family.

TCBN: What’s one thing that needs innovation to keep driving growth in our business community?

Davies: While Traverse City’s remote work potential makes it a great location for later-career professionals capable of working remote, it doesn’t necessarily translate into an available labor pool for employers looking to hire locally. As a company, Birch Infrastructure has been unable to find the talent it needs locally, whether it be in the field of engineering, finance, or even law. Were we able to do so, Birch Infrastructure would have two to three times as many employees locally.

Matt Goddard, president, Hybrid Robotics, Inc.

The Innovation

In 2018, when Matt Goddard and his Hybrid Robotics co-founders Aaron Bottke and Ryan Mater first came together in a class at Northwestern Michigan College (NMC), they envisioned their innovation taking a different path than it ended up taking. The trio were united for the purposes of a class project, which challenged them to come up with an idea that didn’t exist in the product marketplace and develop a prototype … all in six weeks and on a $700 budget.

Once together, the three discovered they had a shared passion for drones – Goddard for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Bottke for underwater remote operated vehicles (ROVs) and Mater for both. Together, they theorized a drone that could be both a UAV and an ROV: An amphibious drone that could fly around, land on the water and release a tethered ROV that could then explore underwater environments. The prototype worked and Hybrid Robotics was born.

A victory at TCNewTech in October 2018 brought investor interest and Hybrid Robotics has only grown since. Per Goddard, the company now has eight employees and is coming off a $300,000 year in 2021. The expectation is to double those revenues this year and top $1 million in 2023.

Despite the growth, the first four years of Hybrid Robotics have been dotted with unexpected detours: first the COVID-19 pandemic, then a shift in business development strategy. Originally, Goddard, Bottke and Mater planned to take their amphibious drone model, dubbed the Catalina, to market. That’s still the plan in the long term, but in the meantime, the business is selling components of its innovative system to other drone companies. First up is the tether management system, a reliable smart winch that allows unmanned surface vessels to deploy attached underwater ROVs. Per Goddard, the first beta units for that product just went out two weeks ago, shipping to “two really large multi-million-dollar companies that work on development of unmanned surface vessels.”

Innovator Q&A

TCBN: What formative experiences or key traits got you to this point of your professional career?

Goddard: My military background. As a United States Marine, I was a combat engineer, so my main mission was to look for roadside bombs in Afghanistan – whether that be with a handheld device or with a drone that you could launch from a backpack. That’s where I really fell in love in the technology. When my deployment ended in 2012, I got out of the Marine Corps and went straight to NMC.

TCBN: What’s one thing Traverse City has going for it that helps foster innovation?

Goddard: The local environment for startups has grown a lot since 2018, and now it’s astronomical. Getting involved and networking – and knowing the local resources and how to utilize them – can be hugely valuable for any startup company.

TCBN: What’s one thing that needs innovation to keep driving growth in our business community?

Goddard: A manufacturing incubator space where innovators and entrepreneurs can have access to things like 3D printers, oscilloscopes and other equipment. That’s a pretty crucial piece of many larger-scale tech incubators and it’s a big deal to bring here given our area’s tech push.

Gary Rajah, endovascular neurosurgeon, Munson Medical Center

The Innovation

Dr. Gary Rajah joined Munson’s neurosurgery department in 2020 after completing a fellowship in vascular neurosurgery at the State University of New York at Buffalo. In addition to general neurosurgery, Rajah boasts niche expertise in cerebrovascular neurosurgery, which makes him uniquely qualified to treat patients who have suffered strokes, cerebral aneurysms, intracranial hemorrhages and more.

Rajah’s expertise is a groundbreaking get for Munson. Prior to his arrival in June 2020, patients who needed treatment for certain types of stroke had to be flown to Grand Rapids. Now, those treatments can happen here in Traverse City, thanks to Rajah’s capabilities. One skill he brings to the area is an ability to perform a surgical procedure called a thrombectomy, which is an innovative approach to removing blood clots from arteries and veins. Prior to Rajah, that procedure had never been done at a Munson Healthcare hospital.

Rajah’s skills and qualifications are growing Munson’s stroke program by leaps and bounds, though he admits that some of the credit has to go to the technology that makes the cutting-edge procedures possible. Rajah’s hire dovetailed with the purchase of two Biplane Imaging Labs at Munson Medical Center, and those 3D medical imaging systems make it easier for surgeons to locate and treat blockages that lead to stroke or other similar conditions.

“The Munson Healthcare stroke program’s innovation changes what was thought possible in a rural healthcare setting with regard to stroke and surgical stroke solutions,” Rajah said. “Utilizing state-of-the-art techniques and surgeries developed at larger centers through years of research and teaching, we have been able to create a program to fulfill the needs of the northern Michigan area. For the first time, we can ensure that every person who visits or lives in northern Michigan has the same timely surgical treatment options during devastating strokes as patients in large metropolitan areas.”

Innovator Q&A

TCBN: What formative experiences or key traits got you to this point of your professional career?

Rajah: My advanced training as a cerebrovascular neurosurgeon at the most innovative cerebrovascular center in the country, the Gates Vascular Institute/Toshiba Stroke Center in western New York. And, along with that, a deep desire to improve outcomes and bring new skills to more rural areas.

TCBN: What’s one thing Traverse City has going for it that helps foster innovation?

Rajah: Key to this innovation at Munson Healthcare has been staff and community support to ensure great rural stroke healthcare can continue to foster innovation for all for years to come.

TCBN: What’s one thing that needs innovation to keep driving growth in our business community?

Rajah: It’s already happening. The last few years have been difficult for all with the COVID pandemic, but innovation doesn’t die in difficult times – it’s born.

Jodie Schanhals, founder and president, MeetingMaker, LLC

The Innovation

Jodie Schanhals built the MeetingMaker mobile app with the goal of reimagining accountability for individuals in addiction recovery.

“When people get in trouble with the law for an alcohol or drug-related crime, they’re typically sent to recovery-related program, to counseling, or to other meetings to seek information and help and are asked to provide verification,” Schanhals said. “Currently (the verification process) is paper-based, which violates their privacy, adds a layer of embarrassment and humiliation, gets lost, and is unverifiable and untrusted many times in the courts.”

MeetingMaker flips the script on recovery by eliminating paper-based verifications and providing a digital means for users to verify meeting attendance, with privacy and dignity intact. App-based verifications, Schanhals noted, are easier to keep a record of, easier to keep private, less wasteful than paper signoffs, and more efficient for all involved parties.

Innovator Q&A

TCBN: What formative experiences or key traits got you to this point of your professional career?

Schanhals: I’ve had a career in operations management for about 30 years – mostly in the airline industry, designing and implementing technology for airline operations. I actually created the very first dispatch mobile app system for passenger assistive services, which is still in use today. I have also been in recovery for 32 years, and have seen firsthand how the meeting verification process affects people. The fact that people are sent to meetings to address their problem is great. The way it happens? Not so much. I feel very fortunate to have been able to create a way for them to have the same recovery experience I have had, free of the stigma and hassle that these pieces of paper create.

TCBN: What’s one thing Traverse City has going for it that helps foster innovation?

Schanhals: 20Fathoms is, in my mind, our greatest tech resource – it has certainly been invaluable for me! (Executive Director) Eric Roberts has a great vision for 20Fathoms and is putting it into action. It’s a place where this band of interesting and diverse people with ideas and entrepreneurial experience meet to share ideas and help each other grow.

TCBN: What’s one thing that needs innovation to keep driving growth in our business community?

Schanhals: It’s surprising how difficult it is to get skilled resources like developers here – particularly women. I’m not sure why that is, but I would love to see this area focus on developing skilled talent locally. We need to move away from seeing ourselves as a small tourist town with ‘half the pay for a view of the bay,’ and move toward a vision for what a robust, skilled, high tech, functioning community looks like and needs.

Theresa Smith, co-founder and chief technology officer, OLA Filter

The Innovation

Theresa Smith spent two decades working as an engineer at Toyota. Now, she’s turned her attention to something completely different: clean water. Smith is the inventor of the OLA Filter, a versatile, long-lasting water filtration technology that has potential to make clean and safe drinking water more accessible in developing countries all over the world. OLA Filter is also working to respond to natural disasters that render drinking water access challenging, such as the recent Hurricane Ian.

“Our water filter attaches to standard garden faucets, filters one liter of water in 30 seconds, lasts up to 10,000 gallons, costs $20, and blocks bacteria, protozoa, cysts and microplastics,” Smith explained of the innovation.

Right now, OLA Filter has offices in Guatemala, where Smith said the filters “have been rigorously field-tested.” Having a presence in a developing country, she noted, not only helps serve OLA Filter’s humanitarian purpose, but also provides “a great proving ground for our product so that we can ensure that it’s practical enough for daily use and rigorous enough for emergencies.”

Still, Smith sees Traverse City as the “beating heart” of OLA Filter.

“This region has the intellectual and the financial and human capital that are vital for a startup like ours,” she said. “Since the very early days of OLA, when we were just a pitch deck and a CAD design, this region has supported and amplified our mission. And as we’ve seen with our Hurricane Ian relief campaign, the business community is not only eager to support innovation, it’s also overwhelmingly supportive of relief efforts.”

Innovator Q&A

TCBN: What formative experiences or key traits got you to this point of your professional career?

Smith: For 20 years, I was a principal engineer at Toyota. It was a demanding role that required a cool head and meticulous attention to detail. Our water filter is designed to respond to emergencies and to be used by very poor communities in developing countries. Those are very high stakes and we take that responsibility very seriously. I think my years at Toyota were the best and most integral training ground for this venture.

TCBN: What’s one thing Traverse City has going for it that helps foster innovation?

Smith: Traverse City has a clear strategic direction and that energy is palpable. We are the freshwater innovation center of the nation, we have a growth mindset, and we are optimistic and confident in what we are bringing to the world.

TCBN: What’s one thing that needs innovation to keep driving growth in our business community?

Smith: For an entrepreneur, the growth mindset I mentioned is a powerful atmosphere. And that’s what we need to continue to foster to drive growth here: building connections and supporting one another’s momentum.

Peter Sneed, co-founder, Novello Health

The Innovation

Novello Health is driven by a desire to make healthcare more accessible, more affordable and more efficient. Encompassing a physician network and three different Traverse City facilities – Novello Imaging Center, Novello Infusion and Novello Specialty Clinic – the brand is bringing price transparency and more personal, patient-centered healthcare to northern Michigan.

As one of the founding physicians behind Novello, Dr. Peter Sneed is leading the charge to reshape how locals interact with their doctors and with the entire medical ecosystem. Crucial to that mission, he said, is achieving the “quadruple aim” of healthcare, which calls for improved outcomes, decreased costs, and better experiences for the patients, as well as “enhancing the joy of practicing medicine” for the physicians.

“Novello Imaging Center, Infusion Center, and Specialty Care Center came to be as a result of (our mission of achieving the quadruple aim),” Sneed told TCBN when asked to describe Novello’s overarching innovation. “We believe that healthcare costs should be transparent and reasonable. Because of high deductibles, most patients are paying cash for much of their healthcare. Novello provides state-of-the-art technology in a brand-new facility with exceptional patient experience at a fraction of the cost compared to a hospital setting.”

Innovator Q&A

TCBN: What formative experiences or key traits got you to this point of your professional career?

Sneed: Life is all about relationships and culture determines how those relationships lead to flourishing. I’ve always been a people-person, focused on enabling the group to succeed by building relationships, communicating and working together. Novello has buy-in across our organization to really change how healthcare happens.

TCBN: What’s one thing Traverse City has going for it that helps foster innovation?

Sneed: Again, success and flourishing begins with the people. Traverse City is blessed to have so many people passionate about effecting change to improve lives and communities. Our medical community is composed of many of the best and brightest physicians in the country. We also have a culture focused on staying healthy through education and activities found throughout our area. It is no surprise that Traverse City is such a desirable place to live.

TCBN: What’s one thing that needs innovation to keep driving growth in our business community?

Sneed: We have hospital systems capable of being great partners in this re-imagined world of healthcare. So, transparency in how all this happens is the key to Novello succeeding and being a model for others to follow. Healthcare affects every aspect of our lives, and if the cost is reduced while keeping the quality high, the impact is broad and great. Once these opportunities are realized, engagement by both individuals and the business community will ensure the broad reach of this movement.

John W. Stanifer, nephrology specialist, Munson Medical Center

The Innovation

A skilled nephrologist, Dr. John Stanifer brings to the region an expertise in plasmapheresis, defined by Healthline as “a process in which the liquid part of the blood, or plasma, is separated from the blood cells.” In patients with autoimmune conditions, plasma can contain antibodies that attack the immune system. Removing and replacing the plasma, without antibodies, is an effective way to treat those conditions.

Plasmapheresis is similar to dialysis, in which results are generally achieved through various treatments administered over an extended period of time. The difference between dialysis and plasmapheresis in northern Michigan, though – at least until Stanifer’s arrival in 2019 – is that the latter was not available locally. Instead, patients had to travel to other hospitals in the state – usually multiple times over the course of several weeks or months – to get the treatment they needed.

“We started the plasmapheresis program to keep our patients close to home,” Stanifer said. “Prior to our introduction of the therapy, patients had to drive to Grand Rapids or farther for this therapy. We now are able to offer this service here at Munson Medical Center, saving them time and money and allowing them to focus on their health and well-being.”

Innovator Q&A

TCBN: What formative experiences or key traits got you to this point of your professional career?

Stanifer: I think the two most important traits for a physician to have are compassion and compulsion. In the first, being able to recognize the suffering of others but also willing to take an extra step to relieve that suffering. In the second, being driven by a compulsion to effect change and pay attention to details and see things through. I had some amazing mentors throughout medical school and through my training in internal medicine and nephrology at Duke University, and when you see people whom you respect practicing medicine at a very high level and demonstrating these traits – those are people you want to emulate.

TCBN: What’s one thing Traverse City has going for it that helps foster innovation?

Stanifer: Traverse City has been an incredible place to work. I am amazed at the number of smart and accomplished people here. And the people who are here are people who want to be here. So, you find people are not only are really passionate about what they do but also really passionate about the community. They want to do things to improve our community, and since we remain a relatively small community, when you are able to accomplish something positive it can have a huge, noticeable impact.

TCBN: What’s one thing that needs innovation to keep driving growth in our business community?

Stanifer: Innovation is not a top-down activity in my mind; it requires input and views from people of all walks of life with diverse backgrounds. So, cultivating diversity will be key. At the same time, to ensure we continue to have grass-roots efforts and an environment where people can grow and learn, we need to ensure that people can find affordable housing and achieve a lifestyle that allows them to enjoy the bountiful activities and community we have here.

Julie Den Uyl, founder and outdoor educator, Sleeping Bear Tour Co.

The Innovation

Julie Den Uyl says Sleeping Bear Tour Co., the business she founded in 2021, is about cultivating firsthand experiences in one of the most beautiful places in America. As the name implies, Sleeping Bear Tour Co. is a company that organizes guided tours of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, one of northern Michigan’s most beloved assets. Uyl, a former park ranger for the National Lakeshore, sees the Dunes as “a place that is open to all, but whose most treasured and incredible components are hidden from view.”

Sleeping Bear Tour Co. aims to open the door to those more overlooked wonders. For instance, this past summer, Uyl offered “the first and only organized tour for the federally endangered and protected Great Lakes piping plover.”

Beyond just providing customers with a different way to experience Sleeping Bear Dunes, Uyl also sees Sleeping Bear Tour Co. as an ardent defender of natural spaces.

“The premise is to not disturb the landscapes and wildlife, but to disrupt the public’s attitude towards the protection of our ecosystems,” she explained. “Humans will not protect what they do not understand. I have made it my mission to introduce and expand human understanding of the natural world.”

Fittingly, Uyl contributes some of the proceeds from her tours to nature preservation causes, including $10 from each piping plover tour to aid protection for that endangered species, and 3% of all tour sales to the National Park Service.

Innovator Q&A

TCBN: What formative experiences or key traits got you to this point of your professional career?

Uyl: Persistence. Continually creating new opportunities for others to discover happiness, simply by stepping outside.

TCBN: What’s one thing Traverse City has going for it that helps foster innovation?

Uyl: At Sleeping Bear Tour Co. we find ourselves in a unique position between the expansion of regional businesses and protection of the natural world. The Traverse City region’s combination of developed areas and natural resources organically stimulates an attraction.

TCBN: What’s one thing that needs innovation to keep driving growth in our business community?

Uyl: Progress is not always growth. The innovation in the Sleeping Bear Tour Co. business model isn’t intended to keep moving in the direction of unsustainable growth. Rather, it’s about turning around, returning to where we once came, and appreciating and acknowledging past occurrences. Landscapes and wildlife are in continual flux. As limited resources, adapting to these developments allows us to offer unique offerings, which one day may not exist.

Comments

comments