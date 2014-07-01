The Little College That Could: NMC is the key to growing our local talent pipeline

Spring 2022 will be a momentous time for our family as our daughter, Sofia, graduates from high school and begins transitioning to the next phase of life. She and her friends constantly talk about the “lasts”: the last basketball game, the last musical performance, the last prom.

We are making plans for myriad senior year festivities and events, graduation details and open houses. It is exciting, but also bittersweet as we ponder our little girl going out into the world.

While an important chapter in Sofia’s life is ending, another is opening. Much of our time has been spent discussing the next steps for her future. She and her classmates are embarking on one of the first and perhaps most daunting decisions of early adulthood as they weigh the options for colleges, trade schools, the military, apprenticeships and work-study.

As this Gen Z cohort explores the choices before them, it’s important to consider the impressive, exciting and practical opportunities afforded to them right here in our community at Northwestern Michigan College.

NMC has long been recognized for the diversity of programs and areas of study offered. Students with varied career interests find not only are there many options available to them, but also that these programs provide the opportunity to compete on the world stage successfully.

NMC continues to receive recognition at both the state and national levels for the quality of its educational programs. The college ranking site College Factual recently ranked NMC’s bachelor of science in marine technology (BSMT) as one of the top programs in the United States for ocean engineering. As a recent Traverse City Ticker article pointed out, NMC was the only community college on the list. The graduates of the marine technology program enjoy a 100% employment rate in the marine industry.

In a similar vein, the Great Lakes Culinary Institute at NMC was recently ranked in the top 20 nationally as one of the best culinary schools in America. The culinary arts program provides the opportunity to work in the full-service Lobdell’s teaching restaurant, several certificate options and the option to earn an associate’s degree with a specialty in culinary arts.

Efforts are also underway in Lansing to provide NMC and other community colleges with more options to develop locally relevant and in-demand bachelor’s programs. At stake is the ability to offer a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree, a four-year nursing program that would complement the college’s existing associate degree in nursing and address a much-needed gap in the region’s medical workforce.

Traverse Connect, alongside many other local organizations, is advocating for the BSN degree because it is directly linked to the talent attraction and development goals of our 2020 strategic plan: grow degree and certificate attainment, grow our prime working-age population, and grow scientific and technical jobs. These objectives are key to our continued success and economic growth.

The labor market data firm EMSI produces an annual talent scorecard report for the country. This year’s report included a section called “Making Lemonade” that made a compelling argument, which said that mitigating the impacts of labor shortages will be what separates thriving communities from those that struggle. The report went on to say that the key goal for regions should be to build the locally-grown talent pipeline, specifically calling out the important role that community colleges play in providing flexible, adaptable, and timely programs, degrees, and certificates to match local needs.

NMC plays a significant role in successfully growing the talent pipeline and has shown considerable entrepreneurial adaptability in addressing the community’s needs. A year ago, Traverse Connect surveyed businesses across the region to help identify the key talent gaps and areas where we can partner with education and training providers to address these barriers. Our 2021 Grand Traverse Region Skills Gap Study found the region may be nearing a crisis point in our ability to hire, train, build critical skills, and develop core competencies in the workforce. We need to address these gaps for our region to thrive in the future.

While these challenges call for comprehensive and long-term structural changes to our education and workforce programs, more immediate solutions are being enacted now. NMC utilized the feedback from the study to develop a series of bite-sized micro-credentials programs covering both personal and technical skills that are missing in the workforce.

This month, NMC will introduce its Workplace Readiness Series to fill the technical and workplace skills gap faced by many northern Michigan employers. This new series of online training will equip workers with skills ranging from computer literacy to business communications to project management fundamentals. Through the Workplace Readiness Series, workers can achieve professional certificates and micro-credentials immediately relevant to our workforce gaps.

NMC’s new certificate and micro-credential programs showcase the college’s flexibility and responsiveness to the business community’s urgent needs. Within just a few short months of the Skills Gap Study in September, our regional employers and workforce can already access new locally available programs to help advance skillsets and bolster our talent pipeline.

As our businesses strive to upskill their workforce and our school-age children grow and set out to explore the wide world of educational opportunity, the new credential programs, as well as the nationally- recognized degree programs mentioned above, show the value and options available in our community thanks to Northwestern Michigan College.

Warren Call is the president/CEO of Traverse Connect, a regional economic development organization that includes the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce and Venture North. Contact him at warren.call@traverseconnect.org.

