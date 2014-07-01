The Map is Not the Territory: It’s Time to Focus on the Core

The stock market is down. Inflation remains stubbornly high. And whether or not we are in a recession, the economy is challenging. Nearly everyone and every business is negatively affected.

This is a good time to remember the words of Alfred Korzybski, the Polish American scientist and philosopher, who once said “the map is not the territory.” That’s not as “deep” as it sounds. It simply means that a map is just a representation of reality. It is not reality itself. And the first job of a leader is to see reality itself.

Inflation is buffeting us. It means the things we buy cost more for now. Fortunately, as leaders and consumers, the power remains with us. We can adjust what we spend money on or how much of something we buy. And we can be confident that this inflationary period will not last.

Similarly, the numbers on my stock market app are red more days than not lately. It’s not fun as a new public company CEO. But that doesn’t mean a stock or the market as a whole will always keep going down. It simply means that’s where it’s at right now. Things will change. They always do.

Until all of this improves, our leaders and smart consumers must adjust. Our core work as business leaders is to endure. We do this to remain resilient. Resiliency is how we ride the waves of business cycles and flourish on the other side. I use the images of a glass, a rock and a rubber ball to describe this. Drop a glass from shoulder height and it breaks. Drop a rock and it hits the ground with a thud. Drop a rubber ball and it bounces. The rubber ball is how we should see ourselves in challenging times. They are resilient.

My business, Hagerty, is certainly not immune to downturns, but it is resilient because it attaches to something that people really care about. Fun cars make people feel good about themselves and that matters in such times – we saw it during the dot-com bust, the financial crisis, the pandemic and now. Hagerty is going to be fine because car love endures. The map is not the territory.

The same is true for this community we share. I know that some local leaders – both in government and in business circles – are concerned that an extended downtown or even a recession will mean fewer tourists coming, fewer new businesses will be formed, some businesses may fail, and some of our precious team members may seek employment elsewhere.

Some of this may occur. But the fundamentals of our “territory” remain strong. People move to our area and stay here because they want to be here. Many people start businesses or work in businesses here because it is a great place to live. There are deeper qualities to our community than economic cycles.

My advice to local business leaders is to focus on your best customers and on the core profitable parts of your business. Everyone has a core business, something you do really well and that makes the most profit. Sure, in boom times – like the last 11 years – maybe you tried some new things to expand outside that core. But in times like this, it’s best to delay those experiments and focus on the core. Lean out the business and expenses and focus on the best of what you do. You can come back to the wish lists when things are back to a growth cycle.

Remember the rubber ball. Resiliency is shown in how high you bounce. And this bounce comes from your core.

Onward and upward.

McKeel Hagerty is CEO of Hagerty (HGTY).

