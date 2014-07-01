The Potentialist: Your Future in the New Reality of the Next Thirty Years

by Ben Lytle

Reviewed by Chris Wendel

With the rapid, unpredictable shifts we’ve experienced in the world over the past few years, it’s difficult to imagine someone making predictions on how the next 30 years will play out. Yet that is what entrepreneur, CEO, and healthcare expert Ben Lytle attempts in his recent book “The Potentialist.” The term “potentialist” is defined by Lytle as one’s ability to maximize their potential based on the circumstances presented to them.

Growing up on a family ranch that emphasized the satisfaction of hard work and accomplishment, Lytle’s idea of success as defined throughout the book includes the importance of several things besides excess wealth. An emphasis on impactful work reoccurs throughout the book. Lytle predicts that changes and advancements in technology will dramatically increase our lifespans, which will dramatically change how we approach extending our careers.

“The Potentialist” opens with several scenarios of fictional characters navigating through the next 30 years. Lytle describes their futures by describing their lives, their challenges and bright spots that lie ahead. He then breaks down some of this new reality into the areas of health, wealth, and success.

Lytle’s belief is that medical advancements will allow people now in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s to live much longer (many well into their 100s) and have a higher quality of life those additional years. There will be a choice in the coming decades for those reaching traditional retirement age; those who thrive will have a strong sense of purpose including continued work and a required baseline of good health, exercise, nutrition, and regular sleep.

To Lytle, living well over the next 30 years also means having the financial resources to make it work. This “refinement,” as he calls it, will replace the traditional idea of retirement. This will require that people work longer to support their increased longevity. Flexibility in working locations and schedules will create a hybrid jumble of work situations. “Refinement is the opposite of idleness,” Lytle states. “It’s the conscientious, active pursuit of all that we can be during our most vibrant years.”

In the chapter “Success,” Lytle challenges readers to adjust their priorities in their advancing years. This includes a shift from accumulating assets and things to living a more intentional life that values meaningful work. He discusses the need to take one’s accumulated experiences and wisdom to forge more personal career objectives. “Success is an internal, wholly personal experience,” he writes. “It is a feeling that arises on its own and cannot be made to happen or fit anyone’s definition except your own.”

Even prior to the pandemic, the demographics were trending toward a shortage of many skilled jobs in our economy. In the next 30 years, this worker shortage will continue as more people age and there are fewer births. How we structure our careers in the next 30 years will depend a lot on having multiple careers, flexible lifestyles, and virtual work. Lytle contends that AI and virtual assistants from cloud-based computing will edge out many traditional types of work, making it critical for one to have a specialized set of skills. The importance of virtual work and flexible work schedules will remain commonplace for companies that attract skilled employees.

In short, “The Potentialist” theorizes that working longer into our lives is sustainable as long as we have health, money and a purpose. How we structure our careers in the next 30 years depends on shifting careers, flexible lifestyles, and working for companies that understand these new rules. For all of us, there are wildcards of adversity that impact how life will ultimately play out. “The Potentialist” takes a glass half full approach to what the coming years bring. Lytle carries an infectious optimism throughout the book, inspiring one to focus more on the rewards of the next 30 years than the potential drawbacks.

Chris Wendel works for Northern Initiatives, a mission-based lender located in Marquette, Mich. Northern Initiatives provides funding to businesses in Michigan and “know-how” to organizations throughout the United States. Wendel lives and works in Traverse City.

