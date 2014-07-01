The Medicare Maze: Three experts on decoding open enrollment

Autumn may be time for political elections, but for people ages 65 and older, it’s also another important election season: Medicare Annual Election Period.

Also known as Medicare Open Enrollment, this annual window runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 and is an opportunity for beneficiaries to make changes and additions to their health coverage that will go into effect Jan. 1.

Medicare is the federal health insurance program for both people aged 65 and older and also younger people who receive Social Security Disability benefits. It consists of four main parts. Parts A and B are included in traditional Medicare and cover inpatient and outpatient care, doctors’ visits, and medical supplies. Medicare Part D is optional coverage for prescription drugs.

Medicare Part C, or Medicare Advantage, consists of plans offered by private insurers that follow Medicare’s coverage rules.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in August 2022 an estimated 64.5 million people were enrolled in Medicare parts A or B, and another 29.1 million had a private Medicare Advantage plan.

With so many different combinations of plans and options, it’s important to understand how to choose the right coverage for your needs. This month, we talked to three area agents who specialize in traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans to get their advice on making the most of the Medicare open enrollment period.

Greg Lewis, Principal, Greg Lewis Insurance

Greg Lewis’ job is to match each Medicare beneficiary to the plan that will work best for them. He’s been working in the insurance business for 40 years and with Medicare for a decade.

During the Medicare Open Enrollment period, Lewis says he is extremely busy.

“We are blessed to have a great base of clients who refer us to their friends who are becoming or are currently Medicare eligible,” he said. “Our business is growing steadily each year.”

Medicare beneficiaries can go in two directions with their coverage: original Medicare (with optional Part D prescription coverage and/or supplemental “Medigap” coverage from private insurers), or a wholly private Medicare Advantage plan, which Lewis said is “getting better and better” because of additional perks, like zero premiums.

“(Zero premiums are) a very attractive situation, whereas if you go down the Medicare supplemental plan route, premiums can range from starting at $100, to $200 and above as the person gets older,” he said.

Still, some people may choose original Medicare for a variety of reasons.

“I have a number of clients who are sticking with the tried-and-true traditional Medicare and supplement plans,” Lewis said. “Maybe they travel and they don’t want to worry whether there are in-network doctors in Florida.”

Lewis advises seniors to do plenty of research online, talk with friends, and then visit with a reputable local agent who is a specialist in Medicare.

“There is no extra cost, and you will have someone to service your account over the years,” he said.

Dawn McConnell, Benefits Account Manager, Medicare and individual products, Ford Insurance

Dawn McConnell has been working with Medicare beneficiaries since 2019 and has used technology to help seniors navigate their Medicare options. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, she made a quick pivot to meeting with clients via Zoom.

“We learned how to utilize that platform, and we have found that a lot of seniors prefer to meet via Zoom now, especially when the weather is bad. But we still do in-person meetings, because a lot of people love that as well,” said McConnell.

One of the biggest misconceptions people have when they enroll in Medicare at age 65 is that “their plan is good to go forever, and that’s not true,” McConnell said.

Plans and an individual’s health needs evolve over time.

“Medicare Advantage plans have changed so much in the past few years, and for people who were maybe initially averse to them, it’s definitely worth a conversation,” she said.

McConnell advises that seniors should be cautious about Medicare Advantage insurers represented on national television. McConnell explained that Ford Insurance Agency only works with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Care Network, and Priority Health.

“Those are the only plans that we feel confident offer widespread coverage here in northern Michigan,” she said.

One of the biggest pitfalls she sees is people not enrolling in Part D prescription drug coverage when they turn 65. That’s because the Medicare levies a late enrollment penalty if you sign up for prescription drug coverage later, a penalty that continues for life.

Her biggest tip for Medicare beneficiaries?

“Talk to a professional. There’s no fee for the client – the insurance companies pay us a direct commission,” she said. “And we can help direct traffic and put you in touch with the right people when questions arise.”

Geoff Harris, Vice President of Medicare Sales, Michigan Planners

Geoff Harris has seen a lot of changes take place in the Medicare sphere since he started working with Medicare beneficiaries in the mid-1980s.

In 2006, the federal government created the public-private partnership that created Medicare Advantage. Behind the scenes, the government sends money directly to the insurance companies to cover seniors’ claims – which is how insurers can offer Medicare Advantage plans with no premiums.

“The insurance companies are required to provide the same coverage the federal government does, but with the money they’re getting they can cover additional things, like over-the-counter credits, transportation assistance, companion care, gym memberships, and other perks,” Harris said. “It’s worth asking, ‘How can I get all this stuff and not have a monthly premium?’”

Harris’ guidance for Medicare beneficiaries? Follow the plan’s provisions.

“The insurance companies may have provisions that require preauthorization before certain services can be received (with Medicare Advantage). As the policy holder, you are ultimately responsible to make sure you follow the plan’s provisions,” he said. “It’s important to make sure you understand the plan you have so you can use it correctly, and it helps to work with someone who can tell you the real story.”

Comments

comments